MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced financial services executives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders join the Foundation's Advisory Board to advance its mission of developing the next generation of financial services professionals.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinServ Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to attracting, developing, and retaining the next generation of financial services professionals, today announced the appointment of five distinguished industry leaders to its Advisory Board for the 2027–2028.

The five new members bring decades of combined experience across wealth management, retirement services, financial planning, business development, advisor coaching, leadership development, and industry growth. Their collective expertise will help guide the Foundation's continued expansion and strengthen its efforts to create meaningful pathways into the financial services profession.

"One of the most important things our industry can do is invest in the people who will shape its future," said Jamie Hopkins, President of FinServ Foundation. "We have seen firsthand what happens when talented young people are given access to mentors, professional networks, education, and opportunities they might not otherwise have. These five leaders bring an incredible range of experience and perspectives, but what connects them is a genuine commitment to helping others succeed. We are excited to welcome them to the Advisory Board and look forward to the impact they will have on our students and the broader profession."

The new board members include:

Lisa Crafford, Managing Director, Head of Advisory, Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC)

“I've long been an advocate for creating opportunities to attract and retain talent in our industry,” Crafford said. As a non-advisor in the advisory world, I am excited to join the FinServ board to continue to support the mission of empowering the next generation of financial planners and creating opportunities for the next generation to flourish in their careers.”

Julie Graham, Founder & Principal, JA Graham Consulting; Former Senior Vice President, Wealthspire Retirement Advisory

“Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to learn from incredible leaders who helped shape my journey,” said Graham, who brings more than 30 years of experience in the retirement and financial services industry.“I believe strongly in paying it forward. What excites me most about FinServ Foundation is the opportunity to introduce young people to an industry filled with possibilities, help them recognize their potential, and give them the connections and encouragement to succeed.”

Cristian Mundy, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor, Loop Wealth Advisors & Partners; CFP Board Ambassador

“As an immigrant and first-generation college graduate, I've learned that while opportunities aren't always handed to us, we have a responsibility to create our own path,” said Mundy, who has nearly two decades of experience in financial services.“I want the next generation to understand that our backgrounds and challenges don't define our limitations. In fact, the resilience, perspective, and determination we develop through those experiences can become our greatest competitive advantage. "

Jessica Perez, Growth Strategist and Recruiter, Jessica Perez Consulting

“We talk a lot about the need for young talent in financial services; if we want that to change, we have to invest our time, relationships and resources in the people coming next,” says Perez, a 20-year financial services consultant who is passionate about helping women advance in the industry.“They deserve a chance to help shape this profession, not just find a place in it. That's why I believe so strongly in FinServ and the impact it can have. For me, being the change means helping the next generation build a future here.”

Lara Galloway, Director of Advisor Coaching and Development, Elevation Point

"I love helping students walk into an interview or a negotiation knowing what they want and what they bring. The next generation has so much to offer this industry, and it's a privilege to help them see it."

FinServ Foundation has continued to expand its reach and impact since its founding in 2019. Today, the organization supports more than 900 students across more than 52 colleges and universities through its Fellowship Program, Young Advisor Development Program, scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and industry partnerships. By connecting emerging talent with experienced professionals and providing access to educational and career development resources, the Foundation is working to build a more accessible and sustainable talent pipeline for financial services.

For more information about FinServ Foundation and its programs, visit

CONTACT: Media Contact For FinServ Foundation Lisa Aldape VOCATUS...