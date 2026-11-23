Nvidia Shares Surge 33 Percent Following CEO Jensen Huang Return

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Shares of US chipmaker Nvidia opened over 33 per cent higher on Monday following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer, nearly two weeks after his resignation amid allegations involving a foreign intelligence effort. Nvidia shares rose to USD 167.04, gaining USD 33.07 from their previous closing price of USD 125.53, as investors reacted to the company's announcement that its Board of Directors had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, US stock futures surged sharply on Monday, with Nasdaq futures jumping 6.93 per cent to 26,868.50. S & P 500 futures climbed 4.53 per cent to 7,249.50, while Dow Jones futures advanced 2.59 per cent to 49,463.00, indicating strong positive momentum ahead of Wall Street's trading session. The development comes after Nvidia announced that Huang had been reinstated as President, CEO and Board Director following a series of discussions and meetings with the company's Board. The Board said it was satisfied with Huang's candour and ability to lead the company. It also received input from senior levels of the US government and expressed confidence that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of Nvidia's Board. Welcoming his return, Huang said,“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.” He also expressed gratitude to the Board, employees and shareholders for their support during the leadership transition.

Notably, Huang had resigned on November 12 amid mounting pressure following reports of an alleged foreign intelligence effort targeting him. Following his departure, Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. The company had also initiated an independent investigation into the matter, with a committee comprising independent directors and assisted by external legal counsel. Despite Huang's reinstatement, Nvidia clarified that the investigation would continue until its conclusion, with Huang extending his full cooperation. Meanwhile, the company has established a National Security and Export Control Committee comprising independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Nvidia also announced plans to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer to strengthen regulatory oversight, while continuing to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries. The company confirmed that Harvey Jones would continue as Board Chair, while Colette Kress would retain her responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer.