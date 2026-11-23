MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added tooffering.

Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 delivers strategic intelligence from 319 real-world collaboration and licensing transactions involving genitourinary assets, technologies and development programs. Covering oncology and non-oncology indications, the report enables users to assess partnering trends, transaction structures, disclosed financial terms and competitive activity across the global genitourinary market.

Designed for business development, licensing, corporate strategy, research and development, competitive intelligence, search and evaluation, and legal teams, the report combines market-wide analysis with detailed deal records and publicly available contract documents. Users can determine which companies are partnering, where investment is concentrated and how transaction activity varies by therapeutic indication, technology and stage of development.

Genitourinary partnering trends and deal activity

The report examines genitourinary dealmaking between 2016 and 2026, providing analysis across key strategic and commercial criteria:



Annual partnering trends and market developments

Deal activity by transaction type and industry sector

Development stage at the time of agreement

Technology type, therapeutic indication and target

Leading genitourinary dealmakers

Highest-value transactions based on disclosed terms Changes in partnering priorities and external innovation strategies

This analysis helps organizations identify active market segments, assess competitor behavior and establish which assets, technologies and development programs are attracting partnership interest.

Financial benchmarking for genitourinary licensing deals

Dedicated financial analysis provides practical benchmarks for evaluating and negotiating genitourinary transactions. Disclosed terms include:



Headline deal values

Upfront payments

Development, regulatory and commercial milestones Royalty rates

Each benchmark can be assessed alongside the relevant transaction's development stage, rights package, geographic scope, technology and commercial structure. This contextual approach supports opportunity valuation, internal planning, transaction preparation and negotiation more effectively than relying on market averages alone.

Leading dealmakers and prospective partners

Company transaction histories reveal the organizations most active in genitourinary licensing and collaboration. The intelligence can be used to identify potential partners with demonstrated interest in specific indications, targets, technologies or development stages. It also supports analysis of competitors pursuing similar external innovation and portfolio expansion strategies.

For biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies seeking partners, previous deal activity offers evidence of an organization's strategic priorities and appetite for comparable opportunities. Search and evaluation teams can use these records to create more focused partner lists and prioritize outreach.

Transaction structures and contract intelligence

The report covers licensing, research, development, collaboration and other partnering arrangements. Depending on available disclosures, individual deal records may provide intelligence on:



Rights granted, retained and licensed

Research, development and regulatory responsibilities

Exclusivity and geographic rights

Intellectual property provisions

Manufacturing, supply and commercialization obligations

Financial consideration, milestones and royalties Governance, agreement term and termination provisions

Where publicly available, underlying contract documents are included for selected transactions. These agreements provide insight into negotiated language covering rights, obligations, milestone triggers, royalty provisions, intellectual property, exclusivity and termination. Legal and transaction teams can use these materials to review precedent structures and prepare for agreement drafting or negotiation.

Searchable directory of 319 genitourinary deals

The comprehensive deal directory allows transactions to be reviewed by company, technology, indication, therapeutic target and contract availability. Individual entries connect users with detailed deal records and associated documentation where available, creating an efficient route from high-level market analysis to transaction-specific intelligence.

Who should use the report?



Business development and licensing teams: Evaluate comparable transactions, deal structures and prospective partners.

Search and evaluation teams: Identify organizations pursuing relevant genitourinary assets and technologies.

Biotechnology companies: Find potential partners with a history of investing in comparable programs.

Corporate and R&D strategy teams: Assess portfolio development, external innovation and competitor priorities.

Competitive and market intelligence teams: Monitor activity by company, indication, target, technology and development stage. Legal and transaction teams: Examine contract precedents and negotiated provisions.

Customized Executive Partnering Briefing

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the report's intelligence to a specific asset, technology, indication, target or partnering objective. The briefing can incorporate selected comparable deals, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, financial and royalty benchmarks, transaction structures and contract insights tailored to the customer's strategic requirements.

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

Acer Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Aspect Biosystems

AstraZeneca

Bayer

BenevolentAI

Biocoat

Blacksmith Medicines

Boehringer Ingelheim

Calliditas Therapeutics

CareDx

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Cleveland Clinic

CloudCath

Cornell University

DaVita

Dimerix Biosciences

eGenesis

Eli Lilly

Eurofins Scientific

Evotec

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Flagship Pioneering

Fresenius

Gilead Sciences

Hansa Biopharma

Horizon Therapeutics

Insilico Medicine

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Johns Hopkins University

Kezar Life Sciences

Mayo Clinic

MediBeacon

Mission Therapeutics

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Otsuka

Poxel

ReCor Medical

Roche

SandboxAQ

Siemens Healthineers

Stanford University

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Travere Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Zai Lab

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