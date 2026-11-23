MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Landscape 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The U.S. data center cooling market is expanding as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cloud services, and hyperscale infrastructure increase rack power densities and thermal management requirements. According to the report, growing investment in AI-ready campuses and colocation facilities is accelerating demand for chillers, CRAC and CRAH units, cooling towers, direct-to-chip systems, rear-door heat exchangers, and liquid immersion cooling.

Northern Virginia remains a major investment hub, while Dallas, Phoenix, Reno, Utah, and other established and emerging data center markets are attracting large-scale developments. Colocation expansion is also creating opportunities for cooling infrastructure providers serving hyperscalers, enterprises, and AI workloads.

Recent U.S. data center cooling market developments



In September 2026, Digital Realty announced plans to invest approximately $300 million in its DFW45 facility at the Garland, Texas campus. The 672,000-square-foot facility will provide 80MW across ten 8-MW suites, generating demand for high-capacity cooling infrastructure.

In January 2026, Equinix announced an investment of more than $836 million in its Dallas 12 campus. The project includes two four-story data center buildings totaling more than 372,000 square feet, with construction scheduled through 2028.

In January 2026, Vertiv introduced MegaMod HDX configurations for North America, combining direct-to-chip liquid cooling with air cooling. The modular system supports 50kW to more than 100kW per rack and up to 10MW of cooling capacity. In July 2025, Accelsius deployed its NeuCool IR80 direct-to-chip, two-phase liquid cooling system at the Equinix Co-Innovation Facility in Virginia to support real-world AI workloads.

AI and rising rack power density reshape cooling requirements

AI processors, GPUs, and accelerator-based servers are moving rack power densities from traditional levels of 10-20 kW toward 40-100 kW or higher. As thermal loads increase, operators are adopting hybrid cooling architectures that combine conventional air cooling with direct-to-chip systems and rear-door heat exchangers. These configurations enable existing facilities to support higher-density computing without fully replacing installed cooling infrastructure.

Advanced cooling technologies are becoming increasingly important as conventional air cooling reaches its practical limits. Flex has deployed a SmartSense 6U liquid-to-liquid Cooling Distribution Unit capable of supporting cooling loads of up to 300kW. Aligned Data Centers' DeltaFlow platform supports up to 300kW per rack and accommodates direct-to-chip, rear-door heat exchanger, and immersion cooling configurations.

Hyperscale AI deployments are reinforcing this trend. Microsoft deployed NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems on Azure with rack power densities of approximately 136kW, supported by direct-to-chip liquid cooling and custom heat exchanger units. Google's seventh-generation Ironwood TPU also uses liquid cooling to support up to 9,216 chips across nearly 10MW of computing capacity.

Sustainability and water efficiency drive cooling innovation

Data center operators are under growing pressure to improve Power Usage Effectiveness, reduce carbon emissions, and limit freshwater consumption. This is encouraging investment in high-efficiency chillers, free-air cooling, dry cooling, closed-loop systems, and optimized airflow management.

Meta's AI-optimized data center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced in April 2026, will use closed-loop liquid-cooling technology designed to operate with zero water consumption for most of the year. Its Eagle Mountain campus expansion in Utah will incorporate closed-loop liquid cooling and dry cooling to eliminate operational water use for cooling. CENTRA's RNO2 facility in Reno, Nevada, similarly uses closed-loop and free-cooling technologies.

Cologix reduced its portfolio-wide Water Usage Effectiveness to 0.157 L/kWh in 2025, representing a 32% decline since 2023. The company is expanding liquid-to-chip, liquid-to-air, and liquid-to-liquid cooling alongside closed-loop water systems. Aligned Data Centers is also targeting waterless facility designs through its Delta cooling technology.

Market restraints

High capital costs remain a significant barrier to advanced cooling adoption. Direct-to-chip and immersion cooling require CDUs, pumps, piping networks, heat exchangers, leak detection systems, and dielectric fluids. Liquid-cooling retrofits are estimated to cost approximately $2 million per MW, while immersion cooling tanks can cost $30,000-$50,000 per rack equivalent.

Retrofitting facilities originally designed for air cooling can increase installation costs and operational complexity, particularly for smaller colocation and enterprise operators. Uptime Institute's 2025 survey found that 39% of respondents identified limited standardization as a barrier to direct liquid cooling, while 38% cited cost.

Water availability presents another challenge. According to the IEA, a typical 100MW U.S. data center consumes approximately 2 million liters of water daily. In September 2026, California introduced seven bills requiring data centers to disclose water consumption, demonstrate water efficiency, and provide drought-management plans. These pressures are expected to strengthen demand for dry cooling, closed-loop systems, direct-to-chip cooling, and immersion cooling.

U.S. data center cooling market segmentation



Mechanical infrastructure: Cooling systems accounted for more than 72% of the market in 2025.

Cooling systems: Chiller units held the largest market share in 2025, supported by demand for high-capacity and water-efficient installations.

Cooling techniques: Liquid-based cooling is projected to record the highest growth, with a CAGR of 15.98% during the forecast period.

Liquid cooling techniques: Water-based cooling held the largest share in 2025, while direct-to-chip and liquid immersion cooling are expected to gain momentum as AI rack densities rise. Tier standards: Market coverage includes Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV facilities.

Modern campuses are increasingly being designed with liquid-ready infrastructure. Edged's PHX01-1 facility in Phoenix, Arizona, supports workloads of up to 200 kW per rack and provides plug-and-play expansion capability. In Reno, Novva Data Centers uses air-cooled chillers that eliminate water evaporation, reflecting growing demand for water-efficient cooling in drought-prone markets.

Competitive landscape

The U.S. data center cooling market includes established mechanical infrastructure manufacturers and specialized thermal management providers. Prominent companies include Carrier, Delta Electronics, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, STULZ, and Vertiv. Other participants include Accelsius, Airedale by Modine, Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC), Condair, Daikin Applied, Danfoss, Flex, Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, OptiCool Technologies, SPX Technologies, Submer, Trane, and ZutaCore.

These vendors compete across CRAC and CRAH units, chillers, cooling towers, condensers, dry coolers, direct-to-chip platforms, rear-door heat exchangers, and liquid immersion cooling. Continued investment in hyperscale, colocation, and AI-focused data centers is expected to create substantial opportunities for suppliers offering scalable, high-capacity, energy-efficient, and water-efficient cooling technologies.

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