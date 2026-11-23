MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reduce physical experiments and accelerate time-to-market with AI-driven workflows, foundation models and self-driving laboratories focused on sustainability applications.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Materials Informatics Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Materials informatics (MI) is reshaping industrial R&D by combining materials science, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-throughput computation, generative models, and large language models. Industry practitioners report that MI can reduce the number of physical experiments required to develop a new material by 50-70%, lowering costs and accelerating time-to-market. Development programmes that once depended on decades of trial-and-error can increasingly be completed within two-to-five-year timelines using data-driven workflows.

The materials informatics market has progressed from early adoption between 2014 and 2018 to broader growth between 2019 and 2023. Since 2024, the AI boom has driven a new phase of investment, technology development, and commercialisation. Foundation models, transformer architectures, generative diffusion models, and universal machine-learning interatomic potentials are now being applied across materials discovery and optimisation.

Competition is also intensifying as major technology companies, including Microsoft, Google DeepMind, Meta FAIR, IBM Research, and NVIDIA, enter the sector as infrastructure providers and direct market participants. Their involvement is changing the competitive environment for dedicated MI vendors by expanding access to advanced AI models, cloud computing, and scalable data platforms.

Investment in autonomous experimentation is another major market catalyst. Lila Sciences had raised approximately US$550 million cumulatively by Q1 2026 to develop fully autonomous laboratories spanning life, chemical, and materials sciences. This funding reflects growing interest in integrated AI-and-experimentation platforms capable of connecting computational predictions with automated physical testing.

MI adoption is now widespread among leading materials companies through external service providers, industry consortia, and in-house programmes. Executive mandates to demonstrate measurable AI impact are increasingly supporting scientist-led initiatives. Sustainability applications represent the largest individual driver of programme spending and are expected to gain further importance through 2036.

Priority materials informatics applications include catalysts for green hydrogen, sorbents for carbon capture, low-embodied-carbon cement, recyclable polymers, PFAS replacements, and battery and fuel-cell materials for the energy transition. Additional commercial opportunities span alloys, photovoltaics, critical minerals, drug discovery, and advanced polymers.

The report analyses the materials informatics industry during a period of structural change driven by foundation models, big-tech entry, self-driving laboratories, and evolving business models. Informed by primary interviews conducted with industry participants through 2025-2026, it provides market forecasts through 2036 for both external MI provider revenue and the broader MI software and services market. The broader segment includes big-tech cloud platform revenue, project-based services, and addressable in-house spending.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Global materials informatics market forecasts, including bull, base, and bear scenarios through 2036

Analysis of the 2026 industry landscape and the impact of the AI boom

Foundation models, generative AI, LLMs, algorithms, and agentic AI scientists

Data infrastructure, small-data strategies, and databases including Materials Project, AFLOW, NOMAD, OMat24, and GNoME

Computational materials science, including DFT, ICME, universal MLIPs, and quantum computing

Autonomous experimentation and self-driving laboratories

Twenty-eight application areas across energy, chemicals, healthcare, advanced materials, and sustainability

Strategic approaches, funding trends, SaaS economics, player categories, and big-tech competition

The funding divide between mega-rounds for integrated platforms and headwinds affecting first-generation MI SaaS companies

MI consortia, public-private initiatives, and geopolitical factors influencing market development

Profiles of 53 companies operating across the global materials informatics ecosystem Research methodology, supporting references, and primary industry insights

As organisations seek faster innovation, lower experimental costs, and more sustainable materials, MI is becoming a strategic capability across industrial research. The report offers decision-makers, investors, technology providers, and R&D leaders a detailed assessment of the technologies, companies, applications, and market forces expected to shape materials informatics through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What is Materials Informatics?

1.2 Materials Informatics: State of the Industry in 2026

1.3 Issues with Materials Science Data

1.4 Dealing with Little or Sparse Data

1.5 Key Technologies Driving Materials Informatics

1.6 Importance in Modern Materials Science and Engineering

1.7 Market Challenges and Restraints

1.8 Recent Industry Developments

1.9 The AI Boom and Its Impact on Materials Informatics

1.10 Foundation Models, Generative AI and Materials Discovery

1.11 Big Tech Entry into Materials Informatics

1.12 Market Players

1.13 Funding Landscape: Mega-Rounds and SaaS Headwinds

1.14 Future Markets Outlook and Opportunities

1.14.1 Integration of AI and Robotics in Materials Labs

1.14.2 Self-Driving Laboratories and Autonomous Science Platforms

1.14.3 Quantum Machine Learning for Materials Discovery

1.14.4 Blockchain for Materials Data Provenance

1.14.5 Edge Computing in Materials Informatics

1.14.6 Augmented and Virtual Reality in Materials Design

1.14.7 Neuromorphic Computing for Materials Modeling

1.14.8 Materials Informatics as a Service (MIaaS)

1.14.9 Integration with Internet of Things (IoT)

1.14.10 Green Technology and Circular Economy Applications

1.14.11 Agentic AI Scientists

1.15 MI Roadmap

1.16 Economic Impact Analysis

1.16.1 Cost Savings in Materials R&D

1.16.2 Accelerated Time-to-Market for New Materials

1.16.3 Job Creation and Skill Development

1.16.4 Impact on Traditional Materials Industries

1.17 Sustainability and Environmental

1.17.1 Role of Materials Informatics in Sustainable Development

1.17.2 Reducing Environmental Impact of Materials Production

1.17.3 Design for Recyclability and Circular Economy

1.17.4 Bio-inspired Materials Discovery

1.17.5 Materials for Energy Transition

1.18 Geopolitical Considerations: U.S., EU, China, Japan, Korea

1.19 Global Market Forecasts

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Advent of the Data Science Era

2.2 Background to the Emergence of MI

2.3 Motivation for Materials Informatics Development

2.3.1 Accelerating Discovery

2.3.2 Cost Reduction

2.3.3 Addressing Global Challenges

2.3.4 Maximizing Data Value

2.3.5 Handling Complexity

2.3.6 Enabling Targeted Design (Inverse Design)

2.3.7 Improving Reproducibility

2.3.8 Integrating Multidisciplinary Knowledge

2.3.9 Supporting Sustainability

2.3.10 Competitive Advantage

2.4 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into materials science and engineering

2.4.1 AI Opportunities at Every Stage of Materials Design and Development

2.4.2 The Transition from Predictive AI to Generative AI in Materials

2.4.3 Physical AI: Models that Understand Physics and Chemistry

2.5 Problems with Materials Science Data

2.6 Algorithm Advancements

2.7 Materials Informatics Categories

2.8 Trend towards data-driven approaches in science and engineering

2.8.1 Bioinformatics

2.8.2 Cheminformatics

2.8.3 Geoinformatics

2.8.4 Health Informatics

2.8.5 Environmental Informatics

2.8.6 Astroinformatics

2.8.7 Neuroinformatics

2.8.8 Engineering Informatics

2.8.9 Energy Informatics

2.8.10 Quantum Informatics

2.9 Challenges

2.10 Advantages of Machine Learning

2.10.1 Acceleration

2.10.2 Scoping and Screening

2.10.3 New Species and Relationships

2.10.4 Closing the Loop on Traditional Synthetic Approaches

2.10.5 High-Throughput Virtual Screening (HTVS)

2.11 Data Infrastructures for Chemistry and Materials Science

2.12 ELN/LIMS Software and Materials Informatics

2.13 Proving the Value of Materials Informatics: Case Studies

3 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Inputs and Outputs of Materials Informatics Algorithms

3.1.2 What is Needed for Materials Informatics?

3.2 Technology approaches

3.2.1 Summary of Technology Approaches

3.2.2 Uncertainty in Experimental Data

3.2.3 Data Mining

3.2.4 Machine Learning and AI

3.2.5 High-Throughput Computation

3.2.6 Data Infrastructure

3.2.7 Visualization Tools

3.2.8 Reinforcement Learning

3.2.9 Natural Language Processing

3.2.10 Automated Experimentation

3.2.11 Workflow Management

3.2.12 Quantum Computing

3.2.13 QSAR and QSPR

3.3 MI Algorithms

3.3.1 Overview of MI Algorithms

3.3.2 Types of MI Algorithms

3.3.3 Descriptors and Training a Model

3.3.4 Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning

3.3.5 Automated Feature Selection

3.3.6 Exploitation vs. Exploration; Active Learning

3.3.7 Bayesian Optimization

3.3.8 Genetic Algorithms

3.3.9 Generative vs. Discriminative Algorithms

3.3.10 Deep Learning and Neural Network Types

3.3.11 Physics-Informed Neural Networks (PINNs)

3.3.12 Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) for Materials

3.3.13 Transformer Models and the AI Boom

3.3.14 Foundation Models for Materials

3.3.14.1 Definition and Architecture

3.3.14.2 Foundation Models for Computational Data

3.3.14.3 Foundation Models for Experimental Data

3.3.14.4 Limitations: Data Availability and Compute Cost

3.3.15 Generative Models for Inorganic Compounds

3.3.15.1 Variational Autoencoders and GANs

3.3.15.2 Diffusion Models for Crystal Generation

3.3.16 Large Language Models (LLMs) and Materials R&D

3.3.16.1 Capabilities of LLMs in Science

3.3.16.2 LLM-Powered Material Data Mining

3.3.16.3 Agentic LLMs and Autonomous Research

3.3.17 AutoML: Democratizing Machine Learning

3.3.18 Multi-Model Ensembles

3.3.19 How to Work with Small Material Datasets

3.3.20 Algorithmic Approaches in MI Are Diverse - Summary

3.4 Data infrastructure

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.2 Developments Targeted for Chemical and Materials Science

3.4.3 ELN/LIMS Integration with MI Workflows

3.5 Databases and External Repositories

3.5.1 Data Repositories - Organizations

3.5.2 Leveraging Data Repositories

3.5.3 The Materials Project, AFLOW, NOMAD, OQMD

3.5.4 Meta's Open Materials 2024 (OMat24) Dataset

3.5.5 GNoME Dataset and DeepMind's Contributions to the Materials Project

3.5.6 Text Extraction and Analysis

3.5.7 ChemDataExtractor V1.0 and V2.0

3.5.8 LLMs Expand Material Data Mining Capabilities

3.6 Databases to Big Data

3.6.1 Rapid data generation and collection

3.6.2 Integrated use of materials databases

3.6.3 Data reliability

3.7 Small Data Strategies in Materials Informatics

3.7.1 Utilizing data correlations

3.7.2 Selecting descriptors based on theory and experience

3.8 MI with Physical Experiments and Characterization

3.8.1 High-Throughput Experimentation (HTE)

3.8.2 In-situ and Operando Characterisation

3.8.3 Advanced Imaging and Spectroscopy

3.8.4 Why High-Throughput Screening in Materials is Tougher Than in Other Fields

3.9 Computational Materials Science

3.9.1 Simulations for Chemistry and Materials Science R&D

3.9.2 Density Functional Theory (DFT) - Quantum Mechanical Modeling

3.9.3 Surrogate Models for Atomistic Simulation

3.9.4 Universal ML Interatomic Potentials (CHGNet, MACE, M3GNet, MatterSim)

3.9.5 Multiscale Modelling

3.9.6 Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME)

3.9.7 ICME and the Role of Machine Learning

3.9.8 QuesTek Innovations and ICME: From Service to SaaS

3.9.9 Thermo-Calc, CompuTherm and the ICME Software Ecosystem

3.9.10 Cloud-Based Simulation Platforms

3.9.11 The Potential in Leveraging Quantum Computing

3.9.12 Big Tech, Computational Materials Science and MI

3.10 Autonomous Experimentation and Self-Driving Labs

3.10.1 The Vision: Fully Autonomous Labs

3.10.2 The Chemputer

3.10.3 Workflow Management for Laboratory Automation

3.10.4 A-Lab (Lawrence Berkeley): Closed-Loop Synthesis Validation

3.10.5 Lila Sciences AI Science Factory

3.10.6 Dunia Innovations: Physics-Informed ML Lab Automation

3.10.7 Google DeepMind's Gemini-Powered Autonomous Lab

3.10.8 Commercial Self-Driving Laboratories

3.10.9 Mobile Autonomous Robots in Academia

3.10.10 Retrosynthesis Through to Robot Execution

3.10.11 Technology Pillars for Chemical Autonomy

3.11 Multi-modal Data Integration

3.12 Inverse Problems in Materials Characterization

3.13 Data-driven Experimental Design

3.14 Automated Data Analysis and Interpretation

3.15 Robotics and Automation in Materials Research

3.16 Digital Twins for Materials and Process Engineering

4 APPLICATIONS OF MATERIALS INFORMATICS

4.1 Alloy Design and Optimization

4.1.1 High-Entropy Alloy Design

4.1.2 Aluminum and titanium alloys

4.1.3 Metallic glass alloys

4.1.4 Nickel-base superalloys

4.1.5 Steels for Extreme Environments

4.2 Drug Discovery and Development

4.2.1 AI-Driven Drug Design

4.3 Intermetallics

4.4 Organometallics

4.5 Organic Electronics

4.5.1 RFID

4.5.2 OPV

4.5.3 OLEDs

4.5.4 Emerging Areas

4.6 Coatings and Paints

4.7 Catalysts

4.7.1 Heterogeneous Catalysts

4.7.2 Catalysts for Green Hydrogen Production

4.7.3 Open Catalyst Project (Meta)

4.8 Ionic liquids

4.9 Battery Materials

4.9.1 Lithium-ion batteries

4.9.2 Solid-State Batteries

4.9.3 Lithium-Sulfur and Beyond-Li Batteries

4.9.4 Accelerated Battery Material Discovery

4.10 High-density Heat Storage Materials

4.11 Hydrogen-based Superconductors

4.12 Sorbents for Carbon Capture

4.13 Polymer Informatics

4.13.1 Optimizing Additive Manufacturing Materials

4.13.2 Sustainable Polymer Development

4.13.3 Large Engineering Models for Polymer Processing

4.14 Rubber processing

4.15 Nanomaterials

4.15.1 Nanofabrication

4.15.2 Quantum Dots

4.15.3 Other Nanomaterials

4.16 2D materials

4.17 Metamaterials

4.18 Lubricants

4.19 Thermoelectric Materials

4.20 Photovoltaics

4.20.1 Light Absorbers and Solar Cells

4.20.2 Perovskite Photovoltaics

4.20.3 Tandem Cells

4.21 Metal-insulator transition compounds

4.22 Self-assembled monolayers

4.23 Construction Materials and Cement

4.24 Biomaterials

4.25 Materials for Quantum Technologies

4.26 Materials for Defence and Extreme Environments

4.27 PFAS Replacement Materials

4.28 Critical Minerals and Rare-Earth Substitution

5 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

5.1 Materials Informatics: State of the Industry in 2026

5.2 Strategic Approaches to MI

5.2.1 Materials Informatics Players

5.2.2 SaaS Platforms

5.2.3 Project-Based Consultancies

5.2.4 In-house Development by Materials Corporates

5.2.5 Big Tech Cloud Platforms

5.2.6 Conclusions for End-Users

5.2.7 Conclusions for External MI Companies

5.3 Player Analysis

5.3.1 Materials Informatics Players - Overview

5.3.2 Key Partners and Customers of Selected External Providers

5.3.3 Partnerships with Engineering Simulation Software

5.3.4 Funding Raised by Private Companies (I): In-House Development Drives Capital Requirements

5.3.5 Funding Raised by Private Companies (II): The State of SaaS Business Models

5.3.6 Pricing MI SaaS Platforms

5.3.6.1 Risks for SaaS Business Models in MI

5.3.7 Barriers to Profitability for MI SaaS Players

5.3.8 Microsoft's Azure Quantum Elements: Competition for Dedicated MI Players

5.3.9 Applications of Azure Quantum Elements

5.3.10 Google DeepMind's GNoME and the Vertical Integration Play

5.3.11 Meta's FAIR, OMat24 and the Open Catalyst Project

5.3.12 Taking Materials Informatics In-House

5.3.13 Offering In-Housed Operations as a Service

5.3.14 Retrosynthesis Prediction

5.3.15 Commercial Retrosynthesis Predictors

5.4 MI Consortia and Public-Private Initiatives

5.4.1 NIMS and Materials Open Platforms (Japan)

5.4.2 AIST Data-Driven Consortium (Japan)

5.4.3 Toyota Research Institute and University Collaboration

5.4.4 The Global Acceleration Network

5.4.5 IBM Collaborations

5.4.6 ChiMaD and the CMD Network

5.4.7 The Open Catalyst Project: Crowdsourcing MI

5.4.8 Materials Genome Initiative (MGI) - U.S.

5.4.9 Materials Genome Engineering / National Materials Genome Project (China)

5.4.10 Horizon Europe Materials Initiatives

5.4.11 K-Moonshot

5.4.12 Additional Initiatives and Research Centers

5.5 Corporate Initiatives in MI

5.6 Strategic Collaborations and Agreements 2024-2026

5.7 Geopolitics, Export Controls and MI

5.8 Applications of Materials Informatics

5.8.1 Project Categories in MI

5.8.2 Application Progression

5.8.3 Materials Informatics Roadmap 2026-2036

5.9 Market Forecast and Outlook

5.9.1 Market Forecast: External Materials Informatics Players (Provider Revenue)

5.9.2 Market Forecast: Total MI Software & Services Market

5.9.3 Forecast Data and Market Outlook

5.9.4 Sensitivity Analysis: Bull, Base, and Bear Scenarios

5.10 MI Industry Player Data

5.10.1 Lists of MI Players

5.10.2 Full Player List - Commercial Companies (Confirmed Operational)

5.10.3 Industry Leavers (Likely and Confirmed)

6 COMPANY PROFILES (53 COMPANY PROFILES)

7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

8 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [31]

LIST OF FIGURES [20]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aionics

Albert Invent

Alchemy Cloud

Ansatz AI

Asahi Kasei

Atomic Tessellator

Citrine Informatics

Copernic Catalysts

Cynora

DeepVerse

Dunia Innovations

Elix Inc

Enthought

Exomatter GmbH

Exponential Technologies Ltd.

FEHRMANN MaterialsX

fibclick

Genie TechBio

Google DeepMind GNoME

Hitachi High-Tech

IBM Research Materials

Innophore

Intellegens

Kebotix

Kyulux

LG AI Research

Lila Sciences

Mat3ra

MaterialsZone

Matmerize Inc.

META

Microsoft

N-ERGY

Noble.AI Novyte Materials

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900