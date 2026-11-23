MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added tooffering.

Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 delivers comprehensive intelligence on 438 collaboration and licensing agreements involving gastrointestinal assets, technologies and development programs. Covering transactions from early-stage research collaborations to development, licensing and commercialization agreements, the report provides an evidence-based view of the global gastrointestinal partnering landscape.

Designed for business development, licensing, search and evaluation, corporate strategy, R&D strategy, competitive intelligence and legal teams, the report combines market analysis, deal financial benchmarks, company activity, transaction records and publicly available contract documents. Users can assess who is partnering, which gastrointestinal opportunities are attracting investment and how agreement structures vary by therapeutic indication, technology and development stage.

Analyze Gastrointestinal Partnering Trends

The report examines gastrointestinal dealmaking activity between 2016 and 2026, helping users identify areas of sustained or emerging partnering interest. Analysis includes:



Annual gastrointestinal partnering trends

Deal activity by transaction type and industry sector

Development stage at the time of agreement

Technology type and therapeutic indication

Leading gastrointestinal dealmakers

Highest-value deals based on disclosed terms Changes in partnering strategies and market priorities

These insights support the evaluation of market activity across companies, technologies, clinical stages and gastrointestinal indications, enabling users to identify relevant precedents and potential strategic opportunities.

Benchmark Gastrointestinal Deal Financials

Financial analysis covers disclosed headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalty rates. Each benchmark can be examined alongside the corresponding transaction record, providing the context required to evaluate differences in asset maturity, rights granted, geographic scope, technology and commercial potential.

This transaction-level intelligence provides practical reference points for opportunity assessment, internal valuation, business case development, deal preparation and negotiation. Rather than relying on standalone averages, users can select comparable gastrointestinal licensing deals that align more closely with their own assets and strategic objectives.

Identify Active Dealmakers and Prospective Partners

The report profiles the most active companies in gastrointestinal collaboration and licensing, supported by transaction histories that reveal previous partnering behavior. Users can identify organizations that have demonstrated interest in specific gastrointestinal indications, technologies and stages of development.

The intelligence can support partner identification by highlighting:



Companies actively pursuing gastrointestinal assets

Potential licensing, research and commercialization partners

Organizations completing repeated deals in selected indications

Dealmakers focused on relevant technologies or clinical stages Competitors using external innovation to expand gastrointestinal pipelines

For biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies seeking partners, historical deal activity offers evidence of strategic fit and acquisition or licensing appetite.

Compare Deals by Gastrointestinal Indication

Gastrointestinal partnering varies significantly across therapeutic indications. The report allows transactions to be assessed by indication, technology and development stage, helping users identify focused peer groups rather than relying solely on broad market comparisons.

This segmentation supports more precise financial benchmarking, competitor analysis and partner selection. It also enables strategy teams to evaluate where external investment is concentrated and how priorities are changing across the gastrointestinal market.

Examine Gastrointestinal Agreement Structures

The report includes research, development, collaboration, licensing and commercialization transactions. Depending on the level of public disclosure, deal records and associated contracts may provide insight into:



Rights granted, retained and licensed

Research and development responsibilities

Exclusivity and geographic scope

Intellectual property provisions

Regulatory, manufacturing and supply obligations

Commercialization responsibilities

Upfront consideration, milestones and royalties Governance, duration and termination provisions

These examples help legal, licensing and transaction teams assess how comparable gastrointestinal agreements have allocated responsibilities, value and risk.

Access Publicly Available Contract Documents

Where available, the report links selected transactions to underlying contract documents. These agreements offer greater detail than corporate announcements and can reveal negotiated provisions concerning development obligations, intellectual property, exclusivity, milestone triggers, royalty terms, commercialization rights and termination.

Access to real contract language is particularly valuable when preparing term sheets, evaluating proposed structures or negotiating gastrointestinal collaboration and licensing agreements.

Search a Directory of 438 Gastrointestinal Deals

The comprehensive deal directory enables users to review transactions by company, technology type, therapeutic indication and contract availability. Individual entries connect to detailed deal records and relevant documentation, creating an efficient route from market-wide analysis to transaction-specific intelligence.

Who Should Use the Report?



Business development and licensing teams: Identify comparable deals, suitable partners and relevant agreement structures.

Search and evaluation teams: Assess companies pursuing gastrointestinal opportunities across technologies, indications and development stages.

Biotechnology companies: Find organizations with demonstrated interest in comparable assets and platforms.

Corporate and R&D strategy teams: Evaluate competitor pipelines and external innovation strategies.

Competitive intelligence teams: Monitor deal activity and changing strategic priorities across the gastrointestinal sector. Legal and transaction teams: Review precedent agreements and disclosed contractual provisions.

Customized Executive Partnering Briefing

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the report's underlying intelligence to a specific asset, technology, indication or partnering objective. Depending on the customer's requirements, the briefing may include comparable transactions, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, financial and royalty benchmarks, contract insights and relevant deal structures.

By integrating gastrointestinal market trends with detailed transaction evidence, the report helps organizations convert broad partnering intelligence into actionable company-specific strategy.

Companies Featured



4D Pharma

Abbvie

AdaptVac

AgomAb Therapeutics

Alfasigma

Ambu

AnimalBiome

Ardelyx

AstraZeneca

Athos Therapeutics

Baxter International

BenevolentAI

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biomica

Boehringer Ingelheim

Calypso Biotech

Celltrion

Charles River Laboratories

Cleveland Clinic

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

CytoReason

Daiichi Sankyo

Deciphex

Dr. Falk Pharma

Eli Lilly

Emulate

Enterome Bioscience

Evotec

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Galapagos

Geneoscopy

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Halozyme Therapeutics

Illumina

Immunic

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Jaguar Health

Kallyope

Landos Biopharma

Lucid Diagnostics

Medtronic

Microba Life Sciences

Novartis

Owlstone Medical

Pfizer

Roche

Takeda Pharmaceutical Vertex Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

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