New York, NY – November 23, 2026 - Following a challenge by Bohn & Dawson, Inc., BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that American Ground Screw's (AGS) corporate name, domain name, and“Established in Des Moines, IA” claims were substantiated. The National Advertising Division (NAD) further determined that the company's advertising did not reasonably convey that its products are made in the United States or that the company is a U.S.-based manufacturer.

Bohn & Dawson and AGS compete in the ground screw market. Bohn & Dawson specializes in manufacturing fabricated steel tubing and welded assemblies for industrial applications. AGS supplies ground screw foundation systems for residential, commercial, and solar construction applications. Bohn & Dawson is a U.S. manufacturer. AGS is a U.S.-based supplier of imported ground screws.

Bohn & Dawson challenged express and implied product-origin and U.S.-based manufacturer claims made by AGS across its corporate name, websites, social media, marketing and branding materials, and web domains. The challenged implied claims were that all AGS products are made in the USA and that AGS is a U.S.-based manufacturer.

Consistent with Federal Trade Commission guidance, NAD noted that an American company or brand name,“without more,” does not ordinarily constitute a U.S.-origin claim. In this case, AGS's advertising identified the company as“American” and noted its establishment and presence in the United States but did not communicate“more” to reasonably convey that its products are made in the United States or that AGS is a U.S.-based manufacturer.

NAD found that the challenged advertising contained no American flags, U.S. map outlines, patriotic imagery, or“Made in USA” statements. NAD further noted that AGS's materials described the company as a supplier and distributor and identified China as the place where its products are manufactured. NAD also determined that the statement“Established in Des Moines, IA” was substantiated because it factually described AGS's history and location, not the manufacturing origin of its products.

During the inquiry, AGS voluntarily and permanently discontinued using“American Ground Screw Mfg. & Supply” as an identifier and discontinued the web domain“Usagroundscrew.” NAD did not review these claims on their merits and, for compliance purposes, will treat them as though it recommended that they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, AGS stated that it“has complied with NAD's recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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