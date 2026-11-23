MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - Empowering young people is a "cornerstone" of Jordan's national modernization drive, Minister of Youth Raed Adwan said on Monday during the launch of two major demographic reports.

Addressing the launch of the State of World Population 2026 report titled Succeeding Generations: Empowering Young People to Chart the Future and the findings of the Demographic Futures Survey in Arab countries, Adwan said that young people are "not just statistics or policy recipients, but active partners in shaping decisions." Adwan added that empowering youth does not mean deciding their future for them, but rather giving them the opportunities and means to shape it themselves. He noted that decisions concerning independence, employment and starting a family are closely linked to economic and social conditions, particularly job opportunities, housing affordability and the cost of living.

He said that the ministry would use the findings, published by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in partnership with the Higher Population Council (HPC), to guide the executive plan for the newly approved National Youth Strategy (2026–2030). The strategy intends to unify national efforts across health, future-ready education, economic empowerment, and active citizenship across all governorates.

UNFPA Representative in Jordan Himyar Abdulmoghni noted that Jordan's young demographic offers a development opportunity, provided the Kingdom invests consistently in youth health, education, and economic access.

HPC Secretary-General Issa Masarweh presented data from the Demographic Futures Survey, which polled 108,926 young adults aged 18 to 39 across 73 countries and territories, including 10,308 respondents from eight Arab nations and 1,001 from Jordan.

The survey found that while young people in the Arab region place a high value on marriage and parenthood, with the vast majority of childless respondents aged 30 to 39 still hoping to have children, economic pressures directly constrain those plans. Optimism about the future correlated with broader economic choices, affordable housing, accessible healthcare, and trust in public institutions.

The launch coincided with the Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing, held under the patronage of HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein with 300 young participants from across the Kingdom discussing mental, physical, and digital health innovation.

The event concluded with a panel titled "Bridging Aspirations and Reality," moderated by Youth Ministry Director Jihad Masadeh, where attendees addressed youth employment, housing costs, and women's workforce participation, urging policymakers to design programs with young people rather than simply for them.

//Petra// HA