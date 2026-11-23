MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has issued a cyber safety advisory cautioning citizens against increasing online shopping scams during Black Friday sales.

Cybercriminals exploit the popularity of festive shopping deals and attractive discounts to deceive online shoppers through fake websites, fraudulent advertisements and phishing links, resulting in financial losses and theft of personal and banking information, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said in a statement on Monday.

Fraudsters create fake shopping websites and advertisements offering unbelievable discounts on popular products. Victims are lured through suspicious links circulated on WhatsApp, SMS and social media platforms. These fraudulent websites may steal customers' personal information, card details and banking credentials.

Cybercriminals also use fake payment links and QR codes to trick victims into making unauthorised transactions, she said.

In this regard, TGCSB advised citizens to follow these essential precautions while shopping online. It advised citizens to purchase products only through reputed websites and official shopping applications. Carefully check website URLs before clicking links or making payments.

Citizens have also been advised not to fall for unbelievable offers, flash sales or limited-time deals. Never share OTPs, UPI PINs, CVV or other banking details with anyone. Do not click unknown shopping links or scan suspicious QR codes, the Bureau said.

TGCSB urged citizens to remain vigilant and exercise caution while making online purchases. Citizens should remember that attractive discounts and urgent offers can be used as tactics by cybercriminals to steal their hard-earned money.

Citizens who fall victim to cyber financial fraud should immediately call 1930 Cybercrime Helpline or report the incident through to facilitate timely action and prevent further financial loss.

A few days ago, TGCSB had cautioned citizens against a rise in online shopping scams and credit and debit card frauds.

The bureau in the advisory also highlighted the latest tactics being used by cybercriminals to cheat online shoppers and bank customers.

It reported a sharp increase in complaints involving fake advertisements and unauthorised card transactions over the past month.