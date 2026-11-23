MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead BJP colleagues in paying tributes to the architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar, at 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas Samaroh' to be organised by Delhi BJP on November 26, a party leader said on Monday.

Delhi BJP State President Harsh Malhotra said that under the "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan", the party is making the people of the Capital and the country aware of the Constitution.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will also address the gathering on the National Constitution Day on November 26 in the presence of all city MPs and invited intellectuals, he said.

Malhotra said the objective of "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan" is to build the India of Dr Ambedkar's dreams - where there is social harmony, equality and justice for every citizen, he said.

"The Constitution is not just a book; it is a document of the faith and aspirations of 140 crore Indians," he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government has put the ideals of the Constitution into practice. The abrogation of Article 370, the end of Triple Talaq and steps towards the Uniform Civil Code - all these are decisions that have strengthened the basic spirit of the Constitution, he said.

Malhotra informed that professionals and intellectuals from Delhi have been specially invited to the event. A large participation of CAs, advocates, doctors, professors, teachers and students is also being ensured.

He said that the Congress has been insulting the Constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar since 1952.

He said that the Congress got Baba Saheb defeated in Lok Sabha elections twice. In 1952 from Bombay and in 1954 in the by-election from Bhandara, the Congress misused power to defeat him.

Malhotra stated that even after the Constitution came into force, Congress governments made arbitrary amendments to it for their political self-interest.

He said that today Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders who carry a small copy of the Constitution in their pockets and take an oath on the Constitution at every opportunity represent and support the party and the Gandhi family that killed the very spirit of the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar.

It was this same Congress that imposed the Emergency in 1975 and violated the fundamental rights of citizens, he said.

The Congress imposed censorship on the press and jailed lakhs of people. It strangled democracy by trampling upon the Constitution, he said.

A few years after the Emergency, when the Congress returned to power, many of its decisions were against the basic spirit of the Constitution, such as overturning the Supreme Court's verdict in the Shah Bano case, he said.

Like the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party is also an anarchist party, whose then Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, not only staged a protest on Rajpath (Kartavya Path), but even after being arrested in the liquor scam, refused to resign for a long time.