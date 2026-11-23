Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm wins 2026 Education Impact Award from the Kingdom Book Awards Organization

Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm and Audrey Chisholm attend the Kingdom Book Awards Gala to celebrate Dr. Juan Chisholm receiving the Education Impact Award.

Award-Winning Book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free Book by Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm.

Dr. Juan Chisholm, Wins 2026 Education Impact Award for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free Book.

- Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free is now recognized as the 2026 Education Impact Award Winner for his award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free by the Kingdom Book Awards Organization in Orlando, Florida.At the recent Kingdom Book Awards Gala hosted in Orlando, Florida, the highly respected Kingdom Book Award Organization named author and Florida native, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm as its Winner for the 2026 Kingdom Education Impact Award for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free. This incredible milestone is significant to Dr. Chisholm since he is a native Floridian and a Christian who felt led to write a book with a clear message and practical steps on how any person can go to college and graduate debt-free. The book is based on Dr. Chisholm's personal story and how he graduated from multiple colleges debt-free and his financial expertise. As such, its impact has been vast as Dr. Chisholm's Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free has been recognized as an award-winning internationally acclaimed book, become an award-winning film festival documentary called the Mission Possible Book Award, and to now have Dr. Chisholm's work be recognized as a Kingdom Book Award Winner for its Educational Impact is an incredible acknowledgement that all things are possible.Moreover, the Kingdom Education Impact Award recognizes books that bring change through reformation. In do so, the award recognizes authors and their works that provides information that can challenge what readers have learned, been taught, and how they think to change them to become better in the area covered by the subject-matter of the book. Additionally, it honors works that challenge what would be considered broken systems and ignite transformation in education, culture, and society. In the case of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free, it is a Kingdom Book Award Winner in the Education Impact category because it provides real and practical step-by-step instructions on how a person can overcome the daunting task to actually graduate from college debt-free by offering a multitude of solutions to address and cover the cost of college tuition, college housing, and books for college.Dr. Chisholm is extremely grateful to receive this incredible award as it is a testament to the impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free as its message continues to positively impact the lives of college students, high school students planning to attend college, their respective parents, guardians, families, communities, and others interested in pursuing a college education around the world.“I am grateful to have been invited to attend the Kingdom Book Award Gala in Orlando, Florida. It is an incredible honor to be recognized as the Winner of the Education Impact Award through the Kingdom Book Awards as the author of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free” said Dr. Chisholm.Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free can be purchased from Amazon, the Publisher's website ( ) and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Club Online by visiting website: .Dr. Chisholm's Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free is also connected to an upcoming documentary film called The Mission Possible Book Award. Learn more about the Mission Possible Book Award at MissionPossibleBookAwardMovie.ABOUT THE KINGDOM BOOK AWARDThe Kingdom Book Awards is a book award program recognizing Christian and faith-based authors whose writing aims to inspire faith and impact culture. It honors both traditional and self-published books across multiple genres and impact categories. The latest Kingdom Book Award Gala was hosted on November 17, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Learn more about the Kingdom Book Award organization at KingdomBookAwards.ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is a Fifteen-time Internationally acclaimed award-winning author for Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. He is also an Award-Winning Documentary Film Maker for the Mission Possible Book Award.Dr. Chisholm is also an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club( ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( ). Dr. Chisholm's goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, and their parents/guardians about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, learning about the stock-market, and graduating from college debt-free atDr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.For press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at email address:....

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Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible Wins the 2026 Education Impact Award through the Kingdom Book Awards News Provided By Greenlight Books & Publishing, llc November 23, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, Social Media



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