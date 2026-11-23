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New integration enables Claude users to send and track messages across SMS, RCS, MMS and Viber through Infobip.

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip has expanded its collaboration with Anthropic with the launch of the Infobip Message connector in the Claude Marketplace. The Anthropic-verified connector enables developers, enterprises and builders using Claude to add global messaging capabilities to AI agents without building separate integrations for individual communication channels.

The integration connects Claude with Infobip's global communications infrastructure, enabling AI agents to send messages across SMS, RCS, MMS and Viber through a single connector. Using Infobip's send and check_status tools, agents can trigger outbound messages and track their delivery status, allowing them to incorporate real-world communication into automated workflows.

For businesses building agentic AI applications, the connector can support use cases such as order confirmations, delivery updates and appointment reminders. Instead of developing and maintaining individual messaging integrations, users can add Infobip's communication capabilities directly to their Claude workflows.

“AI agents are moving beyond answering questions to taking meaningful action on behalf of businesses and their customers. For that to happen at scale, they need a reliable way to reach people on the channels they already use. By bringing Infobip's global messaging capabilities directly into Claude, we're making it much simpler for developers and businesses to turn intelligent AI workflows into real-world customer interactions,” said Adrian Benić, Chief Product Officer at Infobip.

The integration went live in the Claude Marketplace in September 2026 and builds on Infobip's broader strategy of working with AI-native companies to provide the communications infrastructure connecting AI agents with customers globally.

The Infobip Message connector is available through the Claude Marketplace as an Anthropic-verified connector.

Infobip is also a member of the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), supporting the development of open standards and collaboration around agentic AI.

About Infobip JA1:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and CTO Izabel Jelenić.

Infobip ranked #16 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2026 (June 2026), up from its inaugural #68 ranking in 2025. Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year. Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second time (May 2026) Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026) Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost RadarTM: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost & Sullivan (Oct 2025) Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025) Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025) Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025) Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025) Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024) Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

Recent recognitions include: