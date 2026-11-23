MENAFN - IANS) Dewas, Nov 23 (IANS) The driver and cleaner of the liquor-laden truck that crushed Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri to death have been sent to judicial custody after their police remand ended, taking the number of accused jailed in the case to nine, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Gajendra alias Akku Rawat and Dheeraj, were produced before a Khategaon court, which sent them to jail. Puri was killed in the intervening night of November 1 and 2 when he attempted to stop an Eicher truck near Sandalpur crossing on the Indore-Betul highway in Dewas district.

The driver allegedly ran the vehicle over him while trying to escape. Police later seized more than 1,800 litres of illicit liquor from the truck.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the suspected interstate liquor smuggling network, which allegedly operated across Harda, Dewas, Dhar, Alirajpur and Indore districts, with its supply extending to Gujarat.

Investigators suspect that the liquor was loaded from Timarni in Harda district and transported to Kukshi and Alirajpur before being shifted to Gujarat on two-wheelers through rural routes to avoid highway checking.

Police said Keram Singh allegedly travelled ahead of the truck in a Maruti Swift car to alert its occupants about possible police checking.

The SIT is examining financial transactions, the alleged shares of the accused in the illegal trade and their respective roles in the supply chain.

Documents and a laptop seized from Manish Jaiswal are also being analysed, according to police. Police have also examined records of liquor shops in Timarni and Rahatgaon. Licences of three shops have been suspended.

Mohin Jaiswal allegedly held a share in the Timarni liquor shop from where the consignment was loaded. The investigation is continuing to establish the wider network and identify other persons involved in the alleged smuggling operation.