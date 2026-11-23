TPL Race to Gold Gujarat Masters Concludes Successfully in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Tennis Premier League (TPL) successfully concluded the Race to Gold (RTG) Gujarat Masters at the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence, Ahmedabad, on November 21-22. The two-day tournament, played in TPL's 25-point format and in association with the Gujarat State Lawn Tennis Association, witnessed healthy participation across U-10, U-12 and U-14 boys' and girls' categories, a press release said.

In the girls' categories, Kavya Singh Sikarwar (Ahmedabad) won the U-10 title, defeating runner-up Jisha Shah (Ahmedabad) 13-12 in the final. Pranvi Shah (Ahmedabad) secured the U-12 title with a 13-12 win in the final, while Krupa Mehta (Vadodara) claimed the U-14 title with a 13-9 victory. In the boys' categories, Agastya Jalu (Ahmedabad) won the U-10 title, defeating runner-up Raol Samarjitsingh (Ahmedabad) 13-3. Atharva Chavda (Ahmedabad) secured the U-12 title with a 13-8 win over runner-up Saumik Chaudhary (Ahmedabad), while Saumik Chaudhary (Ahmedabad) claimed the U-14 title, defeating runner-up Dhruv Ahir (Ahmedabad) 13-8.

Saumik Chaudhary and Krupa Mehta have earned places in the final round-robin tournament of the TPL Road to the Australian Open 2027, to be held in Mumbai on 29 November, where they will join North Zone qualifiers Rabeeb Ali Khan and Kavya Yadav. The winners of that event will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2027, with India bearing the expenses of each player and one parent. Each winner of the TPL Race to Gold Gujarat Masters will receive a scholarship worth Rs 75,000.

The league will also provide the winners with tennis equipment, personalised apparel, professional guidance and opportunities to interact with leading Indian tennis icons such as Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna, as well as top international players. All 36 recipients across the three Race to Gold Masters will be felicitated during Tennis Premier League Season 8 in Hyderabad in December.

The Gujarat Masters is the second of the three Masters weekends. It follows the North Zone Masters in Delhi and will be followed by the TPL Maharashtra Masters (November 28-29, Mumbai). In this landmark season of association with TPL, India has joined hands with the league to build a stronger grassroots tennis ecosystem in the country. Together, they are creating a structured pathway for young players, from the Race to Gold scholarships to the new TPL Road to the Australian Open, which offers a route to a Grand Slam, supported by eight tennis camps across eight states that have provided children and parents with guidance on nutrition, fitness and mental training.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-founder, Tennis Premier League, said,“Ahmedabad has delivered a high standard of junior tennis, and the composure these young players showed in key moments was particularly encouraging. Race to Gold gives them a platform to be seen, and the Road to the Australian Open gives them a tangible international goal to work towards. Our partnership with Kia India is helping us build a grassroots tennis ecosystem that offers young players a clear path to progress.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-founder, Tennis Premier League, said:“Our aim with Race to Gold is to identify talent early and support it beyond the court. We congratulate all the winners and runners-up from the Gujarat Masters and wish our U-14 champions the very best as they head to Mumbai. With Kia India's support, we are able to reach more children, parents and communities, and we look forward to the final Masters in Maharashtra.” (ANI)