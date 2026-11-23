Medical Facilities Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Medical Facilities Corporation: Announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medical Facilities (USA) Holdings, Inc., has completed the sale of its 51% interest in Arkansas Surgical Hospital, LLC, located in North Little Rock, AR, to AR Surgical Holdings, LLC, an entity owned in part by ASH's physician partners, for a total purchase price of $63.0 million U.S. Medical Facilities Corporation shares T are trading down $0.86 at $16.63.
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