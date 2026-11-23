Global PFAS-Free Battery Market Report 2026-2036: Technologies, Regulation, Companies, And Forecasts EU Rules And OEM Demand Unlock Battery Materials Growth
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global PFAS-Free Battery Market 2026-2036: Technologies, Regulation, Companies and Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global PFAS-free battery market is entering a critical period of development, driven by European regulation, US state and federal action, and procurement commitments from automotive and consumer-electronics manufacturers. These forces are increasing pressure across the battery value chain to identify, validate and commercialize alternatives to fluorinated materials.
Lithium-ion battery production remains highly dependent on fluorochemistry. A typical NMC pouch cell contains poly(vinylidene fluoride) as a cathode binder, lithium hexafluorophosphate as the principal electrolyte salt, fluoroethylene carbonate and other fluorinated additives, and increasingly PTFE in dry-electrode processing. Fluoropolymer coatings are also used in separators, current-collector tabs, gaskets and pack-level fire-protection layers. Across an EV-grade NMC cell, total PFAS content typically represents between 1.5% and 3% by weight, highlighting the scale and complexity of material substitution.
Regulatory activity is expected to reshape battery material selection and manufacturing strategies. The European Chemicals Agency's universal REACH restriction proposal, submitted by five Member States in January 2023, advanced in March 2026 with the Risk Assessment Committee's final opinion and the Socio-Economic Analysis Committee's draft opinion. Final committee opinions are expected by end-2026, followed by potential European Commission adoption in Q3 2027 and restriction entry into force in 2028. Sector-specific derogations could continue for 6.5 to 13.5 years thereafter.
In the United States, TSCA Section 8(a)(7) reporting obligations apply through October 2026. State-level legislation in Minnesota, Maine and California is also increasingly relevant to battery materials. At the same time, major companies including Apple, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Renault, Volvo and Tesla have incorporated PFAS reduction into supplier specifications ahead of regulatory deadlines. These procurement requirements are creating immediate commercial incentives for battery manufacturers, materials suppliers and technology developers.
The report analyzes the global PFAS-free battery materials, cells and packs market from 2026 to 2036. It examines the technologies, regulations, manufacturing implications, market opportunities and competitive dynamics expected to influence the transition toward lower-PFAS and PFAS-free battery systems.
Key areas covered in the report include:
- Technical analysis of PFAS-bearing components in lithium-ion cells, including cathode and anode binders, electrolyte salts and additives, separator coatings, current-collector coatings, sealants, pouch laminates and pack-level fire-protection materials. Regulatory analysis covering EU REACH, US TSCA, US state-level laws, China, Japan, South Korea and other jurisdictions, including potential derogation timelines for battery applications. Material substitution pathways for PFAS-free binders, electrolytes, separators, sealants and pack-level materials, supported by performance benchmarking against incumbent fluoropolymer chemistries. Manufacturing implications associated with NMP elimination, aqueous slurry conversion, dry-electrode trade-offs, and gigafactory capex and opex requirements. PFAS substitution prospects by battery chemistry, including LFP, LMFP, NMC, NCA, LCO, sodium-ion, solid-state, lithium-sulfur, redox flow, lead-acid and NiMH. Application analysis across passenger BEVs, commercial vehicles and buses, grid-scale stationary energy storage, behind-the-meter storage, consumer electronics, and industrial, marine, aviation and defence markets. Three-scenario market forecasts covering Slow, Base and Fast adoption pathways across materials segments, geographic regions and cell production volumes. Competitive positioning of materials suppliers and cell manufacturers, alongside regulatory, technical and commercial risk assessments. Profiles of 94 companies operating across PFAS-free battery materials, cells, manufacturing processes and pack-level systems.
As regulatory timelines advance and customers strengthen supplier requirements, PFAS substitution is becoming a strategic priority for the battery industry. The report provides market participants with the data and analysis required to assess technology readiness, investment needs, supply chain exposure and long-term opportunities in the global PFAS-free battery market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Why PFAS-free batteries, and why now
1.2 Key findings
1.3 The regulatory timeline at a glance
1.4 Global market forecasts, 2026-2036
1.5 Strategic implications
1.5.1 For battery cell manufacturers
1.5.2 For materials suppliers
1.5.3 For automakers and energy-storage integrators
2 PFAS IN BATTERIES: WHERE, WHY AND HOW MUCH
2.1 Definition and classification
2.2 PFAS-bearing components of a lithium-ion cell
2.3 Why PFAS have been hard to replace
2.4 Health and environmental concerns
2.5 Quantifying the PFAS footprint of the global battery industry
3 THE REGULATORY LANDSCAPE, 2023-2030
3.1 European Union: REACH universal PFAS restriction
3.1.1 Procedural timeline
3.1.2 RAC and SEAC positions
3.1.3 Likely derogations for batteries
3.1.4 Interaction with the EU Batteries Regulation (2023/1542)
3.2 United States
3.2.1 Federal: TSCA Section 8(a)(7)
3.2.2 State actions
3.3 China
3.4 Japan and South Korea
3.5 Other jurisdictions
3.6 Voluntary and procurement-driven phase-outs
4 PFAS-FREE BINDERS
4.1 Function and requirements of a battery binder
4.2 PVDF and its variants: the incumbent
4.3 Anode binders: largely already PFAS-free
4.4 Cathode binder alternatives
4.4.1 Acrylate-based aqueous binders (SA, PAA, PAA-Li)
4.4.2 Aromatic polyamide (aramid) binders
4.4.3 Bio-based polymers: lignin, alginate, cellulose derivatives
4.4.4 Thermoplastic elastomers
4.4.5 Dry-process PFAS-free binders
4.5 Performance comparison
4.6 SWOT - PFAS-free cathode binders
4.7 PFAS-free cathode binder market forecast
5 PFAS-FREE ELECTROLYTES
5.1 The electrolyte system: salt, solvent, additives
5.2 The lithium salt
5.2.1 LiPF?: the incumbent (and its regulatory status)
5.2.2 LiFSI and LiTFSI: fluorinated sulfonimide salts
5.2.3 Fluorine-free salts
5.3 PFAS-bearing solvents and additives
5.4 Solid and semi-solid electrolytes as a PFAS-free path
5.5 SWOT - PFAS-free electrolytes
5.6 Market forecast: PFAS-free electrolyte salts and additives
6 PFAS-FREE SEPARATORS
6.1 Separator basics
6.2 Ceramic-coated separators and PVDF binders
6.3 Aramid and non-woven alternatives
7 CURRENT COLLECTOR COATINGS, SEALANTS AND PACK MATERIALS
7.1 Aluminium and copper current-collector coatings
7.1.1 Function and incumbent chemistry
7.1.2 PFAS-free coating chemistries
7.1.3 Suppliers of carbon-coated current-collector foils
7.1.4 Strategic importance of carbon-coated foil supply
7.2 Tab welds, gaskets and hermetic seals
7.2.1 Function
7.2.2 Incumbent PFAS materials
7.2.3 PFAS-free alternatives
7.2.4 Suppliers of PFAS-free sealants and gaskets
7.2.5 Tab-weld interface materials
7.3 Pouch laminates and prismatic can liners
7.3.1 Pouch cell laminate construction
7.3.2 Major pouch laminate suppliers
7.4 Targray - distribution of multiple pouch film grades
7.4.1 Prismatic and cylindrical can liners
7.5 Pack-level structural materials
7.5.1 Structural adhesives and bonding
7.5.2 Dielectric and electrical-insulation coatings
7.5.3 Thermal interface materials (TIMs)
7.5.4 Vibration damping and structural foams
7.5.5 Cell-to-cell isolation pads (compressible thermal-runaway barriers)
7.6 Pack material substitution summary
7.7 Strategic implications
8 PFAS-FREE BATTERY-PACK FIRE PROTECTION
8.1 Why fire protection is the largest near-term PFAS-free opportunity
8.2 The thermal-runaway protection challenge
8.2.1 What pack fire protection has to do
8.2.2 Why fluorochemistry was historically the default
8.2.3 The substitution paradox
8.3 Three sub-segment families
8.3.1 Intumescent coatings
8.3.2 Ceramic and aerogel thermal barriers
8.3.3 Cell-to-cell isolation pads
8.4 Market forecast and competitive landscape
8.5 Application and platform dynamics
8.5.1 EV battery packs
8.5.2 Commercial vehicles, buses, heavy-duty trucks
8.5.3 Grid-scale stationary storage
8.5.4 Consumer electronics
8.5.5 Defence and aerospace
8.6 Supplier landscape and competitive positioning
8.7 Strategic implications
9 MANUFACTURING PROCESS IMPLICATIONS
9.1 The end of NMP
9.1.1 NMP's role in conventional Li-ion manufacturing
9.1.2 What aqueous slurry processing eliminates
9.1.3 The brownfield-greenfield asymmetry
9.2 Aqueous slurry process changes
9.2.1 Carbon-coated aluminium foil
9.2.2 Surface treatment of cathode active material
9.2.3 Rheology, viscosity and mixing
9.2.4 Drying-oven profiles
9.2.5 Calendering and porosity
9.2.6 The cumulative qualification cost
9.3 Dry electrode processes
9.3.1 Why PTFE is hard to replace
9.3.2 The three architectural alternatives
9.3.3 Other dry-process equipment suppliers
9.3.4 The strategic dilemma for cell makers
9.4 The three competing manufacturing routes
9.5 Capex and opex implications
9.6 Quality control and process analytical technology
9.7 Process equipment vendors and the manufacturing ecosystem
9.8 Manufacturing-readiness summary by application
9.9 Strategic implications
10 PFAS CONSIDERATIONS BY BATTERY CHEMISTRY
10.1 LFP (lithium iron phosphate)
10.1.1 Why LFP is the easiest
10.1.2 Energy density and cost trajectory under PFAS substitution
10.1.3 Chinese LFP capacity and the structural PFAS-free position
10.1.4 European, US and Indian LFP capacity build-out
10.1.5 LMFP and the energy-density gap to NMC
10.1.6 Cell formats and integration architectures
10.1.7 LFP/LMFP recycling and end-of-life PFAS implications
10.1.8 LFP substitution timeline
10.2 NMC and NCA (nickel-rich layered oxides)
10.2.1 The compounding substitution challenge
10.2.2 NMC sub-chemistry detail
10.2.3 Cathode active material supply chain and surface treatments
10.2.4 Korean cell maker positioning in detail
10.2.5 European premium NMC players
10.2.6 Tesla 4680 and the dry-process question
10.2.7 Other major NMC/NCA cell makers
10.2.8 NMC cost trajectory under PFAS substitution
10.2.9 NMC timeline
10.3 LCO (lithium cobalt oxide) and other consumer-electronics chemistries
10.3.1 LCO and consumer-cell players
10.3.2 Specialty consumer chemistries
10.4 Sodium-ion batteries
10.4.1 Three Na-ion cathode families in detail
10.4.2 Hard carbon anode supply chain
10.4.3 Sodium-ion electrolytes
10.4.4 Chinese Na-ion cell makers
10.4.5 Western, Indian and other Na-ion players
10.4.6 Na-ion market trajectory
10.5 Solid-state batteries
10.5.1 Three solid electrolyte families
10.5.2 Cell maker landscape - sulfide-based
10.5.3 Cell maker landscape - oxide-based
10.5.4 Polymer-electrolyte and hybrid
10.5.5 Lithium-metal anode programmes
10.5.6 ASB substitution timeline
10.5.7 Li-S players
10.6 Redox flow batteries
10.6.1 Membrane alternatives
10.6.2 Vanadium flow players
10.7 Lead-acid, NiMH and primary cells
11 APPLICATIONS
11.1 The application landscape, 2036
11.2 Passenger battery electric vehicles
11.2.1 Demand structure
11.2.2 What's driving PFAS-free conversion in BEVs
11.2.3 The cell supply structure
11.2.4 Forecast
11.3 Commercial vehicles, buses and trucks
11.3.1 Demand structure
11.3.2 What's driving PFAS-free conversion in commercial vehicles
11.3.3 Forecast
11.4 Grid-scale stationary energy storage
11.4.1 Demand structure
11.4.2 What's driving PFAS-free conversion in grid storage
11.4.3 System integrators and project developers
11.4.4 Forecast
11.5 Behind-the-meter storage (commercial, industrial, residential)
11.5.1 Demand structure
11.5.2 What's driving conversion
11.5.3 Forecast
11.6 Consumer electronics
11.6.1 Demand structure
11.6.2 What's driving conversion
11.6.3 Forecast
11.7 Industrial, marine, aviation and defence
11.7.1 Demand structure
11.7.2 Notable players
11.7.3 Forecast
11.8 Cross-application synthesis
12 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2026-2036
12.1 Methodology
12.1.1 Scenario definitions
12.2 Three-scenario total PFAS-free battery materials forecast
12.3 Forecast by region, 2036 (Base scenario)
12.3.1 Regional dynamics
12.4 PFAS-free Li-ion cell production forecast (GWh)
13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
13.1 Materials suppliers - landscape overview
13.2 Strategic positioning matrix
13.3 Cell makers - public PFAS-free positions
13.4 Strategic positioning matrix visualisation
14 RISKS, BOTTLENECKS AND OPEN QUESTIONS
14.1 Regulatory risks
14.2 Technical risks
14.3 Commercial and supply-chain risks
14.4 Key open questions
15 COMPANY PROFILES (96 COMPANY PROFILES)
16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
16.1 Scope and approach
16.2 Data sources and validation
16.3 Forecast model architecture
16.4 Limitations
17 REFERENCES
List of Tables [20]
List of Figures [39]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Addionics Advano Altex Technologies Altris Anthro Energy APB Corporation Ateios Systems BASF Blue Current Blue Solutions (Bollore LMP) BroadBit Batteries BYD Capchem CarbonScape CATL CBAK Energy Technology CellCube Chemix CMBlu Energy Customcells / Cellforce ENTEK Eos Energy Enterprises ESS Inc. EVE Energy Factorial Energy Farasis Energy FDK Corporation Flint Forge Nano Form Energy Gotion High Tech Group14 Technologies Hansol Chemical
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