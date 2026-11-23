The full-day summit will bring together Canada's technology leadership community for candid, peer-level discussions on the issues defining the enterprise agenda: moving AI from experimentation to measurable business value, strengthening AI governance and accountability, protecting trusted data, advancing cyber resilience, redesigning the workforce and leading through relentless technological change.

Executives from CPKC, CN, Canada Post Corporation, CPP Investments, Manulife, Walmart Canada, Infrastructure Ontario, Sun Life U.S., Toyota Credit Canada, Daikin Applied Americas, Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada and other leading organizations are participating in the program. The agenda features interactive panels, executive roundtables and networking designed to help technology leaders exchange practical strategies with peers responsible for delivering transformation at scale.

“Technology leaders are being asked to build trust in AI, strengthen resilience and create measurable enterprise value at the same time,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“Tomorrow's Toronto summit gives CIOs and CISOs a trusted setting to compare strategies, learn from one another and build the relationships required to lead through extraordinary disruption.”

Featured speakers

The program also reflects the deep connection between Canadian and U.S. enterprises. During periods of economic and technological uncertainty, organizations on both sides of the border continue to depend on shared innovation, talent, security expertise, data capabilities and technology partnerships. The summit will provide a nonpartisan forum for strengthening those business relationships and helping leaders prepare their organizations for what comes next.

The Summit will be held in the Windsor Ballroom at the historic Omni King Edward Hotel. The downtown landmark provides an intimate setting for substantive executive conversations, peer networking and direct access to technology leaders confronting many of the same strategic challenges.

One Day to Go: Registration

Complimentary attendance is available to qualified senior technology executives, including CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, direct reports to CIOs and comparable leaders from major enterprises, government and nonprofit organizations. All registrations are subject to HMG Strategy approval and verification.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the trusted source for connecting and empowering technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Its highly interactive events, research and global executive community bring together CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief AI Officers, Chief Digital Officers and other senior leaders to exchange ideas, build trusted relationships and accelerate business innovation.

To learn more about HMG Strategy, visit .

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Peggy Pedwano

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HMG Strategy

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