MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Map high-ROI opportunities in anode-free batteries, from cost-saving manufacturing and enabling materials to aviation, robotics, EVs and beyond.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Anode-Free Batteries: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global anode-free battery market, technology landscape, supply chain and competitive environment. It evaluates the potential for anode-free batteries to deliver higher cell-level energy density while reducing material requirements and manufacturing costs compared with conventional graphite lithium-ion cells.

The analysis examines the technical barriers affecting commercialization across liquid electrolyte, solid-state and sodium battery chemistries. Key areas include limited metal inventory, Coulombic-efficiency requirements, non-uniform nucleation, dendrite growth, dead-metal formation, electrolyte consumption, corrosion and calendar life. The report also assesses the implications of lean-electrolyte conditions, large-format cell development, safety performance and advanced diagnostics.

Detailed coverage of anode-free battery materials and enabling technologies includes electrolyte formulation, current-collector functionalisation, artificial SEI and protective layers, lithium-inventory management, cathode materials, separators, ceramic membranes and stack pressure. The role of AI-driven materials discovery in accelerating battery research and improving cell performance is also considered.

Emerging anode-free solid-state battery designs are evaluated across sulfide, oxide/ceramic and polymer/hybrid systems. The report additionally reviews anode-free sodium batteries and other advanced chemistries, including CATL's self-forming anode technology and lithium-sulfur/Li2S concepts. These technologies are assessed according to performance potential, development status, scalability and suitability for commercial applications.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Battery technology fundamentals: Analysis of the performance limits of graphite lithium-ion cells, practical requirements for anode-free architectures, energy-density potential and comparisons with other high-energy negative electrode technologies.

Degradation and performance challenges: Assessment of Coulombic efficiency, metal nucleation, dendrites, dead lithium, electrolyte loss, corrosion, calendar life, cell safety and scale-up constraints.

Materials and components: Evaluation of electrolytes, current collectors, interlayers, protective coatings, cathodes, separators, ceramic membranes and lithium-inventory management strategies.

Manufacturing and cost: Examination of anode line elimination, the expanded role of copper foil, formation as anode manufacturing, production yield, factory layout and overall cost structure.

Applications and end markets: Market analysis covering drones and unmanned systems, eVTOL/HAPS and electric aviation, humanoid and mobile robots, EVs, consumer electronics, wearables, stationary and critical power, space and marine applications.

Policy and intellectual property: Review of government programmes, policy support, the IP environment and the patent landscape influencing anode-free battery development. Competitive intelligence: Company-by-company technology and patent analysis of more than twenty developers, supported by an assessment of key suppliers, partnerships, investment activity and supply chain capabilities.

The report includes market forecasts for 2025-2037 segmented by application, chemistry, battery architecture, cell format and region. Multiple development scenarios and an opportunity map identify the technologies and end markets most likely to support early adoption and long-term commercial growth. The regional analysis highlights potential demand patterns, commercialization pathways and areas of strategic investment.

A technology roadmap, SWOT analysis and market outlook provide further insight into industry readiness, technical milestones and competitive positioning. Profiles of 45 companies present information on technology strategies, product development, partnerships, intellectual property and market activity across the anode-free battery ecosystem.

Purchasers receive the report in PDF format, an accompanying Excel data spreadsheet and a mid-year update. Together, these resources provide actionable market intelligence for battery manufacturers, materials suppliers, technology developers, investors, research organisations and companies evaluating opportunities in high-energy battery systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Anode-free batteries in 2026

1.2 Ten key findings

1.3 Market drivers and restraints

1.4 End-market outlook

1.5 Regional outlook

1.6 Key developments 2024-2026

1.7 Technology trends

1.8 Competitive landscape

1.9 Future Markets outlook

2 INTRODUCTION, SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Definitions and segmentation

2.4 Comparison with other Future Markets reports

2.5 History of anode-free batteries

3 FUNDAMENTALS OF ANODE-FREE BATTERIES

3.1 Limits of graphite lithium-ion cells

3.2 The anode-free concept

3.3 The energy-density advantage

3.4 Practical conditions and performance requirements

3.5 Anode-free versus other high-energy negative electrodes

4 DEGRADATION MECHANISMS AND TECHNICAL CHALLENGES

4.1 Limited metal inventory and the Coulombic efficiency requirement

4.2 Non-uniform nucleation and dendritic growth

4.3 Dead lithium formation

4.4 Electrolyte consumption and lean-electrolyte conditions

4.5 Corrosion and calendar life

4.6 Challenges in large-format cells

4.7 Safety

4.8 Diagnostic and characterisation methods

5 MATERIALS AND ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Electrolyte design

5.2 Current-collector functionalisation

5.3 Artificial SEI and protective layers

5.4 Lithium inventory management

5.5 Cathodes for anode-free cells

5.6 Separators and ceramic membranes

5.7 Stack pressure and cell mechanics

5.8 AI-driven materials discovery

6 ANODE-FREE SOLID-STATE BATTERIES

6.1 Why solid electrolytes suit anode-free designs

6.2 Sulfide anode-free solid-state cells

6.3 Oxide and ceramic anode-free cells

6.4 Polymer and hybrid anode-free cells

6.5 Stack pressure, interlayers and mechanics

6.6 Summary of solid electrolyte challenges

7 ANODE-FREE SODIUM AND OTHER CHEMISTRIES

7.1 Why anode-free sodium

7.2 Liquid-electrolyte anode-free sodium cells

7.3 Solid-state anode-free sodium cells

7.4 CATL's self-forming anode

7.5 Anode-free lithium-sulfur, Li2S and sodium-sulfur

8 MANUFACTURING AND COST

8.1 Elimination of the anode line

8.2 The expanded role of copper foil and interlayers

8.3 Formation becomes anode manufacturing

8.4 Separator, stacking precision and cell thickness

8.5 Quality control and inspection

8.6 Changes in line layout

8.7 Solid-state anode-free manufacturing

8.8 A change in manufacturing paradigm

8.9 Equipment and suppliers

8.10 Manufacturing yield

8.11 Cost structure

9 APPLICATIONS AND END MARKETS

9.1 Drones and unmanned systems

9.2 eVTOL, HAPS and electric aviation

9.3 Humanoid and mobile robots

9.4 Electric vehicles

9.5 Consumer electronics and wearables

9.6 Stationary and critical power

9.7 Space, marine and other applications

9.8 Pack-level design considerations

10 GOVERNMENT PROGRAMMES AND POLICY

10.1 United States

10.2 European Union

10.3 China

10.4 South Korea

10.5 Japan

10.6 Standards and regulation

11 INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND PATENT LANDSCAPE

11.1 Overview of the patent landscape

11.2 Filing trends and geography

11.3 Patent classification and search strategy

11.4 Key patent families by technology area

11.5 Licensing, litigation and freedom to operate

11.6 IP outlook

12 COMPANY TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AND PATENT ANALYSIS

12.1 Overview of company approaches

12.2 Samsung SDI

12.3 LG Energy Solution

12.4 SK On

12.5 Hyundai Motor Group

12.6 CATL

12.7 BYD (FinDreams Battery)

12.8 SVOLT Energy Technology

12.9 Panasonic Energy

12.10 QuantumScape

12.11 TeraWatt Technology

12.12 SES AI

12.13 Ampcera

12.14 Our Next Energy (ONE)

12.15 POSCO Future M, Kumho Petrochemical and BEI

12.16 Ganfeng Lithium

12.17 Factorial

12.18 Golden Feather New Energy

12.19 Ion Storage Systems

12.20 Natrion and US drone-cell developers

12.21 Toyota and ProLogium

12.22 Anode-free sodium developers

12.23 Comparative summary

13 SUPPLY CHAIN AND KEY SUPPLIERS

13.1 Overview of the anode-free supply chain

13.2 Materials intensity

13.3 Materials demand forecast

13.4 Ceramic separators: Murata, Corning and Muhlbauer

13.5 Solid electrolytes: Ampcera, Solid Power and others

13.6 Licensees and pack integrators

13.7 Equipment suppliers

13.8 Supply-chain risks

13.9 Adjacent and competing high-energy cell developers

14 MARKET FORECASTS 2025-2037

14.1 Forecast methodology and assumptions

14.2 Total market

14.3 Shipments by application

14.4 Revenue by application

14.5 Prices

14.6 Forecast by chemistry

14.7 Forecast by cell format

14.8 Forecast by region

14.9 Comparison with the solid-state battery market

14.10 Scenarios

14.11 Opportunity map

15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND INVESTMENT

15.1 Value chain summary

15.2 Competitive positioning

15.3 Investment and funding

15.4 Key partnerships

15.5 Market concentration

16 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP AND OUTLOOK

16.1 Technology roadmap

16.2 SWOT analysis

16.3 Conclusions by stakeholder

17 COMPANY PROFILES (45 company profiles)

18 APPENDIX: GLOSSARY, ABBREVIATIONS AND ANNUAL FORECAST DATA

18.1 Glossary

18.2 Abbreviations

18.3 Annual forecast data

19 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [108]

LIST OF FIGURES [43]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Samsung SDI

LG Energy Solution

SK On

Hyundai

CATL

BYD

Panasonic

QuantumScape

TeraWatt

SES AI

24M Technologies

Addionics

Ampcera

Amprius Technologies

Basquevolt

BEI Corp

Blue Solutions (Bollore Group)

BYD (FinDreams Battery)

Corning

Factorial

Ganfeng Lithium

Golden Feather New Energy (Zhejiang Jinyu)

Great Power Energy & Technology

Hyundai Motor Group

Idemitsu Kosan

Inpower Technology (Yingong Technology)

Ion Storage Systems

Kumho Petrochemical

LOTTE Energy Materials

Lyten

Mana Battery

Murata Manufacturing

Natrion

Our Next Energy and more...

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900