MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) OKXICE, the joint venture between cryptocurrency exchange OKX and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) through its NYSE Group parent, has launched a new venue for 24/7 trading of tokenized US securities. The platform will introduce tokenized assets in phases, beginning with a stated total of 113 tokenized securities products.

The rollout targets traditional instruments such as stocks and exchange-traded funds, with additional exchange-traded products also included in the staged schedule, according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph. OKXICE says participating issuers and asset managers include Coinbase, Circle, Fidelity Investments and Robinhood.

OKXICE launched a US securities token trading venue designed for continuous, round-the-clock activity. The initial program calls for 113 tokenized assets to be introduced in stages, spanning stocks, ETFs, and other exchange-traded products. Tokens are intended to map one-to-one to underlying shares, with holders entitled to dividends and voting rights where applicable. Trading is restricted to eligible US customers of OKX Inc. and requires identity verification plus self-custody onboarding in the OKX app. The platform is built using Securitize infrastructure and executes trades via automated market maker pools on Uniswap v4 over X Layer.

Key takeawaysA new 24/7 venue for tokenized US securities

The push behind OKXICE is straightforward: bring tokenized versions of US securities into a venue that can trade continuously rather than only during standard market hours. The company's launch announcement frames the product as an“innovation exemption” venue under the US Securities and Exchange Commission's rules for certain experimental or novel trading mechanisms.

According to the announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the lineup spans equities, exchange-traded funds, and additional exchange-traded products, with a total of 113 assets expected to roll out progressively. For market participants, the practical question is whether continuous trading meaningfully improves liquidity or price discovery for tokenized securities, especially once more issuers and managers move into the staged schedule.

One-to-one entitlement and investor rights

OKXICE says each token represents a security entitlement backed one-to-one by an underlying share. That linkage is central to the model: rather than tokens being purely financial derivatives or synthetic exposure, the venue positions tokens as directly tied to existing ownership rights.

The company also states that token holders are entitled to dividends and voting rights where applicable. For investors, this is the key area to monitor as more assets arrive-particularly how corporate actions and voting mechanics are handled in practice for each tokenized security, and how entitlement processing is operationalized on-chain.

Regulatory structure and who can access trading

OKXICE says the venue operates under the US Securities and Exchange Commission's Innovation Exemption. In addition to the regulatory framing, the platform places eligibility and compliance gating at the user level.

Access is limited to eligible US customers of OKX Inc. Users are required to verify their identity, activate a self-custodial wallet, and complete onboarding before trading through the OKX app. OKXICE further indicates that smart contracts restrict both trading and liquidity provision to eligible wallets, embedding the permissioning logic directly into the protocol layer.

That combination-SEC innovation exemption plus wallet-level eligibility controls-matters because it determines how participants prove authorization and how the platform prevents non-eligible trading. For traders, it also signals that interaction with the venue is tied to verified onboarding rather than open, permissionless participation.

Tokenization infrastructure and execution on Uniswap v4

While the end product is a securities trading venue, OKXICE's technical path relies on well-known tokenization and decentralized exchange components.

Securitize is named as the provider of the tokenization infrastructure. For trading mechanics, OKXICE says trades are executed using automated market maker pools on Uniswap v4 on X Layer, OKX's Ethereum layer-2 network.

The company's description suggests that the smart contract setup not only enforces eligibility but also governs liquidity participation, limiting liquidity provision to qualifying wallets. For market observers, the interaction between permissioned liquidity and automated market maker design is likely to determine how spreads behave and whether liquidity can scale as additional assets are introduced.

Pre-launch opposition from major companies

Before the venue's launch, a group of 67 companies reportedly sought to keep tokenized versions of their shares off the platform. The announcement cited names including Meta, Tesla and Netflix, and referenced an earlier Cointelegraph report detailing those efforts.

That context highlights a continuing tension in tokenized securities: while the market aims to unlock new trading infrastructure, issuers retain influence over whether their shares are made available in token form. With OKXICE proceeding to launch and begin phased listings, investors should watch whether additional companies opt into the model over time-or if the“tokenization eligibility” issue remains a major limiting factor for expanding the catalog.

Going forward, the most important signals to monitor are the pace of the staged rollout to the promised 113 assets, how entitlement features (dividends and voting rights) function operationally for each tokenized security, and whether eligibility restrictions and permissioned liquidity meaningfully affect spreads and depth as more participants join.

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