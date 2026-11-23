Supreme Court Reprimands Bihar Judge Over Contempt Power Overreach

The Supreme Court on Monday strongly reprimanded a Bihar sessions judge for exceeding his powers while convicting a police officer for contempt of court for failing to register an FIR on his directions. The Court questioned the judge's understanding of contempt law and said disobedience of a judicial direction could not automatically be treated as an offence committed in the face of the court.

A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the judge had failed to appreciate the distinction between an offence committed in the courtroom and non-compliance with a judicial direction. Justice Bagchi explained that the power to summarily punish someone for an offence committed in the face of the court could be exercised in situations such as assaulting or abusing someone in the courtroom or refusing to leave despite the judge's directions.

A police officer's failure to register an FIR on a court's direction, however, did not fall within the same category, the judge was told. The Bench asked the judge to understand the scope of Section 384 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the corresponding provision under the old Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Section 345, before exercising such powers. Justice Bagchi was particularly critical of the judge's decision to summon the Superintendent of Police (SP) and hold him guilty of contempt on the same day.

The Bench also questioned the sessions judge's objection to an inspecting judge summoning him in an administrative capacity. Justice Bagchi pointed out that the sessions judge had himself summoned the District Magistrate and the SP, treated their non-appearance as an offence committed in the face of the court and proceeded to convict and sentence the police officer. The Court advised the judge to undergo further training at the National Judicial Academy and cautioned him against acting like a 'Bahubali' while exercising judicial powers.