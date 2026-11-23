India Face WTC Blow After Drawn Wellington Test Against New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], November 23 (ANI): India let a commanding position slip as New Zealand held their nerve to secure a hard-fought draw in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. The result dealt a significant blow to India's hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final, leaving the two-time runners-up with considerable ground to make up in the standings. Despite posting a mammoth 720/9 in their first innings and securing a substantial 352-run lead, India failed to bowl New Zealand out in the second innings. The hosts, who began the final day at 119/2, produced a determined batting display to negotiate 120 overs and finish at 239/5. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips emerged as the chief architects of New Zealand's resistance, frustrating the Indian bowling attack with their remarkable patience.

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Phillips scored an unbeaten 26 from 126 balls. The pair batted for 43 overs, denying India the remaining five wickets and forcing the visitors to settle for a draw. With less than an hour remaining in the contest, India captain Shubman Gill eventually shook hands with the New Zealand batters, bringing an end to their hopes of securing a victory despite having dominated large parts of the match. The drawn encounter saw India's points percentage (PCT) drop from 51.52 to 50.00, leaving them with five wins, four defeats and three draws from 12 matches in the ongoing WTC cycle. Meanwhile, Australia climbed to second place with an unchanged PCT of 69.23, overtaking New Zealand, whose percentage fell to 66.67 following the result.

India's WTC campaign has been far from consistent, with the team experiencing several setbacks after a promising start. Following a drawn series against England, India suffered a 0-2 home series defeat against South Africa, putting their qualification hopes under pressure. The visitors subsequently looked to regain momentum during their tour of Sri Lanka, where they registered a convincing victory in the opening Test in Galle, powered by Devdutt Padikkal's century and an impressive bowling performance from Manav Suthar. However, they were unable to complete a series sweep as the second Test in Colombo ended in a draw following a spirited fightback from the hosts. India eventually secured the series 1-0 but missed out on the opportunity to collect maximum WTC points. The latest stalemate against New Zealand has further complicated India's qualification prospects, leaving them with little room for error in their remaining fixtures. India have one more Test against New Zealand before hosting Australia in a five-match series. The upcoming encounters will be crucial to India's hopes of breaking into the top two of the WTC standings. Reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home could also provide a significant boost to their bid to reach a third consecutive World Test Championship final.

India's bowling combination also came under scrutiny following the drawn encounter. The visitors opted for a four-pronged pace attack in the Wellington Test, comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, while leaving out experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The team management's decision to go without both players raised questions among cricket experts, particularly after India's bowlers struggled to secure the remaining wickets on the final day. India Test captain Shubman Gill addressed the questions surrounding Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand, explaining that the selection decision was based on the pacer's current form. Speaking at the post-match press conference following India's drawn encounter at the Basin Reserve, Gill described leaving Siraj out as a difficult call, particularly given his close relationship with the fast bowler. He also revealed that he had personally spoken to Siraj before the match to explain the decision, while expressing confidence that the pacer would bounce back strongly.

"Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here," Gill said during the press conference. The two teams will now travel to Christchurch for the second and final Test, beginning at Hagley Oval on November 27. India will look to win the match and secure the series after the opening encounter ended in a draw. The visitors had earlier won the five-match T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series 3-1 during their ongoing tour of New Zealand. (ANI)