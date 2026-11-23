MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added tooffering.

Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 delivers comprehensive intelligence on 464 real-world partnering transactions involving respiratory assets, technologies and development programs. The report enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to evaluate respiratory deal trends, identify active dealmakers, benchmark disclosed financial terms and examine agreement structures across acute and chronic respiratory indications.

Covering biologics, inhaled therapies, targeted treatments and emerging technologies, the report consolidates market-wide analysis, detailed transaction records, financial data and publicly available contract documents into one practical business development resource. Users can assess which respiratory opportunities are attracting interest, how partnering strategies are evolving and how transaction activity differs by indication, technology and stage of development.

Analyze respiratory partnering trends

The report evaluates respiratory collaboration and licensing activity from 2016 to 2026 across key commercial and strategic categories, including:



Annual respiratory deal activity and emerging trends

Transaction and partnership types

Industry sectors and participating organizations

Development stage at the time of agreement

Technology, modality and therapeutic approach

Respiratory indication and therapeutic target

Most active respiratory dealmakers Leading transactions ranked by disclosed value

These insights help users determine where partnering activity is concentrated and identify the companies, programs and technologies receiving sustained industry attention.

Benchmark respiratory deal financial terms

Dedicated financial analysis supports evidence-based valuation, opportunity assessment and transaction planning. The report examines disclosed headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalty rates, with links to the relevant transaction records for additional context.

By connecting financial benchmarks with development stage, rights allocation, technology and transaction structure, the report provides more relevant comparisons than standalone market averages. Business development, licensing and transaction teams can use this intelligence when preparing internal valuations, evaluating offers or supporting negotiations.

Identify active dealmakers and prospective partners

Company-level transaction histories reveal the organizations most active in respiratory partnering and their areas of strategic interest. Users can identify prospective collaboration and licensing partners based on demonstrated activity across specific indications, targets, technologies and stages of development.

The report also supports competitor analysis by showing how companies use external innovation to expand respiratory portfolios. This intelligence can inform partner prioritization, outreach strategies, portfolio planning and search and evaluation programs.

Compare deals by respiratory indication, target and technology

Analysis by therapeutic indication and target allows users to focus on transactions aligned with a specific asset or strategic objective. When combined with technology and development-stage segmentation, this approach enables more precise identification of comparable deals and relevant counterparties.

The report covers partnerships across a broad spectrum of respiratory diseases and treatment approaches, supporting targeted research into the scientific, clinical and commercial factors influencing transaction activity.

Examine respiratory agreement structures

The database includes licensing, collaboration, research, development and other partnering agreements. Subject to available disclosure, transaction records may provide intelligence on:



Rights granted, retained and licensed

Research, development and regulatory responsibilities

Exclusivity and geographic scope

Intellectual property provisions

Manufacturing and supply obligations

Commercialization rights

Upfront consideration, milestones and royalties Governance, term and termination provisions

These precedents help legal, transaction and business development teams evaluate alternative structures for respiratory partnerships and prepare for agreement negotiations.

Access publicly available respiratory contract documents

Where available, the report links selected transactions to underlying contract documents. These agreements provide additional detail on negotiated provisions, including development obligations, intellectual property, exclusivity, milestone triggers, royalty terms, commercialization rights and termination conditions.

Access to contract language gives users a deeper understanding of how respiratory collaboration and licensing agreements have been documented in practice, extending the analysis beyond corporate announcements and headline financial figures.

Search a directory of 464 respiratory deals

The report's comprehensive transaction directory allows respiratory deals to be reviewed by company, technology, therapeutic indication, target and contract availability. Each entry links to a detailed deal record and associated documentation where accessible, creating a focused source of precedent transactions for strategic research and benchmarking.

Designed for respiratory business development and strategy teams

The report supports business development and licensing professionals seeking comparable transactions, prospective partners and viable deal structures. Search and evaluation teams can assess external innovation activity, while biotechnology companies can identify organizations with a proven interest in comparable respiratory assets.

Corporate strategy and R&D leaders can evaluate portfolio-building activity, competitive intelligence teams can monitor evolving priorities, and legal teams can review precedent agreements to support transaction preparation and negotiation.

Customized Executive Partnering Briefing

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the report's respiratory deal intelligence to a specific asset, technology, indication, target or partnering objective. Depending on client requirements, the briefing may include comparable transactions, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, financial benchmarks, royalty data, contract insights and recommended areas for further evaluation.

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

AdAlta

Aerogen

Affibody

Alpine Immune Sciences

Arcturus Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Beyond Air

Bio-Techne

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Scientific

Bridge Biotherapeutics

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Cipla

CureVac

CytoReason

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Ethris

Evotec

Flagship Pioneering

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Illumina

Inhalon Biopharma

Insmed Inc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Kamada

Kindeva Drug Delivery

LifeArc

Moderna

Novartis

Owlstone Medical

PARI Pharma

Philips

Pulmatrix

Recipharm

Roche

Sanofi

Siemens Healthineers

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific

United Therapeutics

Verona Pharma

Windtree Therapeutics Yale University

For more information about this report visit

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