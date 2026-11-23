MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday advised all registered intermediaries and market participants to stop publishing, displaying, circulating or disseminating grey market premium (GMP) figures related to upcoming initial public offerings across all platforms, including websites, emails, SMS messages and social media.

In an advisory, the regulator cautioned investors against participating in GMP-linked transactions and urged them not to view grey market premiums as indicators of likely listing prices or expected returns from IPOs.

"It has come to the notice of SEBI that Unregulated Pre-listing Premium often called as Grey Market Premium figures for upcoming IPOs are being widely published, where they are portrayed as indicators of the likely listing price or anticipated returns upon listing," the market regulatory said.

"Investors are hereby cautioned that such pre-listing premium figures are unofficial, unverified, and unregulated at which sharesare supposedly traded before they are formally listed on a recognized stock exchange," it added.

SEBI said GMP figures are unofficial, unverified and unregulated price indications at which shares are purportedly traded before their formal listing on recognised stock exchanges.

"These transactions are executed outside the exchange framework, are not subject to regulatory oversight, carry no settlement guarantee or investor protection, and followno formal price-discovery process," the regulator stated.

The regulator said the publication and dissemination of GMP figures could potentially harm investors and run counter to the principles of transparency, fairness and accountability that underpin the securities market.

"The publication of such pre-listing premium figures may be detrimental to the interests of investors and contrary to the core principles of transparency and accountability in the securities market," SEBI noted.

SEBI further warned that investors engaging in grey market transactions would have no regulatory recourse in the event of disputes or losses.

Such transactions do not come under the jurisdiction of SEBI or stock exchanges, and investors cannot access exchange-run grievance redressal systems or the online dispute resolution platform administered by exchanges and depositories.