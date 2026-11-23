Selkirk Copper Mines Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc: Announced that Queen's Road Capital Investment has entered into a binding agreement with Selkirk whereby Queen's Road will invest US$30,000,000 in Selkirk Copper by way of convertible debenture. The convertible debenture will have a five-year term, carry an 11% coupon and will be convertible into Selkirk Copper common shares at a share price of $1.00. Selkirk Copper Mines Inc shares V are trading up $0.03 at $0.75.
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