MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"According to updated information, falling debris in the Shevchenkivskyi district set two cars on fire. A fire also broke out on the first floor of a five-story residential building," Klitschko said.

Balconies on the second through fourth floors were also damaged.

Earlier, Klitschko reported on Telegram that there were injured people in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Medical teams were on their way to the scene.

Before that, he said a car was on fire in the city center in the Shevchenkivskyi district after debris fell. Emergency services were heading to the scene.

Klitschko also reported that falling drone debris had set cars on fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

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"Falling debris in the Holosiivskyi district set cars on fire at a critical infrastructure facility," Klitschko wrote.

The Kyiv City Military Administration added that, according to preliminary information, a car had also caught fire in the Pecherskyi district as a result of falling debris.

As reported, 14 people, including a child, were killed in enemy attacks in the Kyiv region over the past day.