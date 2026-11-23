RBI Governor Reviews Growth and Governance with UCBs and NBFC Leads

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) met with the Chairpersons, Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of select Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs), Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and industry representatives in Mumbai on November 23, 2026, to discuss sectoral growth, governance standards and cybersecurity. According to an RBI press release, the interactions formed part of the central bank's continued engagement with its regulated entities. Deputy Governors Swaminathan J., Poonam Gupta, S. C. Murmu and Rohit Jain attended both meetings alongside other senior officers of the Reserve Bank.

During the session with UCBs across different tiers, the Governor noted that credit growth in the cooperative banking sector improved, while growth in profitability lagged. He emphasized the need to strengthen governance standards and support sustainable growth through prudent lending that takes borrowers' repayment capacity into account. The Governor welcomed positive feedback from participants on Mission SAKSHAM, the central bank's ongoing training initiative for UCBs, and urged the lenders to make full use of the programme. Pointing out that cyber risk affects banks of every size, he advised UCBs to put robust cybersecurity frameworks in place as they adopt new technology. He also stressed customer centricity and maintaining high standards in internal grievance redressal.

Representatives from the National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation Limited and the National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies Limited joined the UCB deliberations, offering feedback and suggestions on policy and operational matters. In a separate interaction with the Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of select NBFCs, including government NBFCs, HFCs and microfinance institutions, the Governor acknowledged their role in supporting economic activity by widening access to credit. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Housing Bank also participated in this meeting, alongside representatives from Sa-Dhan, the Micro Finance Institutions Network and the Finance Industry Development Council. Addressing the non-bank lenders, the Governor called for responsible and sustainable credit growth and urged them to place customers first as they expand their business. He highlighted the importance of quality service, effective grievance redressal and fair recovery practices. To improve customer convenience, the Governor encouraged NBFCs to use the Central KYC Records Registry for customer onboarding and to keep customer records updated in the registry. He further urged the participants to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure and adopt a comprehensive, risk-based approach to managing cyber and information technology risks, backed by appropriate oversight from their boards and senior management. Participants from the NBFC sector also shared their feedback on policy and operational matters during the meeting.