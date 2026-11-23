Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Meets Nandan Nilekani on Exam Task Force

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 23 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the High-Powered Task Force constituted to strengthen security, introduce reforms and ensure transparency in the examination process, according to Maharashtra CMO. Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath and senior officials were also present.

In the month of July, Prime Narendra Modi announced the formation of the task force under technology expert Nandan Nilekani to recommend measures for strengthening the examination system, amid protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and paper leaks. PM Modi said the task force would submit a report and stressed the need for a "reliable" and "transparent" examination system with greater use of technology.

In a video message on X, the Prime Minister said, "The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students' future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions. However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology."

"Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest," he added.

The Nandan Nilekani task force will comprise a multidisciplinary group of experts tasked with suggesting measures to revamp examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with a focus on technology integration and structural reforms. The other members of the high-powered task force include former ISRO Chairman S Somnath, former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.