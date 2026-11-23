MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Lawn Mowers Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The Australia lawn mowers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% from 2025 to 2031, with shipments expected to reach 2.04 million units by 2031, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by public investment in sports fields, parks, natural-turf facilities, irrigation, drainage, and community recreation infrastructure. These projects are increasing demand for commercial lawn mowing and professional turf-maintenance equipment, including battery-powered ride-on lawn mowers, zero-turn mowers, and robotic mowing systems.

Recent infrastructure activity includes Camden Council's Belgenny Sports Field Improvement Works and Hawkesbury City's Tamplin Field redevelopment. Projects involving natural-turf fields, athletics infrastructure, irrigation systems, and recreational facilities are creating opportunities for manufacturers serving councils, sports venues, landscaping businesses, and professional grounds operators.

However, high upfront costs remain a significant market constraint. Battery-powered lawn mowers are generally more expensive than conventional gasoline-powered equipment because of lithium-ion batteries, electronic components, charging systems, autonomous navigation, and smart connectivity. These costs may restrict adoption among price-sensitive homeowners and smaller professional landscaping businesses.

Key Market Insights



Walk-behind lawn mowers accounted for approximately 84% of the market in 2025.

Hover mowers are forecast to record the fastest growth among walk-behind products, with a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period.

Standard ride-on lawn mowers led the ride-on segment in 2025.

Gas-powered lawn mowers held the largest share by fuel type.

Residential customers represented the leading end-user segment in 2025. Online sales are expected to register the fastest distribution channel growth through 2031.

Wire-Free Robotic Lawn Mowers Gain Momentum

The Australian robotic lawn mower market is moving from perimeter-wire systems toward wire-free, precision-guided autonomous equipment. RTK-GNSS, satellite positioning, computer vision, and virtual boundary mapping are improving navigation accuracy, multi-zone management, installation efficiency, and operating flexibility. These capabilities are particularly relevant for premium residential properties, sports facilities, commercial grounds, and complex landscapes.

Manufacturers are combining wire-free navigation with AI and high-precision positioning to support larger mowing areas. Husqvarna's 560 EPOS can manage up to 12,000 m, while CEORA systems can cover up to 50,000 m, depending on the mowing schedule. This shift is strengthening demand for connected robotic platforms capable of managing extensive or irregular sites.

Premium and Commercial Equipment Expands

Manufacturers are broadening their portfolios beyond entry-level walk-behind products to include self-propelled, premium petrol, high-voltage battery, ride-on, zero-turn, robotic, and commercial lawn mowers. Larger cutting widths, improved terrain capability, higher productivity, and advanced controls allow suppliers to target premium homeowners, landscaping companies, educational institutions, hospitality facilities, corporate campuses, and professional turf operators.

Electrification is also expanding into higher-value equipment. Toro Australia's 60V portfolio includes battery walk-behind models and the 60V eTimeCutter ride-on mower, while Husqvarna offers petrol, battery, and zero-turn platforms for larger-area applications.

Emissions, Noise, and Urbanisation Support Electrification

Australian emissions standards and noise regulations are encouraging the adoption of cleaner and quieter lawn-care equipment. Regulated spark-ignition products must meet prescribed emissions requirements, supporting engine improvements and the expansion of electric alternatives. NSW's 2026 Noise Control Regulation also establishes restricted operating hours for gardening equipment. Quieter autonomous battery-powered robotic mowers are well positioned for residential areas and other noise-sensitive environments.

Urbanisation and the increasing prevalence of compact residential properties are further supporting battery-powered lawn mower demand. Smaller lawns, limited storage space, and shorter mowing times make compact battery products suitable for townhomes, condominiums, and suburban properties. EGO Power+, Greenworks, and RYOBI are among the brands offering residential battery-powered solutions.

Product and Customer Segment Performance

Walk-behind lawn mowers remain the dominant product category, supported by homeowners, gardening contractors, and small-to-medium commercial landscaping companies. Petrol models continue to appeal to users requiring high cutting power, extended operating periods, and quick refuelling. Battery and corded-electric products are gaining adoption due to quieter operation, convenient starting, and lower maintenance requirements.

Hover mowers are expected to achieve strong growth because of their suitability for small and medium-sized lawns, slopes, curved layouts, and difficult-to-access areas. Flymo products available in Australia include the SimpliGlide 300 and SimpliGlide 360.

Standard ride-on mowers led their category in 2025 by offering a practical combination of performance, affordability, and operating simplicity. These products are used across medium-sized residential properties, housing communities, schools, hospitality venues, corporate sites, and small commercial landscapes.

Gas-powered lawn mowers retained the largest fuel-type share, reflecting their continued use on acreage properties, large residential sites, parks, sports facilities, and commercial grounds. Their cutting capability, long operating periods, and rapid refuelling remain important for demanding applications.

The residential segment held the largest market share in 2025. Alongside growing battery adoption, connected lawn mowers are benefiting from demand for smartphone controls, automated schedules, weather-responsive operation, and smart home integration.

Online Lawn Mower Sales Accelerate

Online distribution is forecast to grow faster than offline sales during the forecast period. E-commerce marketplaces and direct-to-consumer websites enable customers to evaluate cutting widths, battery platforms, runtime, specifications, prices, reviews, financing, and delivery options. Product videos, virtual demonstrations, and digital support tools are also improving the purchasing process. This trend gives manufacturers and retailers an opportunity to strengthen product visibility and reach customers across Australia.

Recent Australia Lawn Mower Market Developments



In April 2026, Bosch introduced cordless lawn mowers designed to improve residential mowing efficiency.

In September 2026, Roborock launched its Australian robotic lawn mower range following its December 2025 LawnLab beta testing program.

In October 2025, Honda Power Sports & Products introduced battery-powered manual and autonomous zero-turn-radius lawn mowers under the ProZision brand. In October 2025, Husqvarna Group introduced seven lawn mowers featuring AI Vision technology for residential and professional applications.

Competitive Landscape

The Australia lawn mowers market is highly fragmented, with international and regional companies competing through product innovation, connected technology, battery development, M&A, and retail partnerships. Key vendors include Husqvarna Group, Ariens Co, Honda Power Equipment, Deere & Company, Kubota, Techtronic Industries, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, STIGA S.p.A., Makita, and The Toro Company.

Other notable participants include AL-KO Gardentech, AS-Motor, Briggs & Stratton, Chervon Group, Greenworks Tools, EcoFlow, Mammotion, Kress Robotics, Segway Navimow, Ecovacs, Masport, Scag Power Equipment, ECHO Robotics, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi. Competition is expected to intensify as companies expand battery ecosystems, wire-free robotic mowing platforms, and AI-enabled connected lawn-care solutions.

The report evaluates the market by product type, walk-behind mower category, ride-on mower category, fuel type, end-user, and distribution channel. It also assesses market size, growth prospects, competitive positioning, technology trends, regulatory influences, and opportunities across residential and professional lawn-care applications.

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