Nvidia Board Reinstates Jensen Huang After Trump Backs His Return

When the US President goes out to bat for a corporate czar the expectation is that very little can go wrong for him. And that is exactly what happened on Monday, hours after Trump posted on Truth Social that Nvidia should reinstate Jensen Huang--the board of the company did just that. In return the US President called it the best decision for America and cheered Jensen calling him a 'great patriot'.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company's compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security. Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States - and, indeed, the World," Trump posted on Truth Social.

NVIDIA on Monday announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with him, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work,” said Jensen Huang.

The reinstatement cam despite the fact that the woman at the centre of the scandal, Alice Huang with whom Jensen admitted to having an affiar, was reported to have extensive ties both with Chinese intel agencies and China's defense industry. The New York Times had reported that findings show a web of relationships, most of them indirect, linking Alice Huang's family and companies that acquired Nvidia chips to Chinese state-owned defense contractors that supply the People's Liberation Army. The New York Times also reported that Alice Huang was in contact with an official of China's top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang. NYT cited multiple people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports that describe the encounters to report that Alice Huange was in touch China's Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year.

Reacting to those alleagtions the Nvida Board said that it had formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate, and the committee retained independent counsel to assist it in the investigation. The Board reiterated that the committee's investigation will proceed to conclusion. The board said that Jensen Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it. The Board said it had also recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters.

While Jensen returns to Nvidia's hot seat, his troubles maybe far from over. The Democrats who now control the House and the Senate have demanded independent investigations into the alleged spy scandal and will also hear Jensen's testimony on December 1.