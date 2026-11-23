Supported Formats for Speechyou

SpeechYou offering transcript generator, Service transcribes audio, on videos that have no captions. It also accepts links from seven other video platforms.

- Lucian Deleu - Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SpeechYou is offering its YouTube transcript generator to creators, publishers and agencies that need editable text or subtitles from public videos. The service transcribes the spoken audio, including on videos that have no captions. It also accepts links from seven other video platforms. A Solo subscription costs $15 per month, with an annual option at $67.

A channel owner can start with a link to a published interview and export a subtitle track for YouTube Studio and a text transcript for the episode page. The editor reviews the interview once. If a guest has an unusual surname or mentions a product by its model number, the editor can check the passage against the audio and correct it before exporting either file.

For podcast producers who publish full episodes on YouTube, the transcript also serves the people working on shorter cuts. A producer looking for a guest's answer can search for a phrase, listen at the corresponding timestamp and give the video editor the exact passage. The writer preparing the show notes can use the same reviewed text to quote the guest. Both can work from the published episode while the original project files stay with the channel owner.

SpeechYou also offers a TikTok transcript generator for public clips and supports Instagram Reels and Facebook videos. An agency that receives three creator posts for a campaign can bring each link into a client workspace and review what each creator actually said. A copywriter can pull product descriptions from those transcripts, while an account manager can share the wording with the client for review. Solo includes three workspaces and allows guests to view shared material.

The supported video sources include public posts with video on X, formerly Twitter, as well as Pinterest video Pins, Likee and RuTube. Teams can import an individual post from any of the eight platforms using its public link. For a client recording that has yet to go live, subscribers can upload the audio or video file directly. The Solo plan accepts uploaded files of up to 10 GB.

For multilingual productions, SpeechYou lists 1,672 language and script options in its transcription catalog. That distinction matters when a client specifies how the finished text should appear. For a Cantonese interview, for example, a producer can select simplified or traditional Chinese characters. An editor familiar with the speaker and the intended audience can review names, local expressions and specialist terms before the client receives the finished transcript.

Subscribers can also translate a reviewed transcript and export timed subtitles for another audience. A publisher distributing a recorded panel in two languages can keep a transcript of the original discussion, review the translation and deliver a separate caption file for each version. Available export formats include SRT for YouTube Studio and video editors, WebVTT for web players, plain text for editorial work and JSON for teams that need structured transcript data.

The subscription also includes AI summaries and the option to ask questions about a recording. After a product launch stream, for example, a marketing manager can ask where the presenter discussed availability, then check the answer against the recording. Sales staff can use that passage to answer a customer inquiry, and the marketing team can use the same wording in a campaign email.

For a pilot project, a buyer can choose monthly billing. For a continuing series, twelve monthly payments total $180 at the listed price, compared with $67 billed annually. Both subscriptions include priority email support.

On the product page, prospective customers can try a sample transcript before opening an account. The sample lets them edit a passage, switch between English and Spanish and download the result. A producer evaluating the service can open the sample export in the software used for the next job. To process their own material, customers can create an account on the same page and import a public YouTube video or Short.

About SpeechYou

SpeechYou is a transcription service from Verbatik Technologies Limited in London. It converts spoken audio from recordings, uploaded files and public video links into searchable text. Creators and production teams use the editor to review what was said, prepare subtitles and share transcripts with the people responsible for publishing them.

Cornelius Popovich

Verbatik Technologies Limited

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SpeechYou Offers YouTube Transcript Generator for Videos Without Captions News Provided By Verbatik Technologies Limited November 23, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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