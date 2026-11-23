MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Edmonton-based Trigen will represent Brucha insulated metal panel systems across British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brucha today announced an exclusive independent manufacturer's representative agreement with Trigen Insulation Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta. Under the agreement, Trigen will represent Brucha's insulated metal panel systems, along with associated trims and accessories, throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The Trapp family has served Canadian pre-engineered metal building contractors and erectors for more than 50 years, developing insulation solutions as energy codes have advanced. As Brucha's representative, the Trigen team will build relationships with general contractors, metal building contractors, architects, developers and building owners across the region. Trigen will also support architectural specifications on upcoming projects and coordinate quotations and product submittals with Brucha's technical team.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Trigen Insulation to the Brucha team. As we continue to grow our presence in North America, having the right partners representing our brand is extremely important. We are confident that the Trigen team brings the industry knowledge, relationships and commitment to customer service that align with who we are at Brucha. With Trigen representing us in Western Canada, we feel very confident in our ability to grow our presence in the market and provide customers with the level of service and support they deserve," said Maggie Christiansen, VP of Sales, Brucha.

Trigen operates as an independent representative. Brucha remains responsible for product quotations, order acceptance, manufacturing and customer contracts, and will support Trigen's work in the region with product training and engineering assistance. The partnership spans commercial and industrial construction, including pre-engineered metal buildings and architectural cladding.

"Energy codes have moved the market toward insulated metal panels, where a single product best serves as the air, water and vapor barrier. With rising demand and an ongoing shortage of skilled installers, Brucha's installer-friendly panel-to-panel connection aligns perfectly with Trigen's installer-friendly approach to service. Beyond the quality and technical fit, Trigen and Brucha are both multi-generational family businesses, and that cultural alignment can be felt across both organizations," said John Trapp, President of Trigen Insulation Ltd.

Contractors, architects and owners in Western Canada can reach Trigen at 825-203-5735,... or trigeninsulation for project support.

About Brucha

Brucha is an international manufacturer of insulated metal panels for commercial and cold storage construction. A family business for more than 70 years, Brucha has spent the last 40 refining how insulated metal panels are made, and today manufactures in several locations around the world, including two in the United States. Learn more at brucha.

About Trigen Insulation Ltd.

Since 1981, the founding family of Trigen Insulation Ltd. in Edmonton, Alberta, has served the pre-engineered metal building industry. Trigen makes insulation systems designed specifically for metal buildings. The industry's leading manufacturers trust Trigen to laminate and distribute their products across Western Canada. Builders, erectors and building suppliers rely on Trigen for practical, proven solutions and support that comes from decades in the industry. Learn more at trigeninsulation.

Michael Ferrari

Magnetic Messaging

+1 717-875-8464

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Brucha Names Trigen Insulation Exclusive Manufacturer's Representative for Western Canada News Provided By Magnetic Messaging November 23, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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