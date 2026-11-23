MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 23 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces arbitrarily detained 25 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank on Monday, while illegal armed settlers injured several farmers in a separate attack near Bethlehem.

Israeli troops stormed multiple areas throughout the occupied West Bank amid heavy gunfire to carry out the arrests, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.

Separately, armed Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians while they were plowing their land in the Abu Nujeim area, southeast of Bethlehem.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that the illegal settlers severely beat the farmers, leaving numerous injured and requiring transport to hospitals in Bethlehem.

//Petra// HA