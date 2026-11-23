Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.: Has entered into a binding agreement with Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. whereby the Company will invest US$30,000,000 in Selkirk Copper by way of convertible debenture. The convertible debenture will have a five-year term, carry an 11% coupon and will be convertible into Selkirk Copper common shares at a share price of $1.00. Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $13.00.
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