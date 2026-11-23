MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Josh Gilbert, etoro Lead Analyst APAC and Middle East Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026: The AI trade has gone from the engine of this market to the anchor dragging it down, according to Josh Gilbert, etoro Lead Analyst APAC and Middle East. A bounce was always likely after seven straight days of losses, and the move higher in markets today is set to reflect how oversold tech had become. The fundamentals haven't changed all that much, with Nvidia having just lifted its growth forecast for next year to 75%, and earnings aren't falling apart, which is why you're seeing the appetite from investors to step in at these levels.Anthropic began trading on Nasdaq last week after the largest initial share sale on record, and the bigger test for the company is whether revenue can stay ahead of the cost of running its models. Third-quarter sales were more than twelve times higher than a year earlier, yet higher computing costs were the main reason it still slipped into an operating loss. With nearly US$900 billion committed to computing power, that spending is already locked in, and every set of results from here will show whether revenue is keeping up with it.This week is unlikely to bring much relief, with Thanksgiving thinning out US trading and growth and inflation data landing just weeks before a Fed meeting where another hike is a real possibility, putting pressure on the valuations investors were happy to pay a few months ago and leaving the AI trade with less of a cushion when bad news lands. Black Friday came a week early for markets, with the Nasdaq 100 now trading at its cheapest multiple since 2018, but a discount doesn't always mean good value.When every market is flashing red, the urge to run for the exits is completely understandable, and this sell-off could well deepen from here, but selling in panic rarely pays off. Sell-offs are the price of entry for any investor. They come around more often than most people think and historically, markets have recovered from them. There will be opportunities in this sell-off, but I'd be looking for companies with the customers, cash flow and balance sheets to get through a period of uncertainty. Fear tends to have a short shelf life, but the decisions investors make in the middle of it can stay in a portfolio for years.

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