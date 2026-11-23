Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Dominion Lending Centres Inc.: Announced that Elliot Muchnik has been appointed Chief Financial Officer for the DLC Group. Geoff Hague will transition from Chief Financial Officer to Vice President Finance and continue as a member of the Corporation's finance leadership team. Dominion Lending Centres Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $8.66.
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