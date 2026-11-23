MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Garden Hand Tools Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The global garden hand tools market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2025 to 2031, supported by household gardening, professional landscaping, commercial horticulture, urban greening, and product innovation. The report identifies rising demand for ergonomic, durable, and sustainable garden tools across residential and commercial applications.

APAC led the global garden hand tools market with a share of more than 37% in 2025. The region benefits from extensive horticultural activity, continued investment in urban green spaces, and strong demand for manually operated pruning, digging, cultivation, and watering tools. China is expected to register the highest CAGR in APAC during 2025-2031. More than 4,700 pocket parks and 5,800 kilometers of greenways were initiated in China during 2025, creating recurring requirements for planting, pruning, soil preparation, and landscape maintenance.

Market Highlights



Pruning tools accounted for the largest product share of around 34% in 2025.

Hand pruners are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2025-2031.

Metal garden hand tools are expected to record the highest material growth during the forecast period.

The residential segment held the largest end-user share in 2025.

Offline distribution remained the leading sales channel in 2025. APAC represented the largest regional market, while Europe is expected to deliver significant growth.

Garden Hand Tools Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Ergonomic product development is a major garden hand tools market trend. Manufacturers are improving handle shape, grip comfort, leverage, weight distribution, and shock absorption to reduce strain during pruning, digging, and cultivation. Corona Tools reports that its DualLINK bypass pruner requires 35% less cutting effort than traditional garden shears. Features such as ComfortGEL grips and ShockGUARD bumpers are helping suppliers address demand from household gardeners and professional users seeking higher-value products.

DIY gardening also supports purchases of pruners, trowels, forks, hoes, shovels, weeders, and related tools. According to the Home Improvement Research Institute, 33% of homeowners had completed a yard, garden, or landscape project during the preceding three months in 2026. Seasonal planting, shrub trimming, vegetable gardening, lawn care, container watering, and garden cleanup continue to generate replacement and first-time purchases.

Urban sustainability initiatives are creating additional opportunities. Investment in parks, community gardens, green roofs, greenways, and urban tree cover increases recurring demand for manual maintenance equipment. The EU Nature Restoration Regulation requires Member States to prevent a decline in the overall area of urban green space and urban tree cover by 2030, with further increases expected thereafter.

Advances in stainless steel, coated steel, aluminum, fiberglass, engineered plastics, and certified wood are improving corrosion resistance, weight, durability, and product life. Demand for sustainable materials is also influencing product design. Manufacturers are increasingly using recycled metals, responsibly sourced wood, replaceable components, and durable coatings to strengthen environmental positioning.

Segmentation Analysis

Pruning tools led the product category in 2025 due to sustained demand from residential gardens, professional landscaping, and orchard operations. Hand pruners, hedge tools, loppers, pruning saws, and pole pruners remain essential for trimming, shaping, and branch removal. Hand pruners are expected to outperform the wider category because of their compact design, one-hand operation, and suitability for flowers, shrubs, fruit plants, and small branches.

The metal segment is forecast to record the strongest growth by material. Carbon steel, stainless steel, forged steel, and iron are widely used in blades, heads, tines, and load-bearing components. Professional landscapers, nurseries, orchards, and municipal maintenance teams prioritize edge retention, impact resistance, rust protection, replaceable blades, and reliable performance under frequent use.

Residential users represented the largest end-user segment in 2025. Demand spans private lawns, yards, balconies, terraces, indoor plants, and shared gardens. Compact tools are gaining relevance among apartment residents, while detached homes typically support purchases across a broader range of pruning, digging, watering, and cleanup products.

Offline distribution accounted for the largest channel share as buyers continued to prioritize physical product inspection, immediate availability, and in-store assistance. Garden centers, hardware stores, home-improvement retailers, mass merchants, specialty outlets, dealers, and professional distributors allow customers to compare grip, weight, balance, handle length, blade action, and build quality before purchasing.

Regional Outlook

Europe is positioned for significant market growth due to established household gardening, ornamental horticulture, professional landscaping, nursery activity, and recurring tool replacement. Purchasing decisions increasingly emphasize ergonomic handling, material quality, repairability, durability, and warranty coverage. North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa also offer opportunities linked to residential improvements, commercial landscaping, agriculture, and municipal green-space investment.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The global garden hand tools market is highly fragmented, with multinational groups, specialist cutting-tool brands, private-label suppliers, regional manufacturers, and local producers competing across price and performance categories. Key companies include Fiskars Group, Husqvarna Group, Stanley Black & Decker, and Veritage Brands. Other prominent participants include ARS Corporation, Bellota, Bulldog Tools, Corona Clipper, DeWit, Falcon Garden Tools, Felco, Lasher Tools, Okatsune, SILKY, Sneeboer, Spear & Jackson, STIHL, Tramontina, and Truper.



In April 2026, Fiskars Group introduced X-Series DualAction cutting tools, including a tree pruner, pruner, lopper, and hedge shears. The two-mode platform allows users to select power or speed settings for different branch sizes.

In April 2026, Sneeboer introduced the Thornett Trowel, featuring a curved stainless-steel blade designed for precise planting with reduced soil disturbance.

In October 2025, Silky introduced the Gomboy Curve Outback "KURO" 40th Anniversary Limited Edition, expanding its premium pruning-saw portfolio through material innovation and application-focused design.

In March 2025, Burgon & Ball launched its RHS-endorsed BoronGreen range, using boron steel with 80% recycled content and FSC-certified white ash handles. In June 2026, ONCAP and Griffon Corporation formed Veritage Brands by combining Bellota Tools, Corona, Burgon & Ball, and the AMES businesses in the US and Canada.

Market Challenges

Battery-powered and automated equipment is increasing substitution pressure in repetitive and large-scale applications. STIHL reported that battery-powered products represented 28% of its tool sales in 2025, compared with 25% in the previous year. However, manual garden tools remain important for precision work, confined spaces, small gardens, and lower-cost maintenance.

Raw material price volatility is another significant restraint. Garden hand tool manufacturers remain exposed to changes in steel, aluminum, plastics, and wood costs. The US Producer Price Index for steel mill products increased by approximately 45.7% between January 2025 and August 2026, placing pressure on manufacturing margins and retail prices, particularly in price-sensitive product categories.

Despite these challenges, opportunities remain strong for suppliers offering ergonomic designs, sustainable materials, corrosion-resistant construction, replaceable components, dependable warranties, and application-specific product ranges. The report provides detailed analysis by product type, material, end user, distribution channel, geography, and competitive positioning through 2031.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Fiskars Group

Husqvarna Group

Stanley Black & Decker

Veritage Brands

A.M. Leonard Inc.

ARS Corporation

Bellota

Julius Berger GmbH & Co. KG

Bulldog Tools

Bully Tools Inc.

Chikamasa Co. Ltd.

CobraHead

Corona Clipper Inc.

DeWit

Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd.

Felco

Lasher Tools

Nisaku

Okatsune

Prohoe Manufacturing LLC

Ray Padula Holdings LLC

Red Pig Garden Tools

Seymour Midwest

SILKY

SNA Europe

SNEEBOER & ZN.

Solid Tools

Spear & Jackson

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Tramontina

Truper S.A.

DARLAC LIMITED

Westland Horticulture Ltd

Wilcox All-Pro Tools Zenport

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