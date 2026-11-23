MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added tooffering.

Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 delivers comprehensive intelligence from 1,066 real-world transactions involving autoimmune assets, technologies and development programs.

The report provides an in-depth view of the global autoimmune partnering landscape, helping organizations assess deal activity, identify prospective partners and benchmark transaction structures and financial terms. It combines market-wide analysis, company deal histories, transaction records and publicly available contract documents in a single business intelligence resource.

Designed for business development, licensing, search and evaluation, corporate strategy, R&D strategy, competitive intelligence and legal teams, the report examines the companies, technologies, therapeutic targets and development stages attracting partnering interest across the autoimmune sector.

Autoimmune partnering trends and market analysis

The report analyzes autoimmune collaboration and licensing activity from 2016 to 2026, providing insight into how the market has developed and where dealmaking is concentrated. Coverage includes:



Annual autoimmune partnering trends

Deal activity by transaction type and industry sector

Development stage at the time of partnering

Technology and therapeutic target analysis

Leading autoimmune dealmakers

Largest transactions by disclosed value Changes in external innovation and partnering priorities

These findings enable users to identify active areas of investment and compare partnering patterns across relevant assets, programs and technologies.

Financial benchmarking for autoimmune deals

Autoimmune deal economics vary according to development stage, rights granted, geographic scope, technology, asset profile and transaction structure. The report analyzes disclosed financial terms, including:



Headline deal values

Upfront payments

Development, regulatory and commercial milestones Royalty rates

Each benchmark can be considered alongside the circumstances and structure of comparable transactions. This contextual approach supports opportunity evaluation, internal valuation, negotiation planning and the development of evidence-based deal assumptions.

Leading dealmakers and prospective autoimmune partners

Extensive company transaction histories help users identify organizations with demonstrated interest in autoimmune assets and technologies. The intelligence can support the evaluation of potential licensing partners, companies active at relevant stages of development, organizations investing in specific therapeutic targets and competitors pursuing similar external innovation strategies.

For biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies seeking partners, prior deal activity offers a practical indicator of strategic appetite. Users can assess which organizations have repeatedly completed comparable transactions and determine whether their partnering priorities align with a specific program.

Therapeutic target and technology intelligence

The autoimmune market covers diverse therapeutic targets, scientific approaches and development strategies. The report enables users to examine activity by autoimmune therapeutic target and technology type, creating more relevant comparison groups than broad market averages.

This analysis supports focused research into transactions that closely match an organization's asset, target, modality or strategic objective. It also helps teams monitor competitive activity and identify emerging areas of partnering demand.

Transaction structures and contract terms

The report covers collaboration, licensing and other partnering agreements, allowing users to investigate how autoimmune transactions have been structured. Depending on available disclosure, deal records may include:



Rights granted and retained

Research, development and regulatory responsibilities

Licensing, exclusivity and geographic provisions

Intellectual property terms

Commercialization rights and obligations

Financial consideration, milestones and royalties

Governance arrangements Term and termination provisions

Where publicly available, underlying contract documents provide additional insight into negotiated language, milestone triggers, royalty provisions, development obligations and allocation of commercial rights. These materials offer useful precedents for teams preparing, reviewing or negotiating autoimmune collaboration and licensing agreements.

Searchable directory of 1,066 autoimmune deals

The report includes a comprehensive directory of 1,066 autoimmune collaboration and licensing transactions. Deals can be reviewed by company, technology type, therapeutic target and contract availability. Individual entries connect users with detailed deal records and associated documentation where available, supporting efficient identification of relevant precedents.

Who can benefit from the report?



Business development and licensing teams: Compare transactions, identify partners and evaluate deal structures.

Search and evaluation teams: Assess company interest by therapeutic target, technology and development stage.

Biotechnology companies: Find organizations with a proven appetite for comparable autoimmune opportunities.

Corporate and R&D strategy teams: Analyze how competitors and potential partners are expanding pipelines through external innovation.

Competitive and market intelligence teams: Track changes in autoimmune partnering activity and strategic priorities. Legal and transaction teams: Review precedent structures and available contract language to support transaction preparation.

Customized autoimmune partnering intelligence

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the report's underlying intelligence to a specific asset, technology, therapeutic target or partnering objective. Depending on the engagement, the briefing may include comparable deals, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, transaction structures, financial benchmarks, royalty analysis and contract insights tailored to the customer's strategic requirements.

Companies Featured



AbCellera Biologics

Adicet Bio

AgomAb Therapeutics

Alpine Immune Sciences

Amgen

Anokion

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Astellas Pharma

Bachem

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bridge Biotherapeutics

Cabaletta Bio

Calliditas Therapeutics

Cellares

Celsius Therapeutics

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Cleveland Clinic

CRISPR Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Denali Therapeutics

Dermavant Sciences

Editas Medicine

Eli Lilly

Enterome Bioscience

Evotec

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Galapagos

Genmab

Gilead Sciences

Hansa Biopharma

Illumina

Immunic

Incyte

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Lonza

Moderna

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics

Novartis

Otsuka

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Zymeworks

For more information about this report visit

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