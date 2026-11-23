MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI through triple revenue convergence: monetize CCU-derived materials, gaseous co-products and carbon credits, supported by policy incentives and corporate offtake.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for CCU-Derived Carbon Materials 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CCU-derived carbon materials market is approaching a commercial inflection point as industrial decarbonisation policy, corporate carbon procurement, and demand for lower embodied-carbon materials accelerate investment. The market encompasses carbon nanotubes, carbon black, graphene and graphitic carbon, synthetic graphite, carbon fibres, carbonate-bound aggregates, and supplementary cementitious materials produced from captured CO2, methane, biogas, and other gaseous carbon feedstocks.

A defining feature of the sector is triple revenue convergence. CCU-derived carbon material projects can generate income from the sale of advanced carbon materials, gaseous co-products such as hydrogen, oxygen, and syngas, and verified carbon abatement or removal claims. These claims may qualify for capture incentives, compliance carbon markets, or voluntary durable carbon dioxide removal credit sales. For many pioneer commercial projects, policy and co-product revenue represents between 30% and 80% of total project revenue, making access to multiple revenue streams central to project bankability.

Government support is strengthening the commercial outlook. Section 45Q and 45V incentives in the United States, the EU Innovation Fund and EU ETS, UK CCUS cluster funding, Canadian federal investment tax credits, and emerging Asia-Pacific frameworks can provide substantial policy stack revenue. At the same time, corporate buyers including Frontier coalition members, Stripe Climate, Microsoft, and Google are supporting durable carbon removal through advance market commitments and premium-priced procurement.

Demand is also increasing across battery, tyre and rubber, automotive, aerospace and defence, polymers and composites, electronics, and construction markets. Within these supply chains, embodied carbon is becoming an increasingly important procurement requirement. This shift is creating opportunities for CCU-derived materials that can meet established quality and performance specifications while delivering a differentiated carbon profile.

Commercial activity is expected to accelerate from 2026 as projects across major production routes progress from pilot operations to commercial output. Companies including Monolith and Lyten are advancing plasma pyrolysis, while C2CNT and SkyNano are developing molten salt electrolysis technologies. CarbonCure and Neustark are expanding mineralisation-based production. Corporate offtake agreements, infrastructure development, and policy support are moving these projects closer to financeable commercial deployment.

The report evaluates the global CCU-derived carbon materials market through 2036, drawing on project-level capacity tracking, policy stack analysis, offtake intelligence, and profiles of 50 companies. It assesses six material categories and seven production routes under base, bull, and bear scenarios, providing market intelligence for technology developers, project sponsors, corporate offtakers, investors, and policymakers.

Detailed analysis examines how material sales, co-product revenue, and carbon market income affect project economics across different production routes. It also considers the sector's exposure to policy durability in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and Asia-Pacific, alongside the influence of voluntary carbon market standards and corporate procurement criteria.

Report contents include:



Global market sizing from 2024-2036 under base, bull, and bear scenarios

Quantification of triple revenue convergence across production routes

Policy stack analysis covering 45Q, 45V, EU Innovation Fund, EU ETS, CBAM, UK CCUS clusters, Canadian federal CCUS ITC, and Asia-Pacific frameworks

Voluntary carbon market analysis covering Verra, Puro.earth, Isometric, Gold Standard, and Frontier procurement criteria

CCUS infrastructure and carbon feedstock availability analysis

Technical and economic profiles of molten salt electrolysis, plasma pyrolysis, electrochemical CO2 reduction, catalytic/thermochemical processes, mineralisation, photocatalytic technologies, and emerging routes

Market analysis of carbon nanotubes, carbon black, graphene, carbon fibres, synthetic graphite, carbonate-bound aggregates, and supplementary cementitious materials

Quality requirements and qualification matrices for key output materials

Demand-side analysis across batteries, tyre and rubber products, polymers and composites, construction and concrete, aerospace and defence, and electronics

Project pipeline and capacity tracking across operating, FID, and announced developments

Investment, M&A, and patent activity from 2020-2026

50 company profiles covering major technologies, production routes, and geographic markets

Forecasts to 2036 by material, production route, and region Strategic recommendations for technology developers, project developers, corporate offtakers, investors, and policymakers

The report provides a structured assessment of the technologies, companies, policies, project pipelines, and end-use markets shaping the next phase of the CCU-derived carbon materials industry. Its scenario-based forecasts and route-specific techno-economic analysis offer actionable insight into commercial opportunities, investment risks, and capacity growth through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Report scope and definitions

1.2 The CCU-derived carbon materials thesis: triple revenue convergence

1.2.1 Material revenue

1.2.2 Co-product revenue (H2, O2, syngas)

1.2.3 Carbon credit and abatement revenue

1.3 Total CCU-derived carbon materials market 2024-2036

1.4 Market by material output, region, and production route

1.5 Net-negative carbon claim quantification

1.6 Consolidated pricing comparison (CCU-derived vs conventional)

1.7 Key market drivers and headwinds

1.8 Top 20 commercial and pre-commercial players

1.9 Strategic outlook to 2036

2 INTRODUCTION AND SCOPE

2.1 What counts as a "CCU-derived carbon material"

2.2 Boundaries: relationship to CCS, CCUS, CDR, and conventional carbon materials

2.3 Inclusion of methane pyrolysis: scope rationale

2.4 Carbon accounting boundaries used in this report

2.5 Glossary and abbreviations

3 POLICY, INCENTIVES AND CARBON MARKET CONTEXT

3.1 Overview: policy as the third revenue stream

3.2 United States

3.2.1 IRA Section 45Q - utilisation tier ($60/tonne CO2)

3.2.2 IRA Section 45V - Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit

3.2.3 DOE Loan Programs Office and ARPA-E support

3.2.4 State-level incentives (California LCFS, Texas, Louisiana)

3.3 European Union

3.3.1 EU Innovation Fund

3.3.2 Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)

3.3.3 EU ETS interaction with CCU products

3.3.4 Industrial Carbon Management Strategy

3.4 United Kingdom

3.4.1 CCUS cluster funding (Track 1 and Track 2)

3.4.2 Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy

3.5 Canada

3.5.1 Federal Investment Tax Credit for CCUS

3.5.2 Provincial programmes (Alberta TIER, Emissions Reduction Alberta)

3.6 Asia-Pacific

3.6.1 China - national CCUS roadmap and pilot projects

3.6.2 Japan - Green Innovation Fund

3.6.3 South Korea - K-CCUS roadmap

3.6.4 Australia - Future Industries Programme

3.7 Middle East

3.7.1 UAE and Saudi Arabia CCUS strategy

3.8 Voluntary carbon market integration

3.8.1 Verra VCS and CCU methodologies

3.8.2 Puro.earth durable CDR standards

3.8.3 Isometric and high-durability classifications

3.8.4 Gold Standard

3.9 Durability classifications and permanence

3.9.1 Short-, medium-, and long-duration carbon storage

3.9.2 Durability requirements by buyer

3.10 LCA and carbon accounting frameworks

3.10.1 ISO 14067 product carbon footprint

3.10.2 GHG Protocol Product Standard

3.10.3 Embodied carbon in construction (EN 15804, EPDs)

3.10.4 Cradle-to-gate vs cradle-to-grave debates

3.11 Policy outlook and risk scenarios to 2036

4 CCUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A FEEDSTOCK BASE

4.1 Global operational capture capacity

4.2 Project pipeline

4.3 CO2 source breakdown

4.3.1 Power generation point sources

4.3.2 Cement and steel

4.3.3 Hydrogen, ammonia, and ethanol

4.3.4 Direct air capture (DAC)

4.3.5 Biogenic sources (BECCS, biogas)

4.4 CO2 purity and partial pressure requirements by conversion route

4.5 CO2 pricing landscape

4.6 CO2 transport and offtake infrastructure

4.7 Geographic concentration of feedstock supply

4.8 Feedstock-to-material capacity mapping

5 PRODUCTION ROUTES - TECHNICAL AND ECONOMIC PROFILES

5.1 Comparative overview of routes

5.1.1 Routes summary

5.1.2 Capex/opex benchmarks across routes

5.2 Molten salt electrolysis

5.2.1 Process description and chemistry

5.2.2 Cathode/anode materials and morphology control

5.2.3 Energy consumption (10-15 kWh/kg CNT)

5.2.4 CO2 feedstock requirements (~4 t CO2 per t CNT)

5.2.5 Output morphologies: CNTs, carbon nano-onions, graphitic platelets

5.2.6 O2 co-product valorisation

5.2.7 Capex/opex benchmarks at pilot and commercial scale

5.2.8 Scaling challenges and roadmap

5.2.9 Leading developers

5.3 Plasma pyrolysis

5.3.1 Process description (3,000-10,000C plasma)

5.3.2 Methane vs CO2/CH4 blended feedstock

5.3.3 Hydrogen co-product economics and 45V interaction

5.3.4 Output materials: carbon black analogues, graphitic carbon, CNT-like structures

5.3.5 Energy intensity and renewable power dependency

5.3.6 Capex/opex benchmarks

5.3.7 Leading developers

5.4 Electrochemical CO2 reduction

5.4.1 Aqueous and gas-phase electrochemistry

5.4.2 C1 and C2 product slates (relevance to graphene precursors)

5.4.3 Catalyst landscape

5.4.4 Solid carbon vs liquid product trade-offs

5.4.5 Leading developers

5.5 Catalytic and thermochemical conversion

5.5.1 Reverse water-gas shift Boudouard pathway

5.5.2 Catalyst engineering and morphology control

5.5.3 Hydrogen integration

5.5.4 Pilot and demonstration status

5.5.5 Leading developers

5.6 Mineralisation and carbonate-bound carbon

5.6.1 Aqueous and direct mineralisation chemistries

5.6.2 Aggregate, SCM, and filler products

5.6.3 Carbonate-bound CO2 permanence and credit treatment

5.6.4 Leading developers

5.7 Photocatalytic and emerging routes

5.7.1 Solar-driven CO2 reduction

5.7.2 Bioelectrochemical and microbial routes

5.7.3 Concentrated solar carbothermal

5.8 Cross-cutting techno-economic comparison

5.8.1 Cost per kg by route at pilot vs commercial scale

5.8.2 Sensitivity to electricity price, CO2 cost, and policy stack

5.8.3 Break-even analysis under 45Q, EU ETS, and voluntary credit scenarios

5.8.4 Energy intensity and embodied emissions

6 OUTPUT MATERIALS - BY MATERIAL TYPE

6.1 CNTs from CO2

6.1.1 MWCNT vs SWCNT routes

6.1.2 Battery-grade qualification status

6.1.3 Pricing vs Chinese MWCNT incumbents

6.1.4 Production cost forecast 2026-2036

6.1.5 Addressable applications

6.2 Carbon black from CO2 and CH4

6.2.1 Plasma-derived carbon black analogues

6.2.2 ASTM grade equivalence and reinforcement performance

6.2.3 Tyre and rubber qualification timelines

6.2.4 Conductive carbon black applications

6.3 Graphene and graphitic carbon

6.3.1 Graphene oxide via CO2-mineralisation routes

6.3.2 Graphene quantum dots and nanoplatelets

6.3.3 Quality vs CVD and exfoliation routes

6.4 Carbon fibres from CO2

6.4.1 CO2-derived precursor pathways

6.4.2 Mars Materials acrylonitrile route

6.4.3 Aerospace and industrial qualification challenges

6.5 Synthetic graphite from CO2 and CH4

6.5.1 Battery anode-grade specifications

6.5.2 Hazer Group methane pyrolysis route

6.5.3 Competitive position vs Chinese natural and synthetic graphite

6.6 Carbonate-bound aggregates and SCMs

6.6.1 Coarse and fine aggregate products

6.6.2 SCMs displacing Portland cement clinker

6.6.3 Embodied carbon performance

6.7 Carbon nano-onions and other novel morphologies

6.8 Material quality and qualification matrix

6.8.1 Impurity profiles by route

6.8.2 Batch-to-batch consistency at pilot vs commercial scale

6.8.3 Sector-specific qualification timelines (battery, aerospace, automotive, construction, medical)

7 DEMAND-SIDE ANALYSIS

7.1 Battery and energy storage

7.1.1 Conductive additive demand (MWCNT, carbon black)

7.1.2 Anode materials (synthetic graphite)

7.1.3 OEM qualification programmes

7.1.4 Low-CI material premiums in EV supply chains

7.2 Tyre and rubber

7.2.1 Tyre OEM commitments to circular and low-CI carbon black

7.2.2 Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental sustainability roadmaps

7.2.3 Volume opportunity and substitution rate

7.3 Polymers and composites

7.3.1 Masterbatch and compounding integration

7.3.2 Packaging and consumer goods

7.4 Construction and concrete

7.4.1 Cement and concrete admixtures

7.4.2 Aggregate and SCM demand

7.4.3 Embodied carbon-driven procurement (LEED, Buy Clean)

7.5 Aerospace and defence

7.6 Electronics and thermal management

7.7 Offtake agreements signed to date

7.7.1 Tracker of disclosed offtakes and LOIs

7.8 Corporate procurement commitments

7.8.1 Frontier coalition

7.8.2 Stripe Climate

7.8.3 Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon

7.8.4 Watershed and Patch buyer pools

7.9 Procurement decision criteria for low-CI carbon materials

7.10 Demand sizing 2026-2036 by application

8 PROJECT PIPELINE AND CAPACITY TRACKER

8.1 Methodology: project status definitions

8.2 Operating facilities (commercial and demonstration)

8.2.1 Capacity, route, output material, location, operator

8.3 Under construction

8.4 Final investment decision (FID) taken

8.5 Announced and pre-FID

8.6 Aggregate capacity by route (tpa)

8.7 Aggregate capacity by region

8.8 Aggregate capacity by output material

8.9 Capacity build-out forecast 2026-2036

8.10 Project economics archetypes (cement-integrated, power-integrated, DAC-integrated)

9 FORECASTS TO 2036

9.1 Forecast methodology and scenario design

9.2 Base case: market size by year, route, material, region (2024-2036)

9.3 Bull case: assumptions and upside drivers

9.4 Bear case: assumptions and downside risks

9.5 Forecasts by material

9.5.1 CNTs from CO2

9.5.2 Carbon black from CO2/CH4

9.5.3 Graphene and graphitic carbon

9.5.4 Carbon fibres from CO2

9.5.5 Synthetic graphite from CO2/CH4

9.5.6 Carbonate-bound aggregates and SCMs

9.6 Forecasts by route

9.7 Forecasts by region

9.8 Capacity vs demand balance

9.9 Pricing trajectory forecasts

9.10 Carbon credit revenue contribution forecast

9.11 Tipping points and inflection scenarios

10 COMPANY PROFILES (53 COMPANY PROFILES)

11 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

11.1 Data sources

11.2 Forecast model construction

11.3 Assumptions and limitations

11.4 Currency, units, and conventions

11.5 Confidence intervals and forecast risk

12 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [72]

LIST OF FIGURES [41]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



8 Rivers Capital

Aircela

AirCO

Aurora Hydrogen

BASF

Blue Planet Systems

C2CNT LLC

Calix

Captura

Carbon Corp

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Carbon8 Systems

CarbonBuilt

CarbonCure Technologies

CarbonFree (SkyMine)

CarbonMeta Research

China Energy Investment Corporation

Climeworks

Dimensional Energy

Dioxide Materials

Dioxycle

Ekona Power

Enerkem

Equatic

Fortera

Hazer Group

Heirloom Carbon Homeostasis

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