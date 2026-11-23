MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. and Tigo Energy, Inc. have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. and Tigo Energy, Inc. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA )



Class period: June 29, 2026 through September 1, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 23, 2026 Case: Green v. Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona



According to the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (ii) those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; and (iv) the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts.

If you are a Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO )



Class period: February 24, 2026 through August 4, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 23, 2026 Case: Shim v. Tigo Energy et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California



According to the Tigo Energy, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tigo's revenue projections were based on the launch of its EG4 partnership and attendant revenue; (ii) however, the EG4 partnership would not provide material revenue until Q4 2026 at the earliest; and (iii) therefore, there was no basis for the projections.

If you are a Tigo Energy, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.