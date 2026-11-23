MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Psychiatry Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" has been added tooffering.

Psychiatry Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026 delivers comprehensive intelligence on 612 real-world partnering transactions involving psychiatric assets, technologies and development programs. The report helps organizations evaluate the global psychiatry partnering landscape, identify active dealmakers, benchmark disclosed financial terms and examine how agreements are structured across indications, technologies and stages of development.

Designed for business development, licensing, corporate strategy, research and development, competitive intelligence, search and evaluation, and legal teams, the report combines market-wide analysis with detailed transaction records. Where available, records include publicly accessible contract documents that provide additional insight into negotiated rights, obligations and commercial terms.

Psychiatry partnering trends and market activity

The report analyzes psychiatry collaboration and licensing activity between 2019 and 2026, allowing users to assess how dealmaking priorities have changed in response to clinical development risk, unmet patient need, emerging mechanisms of action and new treatment approaches.



Annual psychiatry dealmaking trends

Transaction activity by deal type and industry sector

Development stage at the time of partnering

Technology, therapeutic indication and target

Most active psychiatry dealmakers

Leading transactions by disclosed value Changes in partnering strategies and areas of investment

This analysis highlights the companies, assets, technologies and psychiatric indications attracting commercial interest while supporting comparisons between relevant development programs.

Financial benchmarking for psychiatry licensing deals

Dedicated financial analysis enables users to review disclosed headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalty rates. Each benchmark can be assessed alongside the corresponding transaction record, helping users account for factors such as development stage, rights granted, geographic scope, technology and agreement structure.

These real-world psychiatry deal benchmarks support opportunity valuation, internal planning, transaction preparation and licensing negotiations. By connecting financial data with the circumstances of individual agreements, the report provides more meaningful evidence than standalone market averages.

Leading psychiatry dealmakers and prospective partners

Company transaction histories reveal which organizations have demonstrated sustained interest in psychiatry assets and external innovation. Users can identify prospective licensing or collaboration partners based on previous activity in relevant indications, targets, mechanisms, technologies and stages of development.

The intelligence also supports competitor analysis by showing how companies are expanding psychiatry portfolios, accessing new therapeutic approaches and structuring relationships with biotechnology, pharmaceutical and research organizations.

Analysis by indication, target, technology and development stage

Psychiatric disorders have distinct scientific, clinical and commercial characteristics. The report therefore provides analysis by therapeutic indication and target, enabling users to focus on transactions aligned with a specific asset or strategic priority. Combined with filters for technology and development stage, this approach supports the selection of stronger comparable deals and more relevant potential partners.

Psychiatry agreement structures and contract terms

The report covers licensing, collaboration, research, development and related partnering transactions. Depending on the level of public disclosure, users can examine:



Rights granted, retained and licensed

Research, development and regulatory responsibilities

Exclusivity and geographic scope

Intellectual property provisions

Manufacturing, supply and commercialization obligations

Upfront consideration, milestones and royalties

Governance arrangements Agreement duration and termination provisions

Publicly available contract documents are included for selected transactions. These agreements offer detailed evidence of how parties have addressed milestone triggers, royalty provisions, intellectual property, development obligations, commercialization rights, exclusivity and termination. Legal and transaction teams can use this material to review precedent language and prepare for psychiatry partnership negotiations.

Searchable directory of 612 psychiatry deals

The report includes a comprehensive directory of 612 psychiatry collaboration and licensing transactions. Deals can be reviewed by company, technology type, therapeutic indication, target and contract availability. Individual entries link to detailed deal records and associated documentation where available, providing an efficient route from market analysis to transaction-level research.

Who can benefit from the report?



Business development and licensing teams: Identify comparable transactions, potential partners and suitable deal structures.

Search and evaluation teams: Assess organizations pursuing opportunities across relevant indications, targets and development stages.

Biotechnology companies: Find prospective partners with demonstrated interest in comparable psychiatry assets or technologies.

Corporate and R&D strategy teams: Evaluate external innovation strategies and psychiatry portfolio development.

Competitive and market intelligence teams: Monitor changing priorities by company, indication, technology and target. Legal and transaction teams: Review contract precedents and negotiated agreement provisions.

Customized Executive Partnering Briefing

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the report's underlying intelligence to a specific asset, technology, indication, target or partnering objective. Depending on the customer's requirements, the briefing may cover comparable transactions, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, financial and royalty benchmarks, agreement structures and relevant contract insights.

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

AC Immune

Alector

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Anavex Life Sciences

Astellas Pharma

Axsome Therapeutics

Bayer

BioArctic AB

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cambridge Cognition

Cassava Sciences

Charles River Laboratories

Cleveland Clinic

COMPASS Pathways

Cybin

Denali Therapeutics

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Evotec

Genentech

GSK

Harmony Biosciences

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Karuna Therapeutics

Lundbeck

Mayo Clinic

Merck and Co

Microsoft

Neurocrine Biosciences

Novartis

Otsuka

Pfizer

Prothena

Quanterix

Roche

Sage Therapeutics

Sanofi

Shionogi

Stanford University

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

UCB

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Verge Genomics

Voyager Therapeutics Xenon Pharmaceuticals

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