MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elizabeth Field to lead SDFM into its next chapter, building on the Society's commitment to advancing the defense financial management profession

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Field as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 23, 2026.

Field will succeed Rich Brady, who has served as SDFM's CEO since November 2021. The appointment follows a national search led by the SDFM Board of Directors and marks the next chapter in the Society's continued commitment to advancing the defense financial management profession.

"We are excited to welcome Ms. Elizabeth Field as the new Chief Executive Officer of SDFM. We look forward to her leadership, vision, and commitment to advancing SDFM's mission and serving its community." said Alaleh Jenkins, President of the SDFM Board of Directors.

Ms. Field brings experience in government oversight, nonprofit operations and organizational strategy, including service as Chief Operating Officer of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and as a career Senior Executive Service Director in the U.S. Government Accountability Office's Defense Capabilities and Management Team. At GAO, she oversaw a broad portfolio of audit work, including defense financial management and reform. Her areas of expertise include strategic planning, program evaluation and organizational change management.

Field previously served as Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and as Assistant Inspector General for Audits and Inspections at the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. She holds a master's degree in public policy from Duke University and a bachelor's degree in history from Davidson College, where she graduated cum laude with honors.

As CEO, Field will lead SDFM's continued efforts to support the defense financial management workforce through education, training, certification, professional development and opportunities for collaboration across government, industry, academia and the broader national security community.

“I'm deeply honored to be selected as SDFM's next CEO and grateful to the Board of Directors for their trust in my leadership and to Rich Brady for his guidance and support. Defense financial managers are stewards of some of our most precious national security resources, and it is a privilege to guide SDFM in ensuring these often unsung heroes have the support they need and the recognition they deserve,” said Elizabeth Field.

The appointment follows a period of significant transformation and growth under Brady's leadership. During his tenure, SDFM rebranded from the American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC), expanded its certification and professional development offerings, strengthened corporate engagement and modernized its operations to better serve the defense financial management community.

Jenkins added,“the SDFM Board and I also extend our sincere appreciation to Mr. Rich Brady for his dedicated leadership and many contributions to SDFM. His service has helped shape the organization's progress and established a strong foundation for the future.

We wish Rich every success in his next chapter and look forward to working with Elizabeth as SDFM enters this new period of leadership.”

With this leadership transition, SDFM remains focused on advancing its mission, strengthening its professional community and supporting the evolving needs of defense financial management professionals.

About the Society of Defense Financial Management

The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) is a professional association dedicated to advancing the education, training, certification, and professional development of the defense financial management workforce. SDFM brings together professionals from across the Department of Defense, federal government, industry, academia, and the broader national security community to promote excellence, ethical standards, innovation, and financial transformation in defense.

SDFM serves approximately 14,000 individual members through a national network of chapters and corporate partners and supports the profession through professional development, certification, conferences, publications, and other educational programs.

Media Contact:

Society of Defense Financial Management

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+17035063273

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