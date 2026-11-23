BermudAir is offering Black Friday promotions to the Caribbean and Central America

The Airline Now Offers 26 Routes from 11 North American Gateways to Bermuda, Anguilla, Belize, Providenciales, South Caicos and Guatemala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Black Friday week, BermudAir, the leading premium leisure carrier to Bermuda and the Caribbean, is giving travelers two reasons to start planning their next getaway, with savings of up to 75% on flights across its international network.The airline today launched two limited-time offers: 30% off base fares on flights across all 26 routes, or 75% off base fares when booking a BermudAir Holidays vacation package. With service from 11 North American gateways to Bermuda, Anguilla, Providenciales, South Caicos, Belize and Guatemala, trading winter weather for island sunshine is now easier and more affordable."Black Friday is one of the best opportunities of the year to plan an escape, and we're making it easier than ever to discover some of the Caribbean's and Central America's most appealing destinations," said Adam Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir. "Whether travelers are looking for a quick island getaway or a longer tropical vacation, our two offers deliver exceptional savings, more choices and the opportunity to experience BermudAir's signature premium service and authentic island hospitality."OFFER 1: 30% OFF EVERY FLIGHT.30% off base fares across all 28 routes..Book November 23–December 6, 2026..Travel December 1, 2026–April 30, 2027, subject to individual route operating dates..Book at flybermudair.OFFER 2: 75% OFF AIRFARE WITH BERMUDAIR HOLIDAYS.Save 75% on base airfare when booking a BermudAir Holidays vacation package..Book through December 6, 2026..Travel December 1, 2026–April 30, 2027..Book at bermudairholidays.BermudAir Has Expanded its Network This WinterFrom Baltimore-Washington to:-Bermuda, year-round;-Anguilla, from December 21 through May 3, 2027; and-Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, from December 24 through April 29, 2027.From Boston to:-Bermuda, year-round;-Anguilla, from December 18 through September 6, 2027;-Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, from December 19 through May 1, 2027;-Belize, from December 19 through August 14, 2027; and-Guatemala City, from December 19 through August 14, 2027.From Fort Lauderdale to:-Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, through September 27, 2027;-Belize, through September 27, 2027; and-Bermuda, from December 20 through March 14, 2027.From Newark to:-Bermuda, through December 14, then from May 7 through September 27, 2027;-Anguilla, from December 18 through September 6, 2027;-Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, from December 19 through April 28, 2027; and-South Caicos, from December 20 through April 25, 2027.From Orlando-Sanford to:-Bermuda, through September 8, 2027; and-Belize, from December 21 through September 26 2027.From Raleigh-Durham to:-Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, from December 20 through September 7, 2027; and-Belize, from December 21 through September 7, 2027.From St Petersburg/Tampa to:-Belize, from December 20 through September 7, 2027;-Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, from December 18 through September 7, 2027; and-Anguilla, from December 18 through April 30, 2027.From Toronto to:-Bermuda, year-round;-Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, from December 19 through May 1 2027; and-Anguilla, from December 19 through May 1, 2027.From Halifax to:-Bermuda, year-round.Beyond competitive fares, BermudAir has established a reputation for delivering an exceptional passenger experience, consistently achieving Net Promoter Scores above 70. All flights are operated on Embraer E190 aircraft, featuring the airline's signature premium service and warm island hospitality.For more information or to book flights, visit .###Media Contacts:Leanna LambertHead of PR & Partnerships...Gareth Edmondson-JonesGEJ Ink917-399-9355...About BermudAir.BermudAir is Bermuda's boutique airline, redefining island travel through thoughtful comfort, genuine island hospitality and a growing network of exceptional destinations. Born in Bermuda and inspired by islands, the airline is defining a new model of Boutique Island Aviation-connecting Bermuda and a growing collection of island destinations with key markets across North America and beyond.Operating a modern fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft in a spacious two-class configuration with no middle seats, BermudAir offers an elevated travel experience featuring extra legroom, complimentary premium snacks and beverages, and personalized service inspired by the warmth of the island.Our markets include our home in Hamilton, Bermuda, Boston, Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, New York–Westchester County, Newark, Orlando Sanford, Raleigh-Durham, St. Pete–Clearwater, Toronto, Montréal, and Halifax. Seasonal service extends the network to Anguilla, Turks & Caicos, Grand Cayman, Belize, and Guatemala – creating access to a thoughtfully curated collection of island destinations for business and leisure travelers alike.Beyond the flight, BermudAir Holidays offers curated vacation packages featuring flights, hotels, championship golf, and authentic island experiences, making it easy to explore Bermuda and beyond.Since launching commercial operations in 2023, BermudAir has become a meaningful contributor to Bermuda's economy, supporting more than 1,100 jobs and generating approximately $149 million in annual economic impact. The airline has earned an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of more than 70, reflecting its commitment to exceptional guest satisfaction and thoughtful service.For more information about BermudAir, BermudAir Holidays, routes, group travel, corporate travel, charter services, and career opportunities, visit .

Gareth Edmondson-Jones

GEJ Ink

+1 917-399-9355

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BermudAir Announces Two Black Friday Deals: 30% Off Every Flight or 75% Off Vacation Package Fares to Caribbean and More News Provided By GEJ Ink November 23, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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