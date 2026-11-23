MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Opening on 11 December as part of Liwa International Festival 2027, the village will feature six themed zones, new attractions and Nitro Circus on 19–20 December Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Liwa Village returns from 11 December 2026 to 2 January 2027 as part of Liwa International Festival 2027, bringing new attractions, experiences and family entertainment to the Liwa desert in Al Dhafra Region.

Following the previous edition that welcomed more than 274,000 visitors, this year's village, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will feature six themed zones – Meydan, Wanasa, Adrenaline, Tahadi, Shams Liwa and the Souk – offering rides, challenges, dining, shopping and cultural experiences, with more than half of its rides and attractions featuring new or upgraded concepts.

What is New, Zone by Zone:

In Meydan, teams can race against the clock in Desert Heist, uncovering clues and solving puzzles to complete their mission, while speed seekers can take the wheel on the Turbo Kart track which puts driving skills, control and precision to the test. For the brave, the returning House of Horror awaits, which will test visitors' courage.

Young visitors will find plenty to explore in Wanasa, from making their own slime at Slime Splash to dodging lights on Pixel Run's interactive LED floor. Two new rides, Circus Swinger and Space Tower, join returning favourites Carousel, Traffic Jam and Animal Jet.

The Village Stage will host live family entertainment throughout the festival, with further programme details to be announced.

Thrill seekers can head to the Adrenaline zone where the new Tagada ride joins Bumper Cars, Sling Shot, Booster and the 4X4 Track, while Tahadi puts aim and agility to work with Target Shooting, Ninja Challenge, Play Strike and Maze Adventure, and the new Knock Down carnival game.

Visitors can enjoy panoramic desert views from the iconic Ferris Wheel in Shams Liwa. Other activities across the village include the new Bungee Jumping experience, Mini Tank Paintball, Go Water Kart, and the Classic Cars exhibition.

New this year, visitors can enjoy a dedicated outdoor BBQ experience, offering another dining option within the village. The Grand Arena, a separate entertainment venue, will host Nitro Circus on 19–20 December, alongside live concerts to celebrate the New Year.

Nitro Circus Makes its Festival Debut:

Making its festival debut, Nitro Circus is coming with three shows featuring more than 15 athletes. The performances will showcase freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, choreographed stunts and pyrotechnics.

A Destination for Food, Shopping and Culture:

Liwa Village also offers a taste of local food and culture. Visitors can enjoy traditional Emirati dishes prepared live at the Souk, savour Emirati Gahwa and rediscover childhood favourites at Dukkan Zaman, with its nostalgic sweets and games. The dining experience extends to a diverse selection of international flavours, from burgers, pizzas and BBQ favourites to speciality coffee, freshly baked treats, savoury snacks and desserts.

The retail offering includes traditional crafts and demonstrations of Sadu weaving, Talli embroidery, basket weaving, pottery and the making of oud and bukhoor (incense).

Live Emirati performances add to the atmosphere in the evenings, giving visitors further opportunities to experience local traditions alongside the village's shopping, dining and entertainment.

Dates: 11 December 2026 to 2 January 2027 Opening hours: Sunday–Thursday: 4:00 PM–12:00 AM and Friday–Saturday: 4:00 PM–2:00 AM Location: Tal Moreeb area, Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi Tickets for Liwa Village are now available on Platinumlist.

Visitor information

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.