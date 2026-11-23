MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The Social Security Corporation (SSC) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) reviewed the findings of two research studies on expanding social security coverage and identifying key barriers preventing workers and establishments, particularly micro-enterprises, from joining the insurance umbrella.

According to an SSC statement issued Monday, the findings were presented during a specialized workshop titled "Experimental Evidence on Extending Social Security Coverage: Lessons from Jordan and International Experiences." Representatives from official bodies and social protection institutions joined researchers, experts, and specialists from Jordan and several other countries to discuss experimental research results, review international experiences, and exchange expertise on policies and interventions that promote insurance coverage and formal employment.

SSC Director General Hazim Rahahleh, said expanding social security coverage is a strategic priority for the corporation to enhance social protection for workers and their families and provide a broader umbrella of social and economic security.

He said that the SSC attaches importance to reaching groups facing obstacles to insurance coverage, foremost among them workers in the informal economy.

Rahahleh added that the significance of the studies and experimental interventions goes beyond measuring enrollment increases during implementation to evaluating their ability to create a sustainable impact, encourage beneficiaries to maintain subscriptions after support ends, and scale up efficiently and affordably.

He said that developing social protection policies must rely on evidence, data, and scientific research while drawing on practical experiences and the specifics of the Jordanian labor market.

ILO Country Coordinator for Jordan and Regional Employment Policies Specialist Amal Mowafi affirmed that evidence-based policymaking is a vital foundation for developing social protection systems responsive to the needs of workers and businesses.

She noted that the partnership with the SSC enabled the systematic testing of practical interventions to generate evidence and results that can guide future policies and programs.

Mowafi added that leveraging these research findings and applying their lessons will help extend social protection to broader segments of workers and their families, support businesses, and strengthen a more inclusive social protection system.

The first study, titled "Evaluating the Impact of Behavioral Science-Based Awareness Campaigns on Expanding Social Security Coverage in Jordan," examined the effectiveness of field visits and targeted text messages (SMS) to micro-enterprises in raising awareness of social security, improving communication with the SSC, and encouraging businesses to register their employees.

The second study, titled "The Impact of Social Security Contribution Subsidies and Family Grants on Workers' Transition to Formal Employment: Evidence from Small Enterprises in Jordan," explored how enhanced communication, financial incentives, and benefit design, including family-linked grants, influence business decisions to register workers and offer practical solutions to coverage barriers.

The workshop also featured international studies and experiences on social protection and formal work.

Research from Ethiopia examined the role of severance pay in supporting workers after job loss while accounting for financial burdens on businesses, while research from Türkiye reviewed the impact of cash transfers on improving school enrollment and development among refugee children without negatively affecting adult labor market participation.

Discussions further included research evidence from Jordan on the role of cash assistance in protecting low-income workers alongside supporting formal employment opportunities, as well as the link between social protection program design, the needs of workers and their families, and the sustainability of social security systems.

Participants underscored the importance of utilizing research findings and experimental evidence to develop policies and interventions aimed at expanding coverage by simplifying registration procedures, strengthening targeted outreach and awareness, providing appropriate incentives, and designing benefits responsive to workers' needs to bolster insurance protection, entrench formal employment, and sustain social protection systems.

The two studies were conducted under the PROSPECTS Partnership, the Partnership for Improving Prospects for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities, with support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The workshop was held with support from the United Kingdom as part of the project "Towards a More Inclusive Social Protection System in Jordan," in cooperation between the SSC and the ILO.

//Petra// NQ