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Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Conductive Inks Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The conductive inks market is entering a period of significant transformation as materials innovation, printed electronics adoption, regulatory change and supply-chain restructuring reshape the industry. Conductive inks incorporating silver, copper, carbon, graphene, carbon nanotubes, conductive polymers, liquid metals and MXene are enabling electrically active patterns across rigid, flexible, stretchable, three-dimensional and biological substrates.

Photovoltaics remains the largest conductive ink application. However, the transition from PERC crystalline-silicon cells to TOPCon, heterojunction (HJT), back-contact (BC) and perovskite-tandem architectures is changing metallisation requirements. As manufacturers seek to reduce silver intensity, commercial opportunities are expanding for silver-coated copper pastes, pure copper inks, copper plating systems and silver-free metallisation technologies.

Market growth is also accelerating across automotive in-mold electronics, electric-vehicle thermal management, foldable consumer electronics, 5G-Advanced and emerging 6G antennas, augmented-reality and virtual-reality transparent conductors, wearable medical-monitoring patches, continuous glucose monitoring, brain-computer interfaces, soft robotic and humanoid tactile skin, smart agriculture, environmental sensing, recyclable RFID, smart packaging and bioelectronic medicines.

Silver-price volatility and supply constraints are strengthening demand for alternative materials, including silver-coated copper, copper metal-organic-decomposition (MOD) inks and laser-carbonised metal-free conductors. China's export controls on gallium, indium, germanium and rare earths are affecting liquid-metal and transparent-conductor supply chains. Regulatory measures such as EU REACH PFAS restrictions, the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) and the US Inflation Reduction Act 45X production tax credit are also influencing product development, investment and regional manufacturing strategies.

Sustainability is becoming a core market requirement. Bio-based conductive inks, recyclable substrates, silver recovery, circular-economy supply chains and bioresorbable conductors are progressing alongside efforts to reduce dependence on constrained critical materials. Established silver and carbon ink suppliers continue to account for substantial market revenue, while emerging chemistries are expected to achieve strong growth in new and expanding applications through 2036.

Comprehensive Conductive Ink Technology Analysis

The report assesses the complete conductive ink technology portfolio, including silver flake pastes, silver nanoparticle inks, particle-free silver and copper MOD inks, silver-coated copper (SCC) pastes, copper nanoparticle inks, copper plating systems, carbon black inks, carbon nanotube (CNT) inks, graphene and reduced graphene oxide (rGO) inks, and silver nanowire (AgNW) transparent conductors.

Coverage also includes PEDOT:PSS, next-generation organic mixed ionic-electronic conductors (OMIECs), stretchable and thermoformable conductive inks, eutectic gallium-indium (EGaIn) liquid metal gels, MXene inks, conductive hydrogels, and bio-based and bioresorbable conductors. Technology benchmarking addresses conductivity, sheet resistance, curing and sintering requirements, oxidation challenges, durability, thermoformability, stretchability, processing compatibility and commercial readiness.

Conductive Ink Applications and Market Opportunities



Photovoltaics, including PERC, TOPCon, HJT, back-contact, perovskite tandem and flexible PV

Printed heaters for automotive, wearable and building-integrated applications

Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE), wearable skin patches, condition monitoring and asset tracking

In-mold electronics (IME), 3D electronics and fully additive printed circuits

E-textiles, biometric monitoring, textile sensors and wearable electrodes

Capacitive touch, piezoresistive and piezoelectric pressure sensors, biosensors and strain sensors

Continuous glucose monitors, neural electrodes, brain-computer interfaces and implantable devices

EMI shielding, including sprayed, conformal, hybrid, particle-free silver and MXene-based systems

5G/6G mmWave printed antennas for automotive, consumer electronics, buildings and smart packaging

AR/VR transparent conductors, foldable electronics and advanced display components

Soft robotic and humanoid tactile skin, smart agriculture and environmental sensing RFID, recyclable smart packaging, printed batteries and circuit prototyping

Market Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence and Supply-Chain Insights

The report provides conductive ink market revenue and volume forecasts through 2036, segmented by ink type, application, region and commercial sub-segment. It evaluates market positioning across more than 220 conductive ink suppliers and end-users worldwide, supported by detailed profiles of 80 companies.

Competitive analysis segments suppliers by conductive material, including silver, copper, carbon, graphene and conductive polymers, as well as by ink composition, including nanoparticle, particle-free and hybrid formulations. The research also examines printing processes, production equipment, material pricing, cost structures, technology readiness levels (TRL), supplier capabilities and value-chain relationships.

Additional coverage includes PV silver intensity trends, silver recycling, copper oxidation and sintering, transparent conductive films, AI-driven ink formulation, self-driving laboratories, heterogeneous integration and digitisation across printed electronics manufacturing. SWOT analyses identify the commercial strengths, limitations, opportunities and risks associated with major conductive ink chemistries and end-use markets.

Designed for conductive ink suppliers, printed electronics manufacturers, device developers, investors and policy makers, the report delivers strategic intelligence on market growth, emerging materials, competitive positioning, regulation and investment opportunities across the global conductive inks industry from 2026 to 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The Market in 2025-2026

1.2 Key shifts since the 2024 edition

1.3 Types of Conductive Inks

1.4 Advantages of Conductive Inks

1.5 Growth and development of conductive inks market

1.5.1 Market Evolution

1.5.2 Opportunities in Conductive Inks

1.5.2.1 Flexible and Wearable Electronics

1.5.2.2 Smart Packaging

1.5.2.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.2.4 Medical Devices

1.5.2.5 Energy Harvesting and Storage

1.5.2.6 Smart Textiles

1.5.2.7 Aerospace and Defence

1.6 Digitization of industry

1.7 Printing processes and equipment

1.8 Costs

1.8.1 Reducing costs

1.8.2 Material prices

1.9 Market segmentation

1.9.1 Materials

1.9.2 Printing Technology

1.9.3 Application

1.9.4 End-Use Industries

1.10 Total global market - revised forecast

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Conductivity requirements

2.1.1 Challenges

2.1.2 Converting conductivity to sheet resistance

2.2 Growth in printed electronics

2.2.1 Antennas

2.2.2 EMI Shielding

2.3 Conductive Ink Suppliers

2.3.1 Market positioning

2.3.2 Suppliers by Conductive Material

2.3.2.1 Silver Inks

2.3.2.2 Copper Inks

2.3.2.3 Carbon/Graphene Inks

2.3.2.4 Conductive Polymers

2.3.3 Suppliers by Ink Composition

2.3.3.1 Nanoparticle Inks

2.3.3.2 Particle-free Inks

2.3.3.3 Hybrid Inks

3 CONDUCTIVE INK MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGY

3.1 Overview

3.2 Flake-based silver inks

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.1.1 Increased conductivity and improved durability

3.2.1.2 High resolution functional screen printing

3.2.1.3 Silver electromigration

3.2.2 Flake-based silver ink value chain

3.2.3 Comparison of flake-based silver inks

3.2.4 Silver flake producers

3.2.5 SWOT analysis

3.3 Nanoparticle-based silver inks

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Costs

3.3.3 Increasing conductivity

3.3.4 Laser-Generated Inks

3.3.4.1 Key advantages

3.3.5 Prices

3.3.6 Ag nanoparticle inks curing

3.3.6.1 Curing Temperature

3.3.6.2 Curing Time

3.3.7 Silver nanoparticle production

3.3.7.1 Methods

3.3.7.2 Benchmarking

3.3.7.3 Nanoparticle ink manufacturers

3.3.8 Applications

3.3.9 Comparison of nanoparticle-based silver ink types

3.3.10 SWOT analysis

3.4 Particle-free inks

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.1.1 Operating principle

3.4.1.2 Conductivity

3.4.1.3 Benefits of particle-free inks

3.4.1.4 Permeability

3.4.1.5 Thermoformable particle-free inks

3.4.1.6 Particle-free conductive inks based on sintering requirements

3.4.1.7 Particle-free inks for different metals

3.4.1.8 Properties of particle-free silver inks

3.4.2 Applications

3.4.2.1 Key application areas

3.4.2.2 EMI shielding

3.4.3 Particle free ink producers

3.4.4 SWOT analysis

3.5 Copper inks

3.5.1 Overview

3.5.1.1 Challenges

3.5.1.1.1 Copper oxidation

3.5.2 Sintering

3.5.3 Applications

3.5.3.1 Flexible and hybrid electronics (FHE)

3.5.3.2 RFID

3.5.4 Copper ink suppliers

3.5.5 SWOT analysis

3.6 Carbon-based inks (including graphene & CNTs)

3.6.1 Overview

3.6.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Inks

3.6.2.1 Transparent conductive CNT inks

3.6.3 Graphene Inks

3.6.3.1.1 Properties

3.6.4 Graphene/CNT ink producers

3.6.5 Comparative analysis

3.6.6 Carbon Black Inks

3.6.6.1 Applications

3.6.7 SWOT analysis

3.7 Stretchable/Thermoformable Inks

3.7.1 Overview

3.7.1.1 Stretchable v Thermoformable conductive inks

3.7.1.2 Size and morphology of conductive filler particles

3.7.2 Applications and innovations

3.7.3 Metal gels

3.7.3.1 Description

3.7.3.2 Advantages

3.7.4 Stretchable/thermoformable ink manufacturers

3.7.5 SWOT analysis

3.8 Silver Nanowires

3.8.1 Overview

3.8.1.1 Benefits of silver nanowire TCFs

3.8.1.2 Performance in TCFs

3.8.1.3 Durability and flexibility

3.8.2 Improving electrical and mechanical properties

3.8.3 Coating and encapsulation

3.8.4 Limitations and challenges

3.8.5 Value chain

3.8.6 Manufacturing processes

3.8.7 Applications

3.8.7.1 Capacitive touch sensors

3.8.7.2 Touchscreens

3.8.7.3 Transparent heaters

3.8.8 Silver nanowire producers

3.8.9 SWOT Analysis

3.9 Conductive polymers

3.9.1 Overview

3.9.1.1 Commercial types

3.9.1.1.1 n-type conductive polymers

3.9.1.1.2 Biobased conductive polymer inks

3.9.1.2 Advantages

3.9.2 Applications

3.9.2.1 Flexible devices

3.9.2.2 Capacitive touch sensors

3.9.3 SWOT analysis

3.10 MXene inks

3.10.1 Overview

3.10.2 Materials chemistry and the MXene family

3.10.3 Synthesis and manufacturing

3.10.4 Properties and performance benchmarking

3.10.5 Applications

3.10.6 Conductive ink requirements by application

3.10.7 Challenges

3.10.8 SWOT analysis

3.10.9 Market forecast

3.11 Liquid metal inks

3.11.1 Overview

3.11.2 Materials chemistry and variants

3.11.3 Patterning and printing

3.11.4 Performance benchmarking

3.11.5 Applications

3.11.6 Conductive ink requirements

3.11.7 Challenges

3.11.8 SWOT analysis

3.11.9 Market forecast

3.12 Conductive hydrogels and OMIECs

3.12.1 Overview

3.12.2 Materials chemistry and formulations

3.12.3 Performance benchmarking

3.12.4 Applications

3.12.5 Conductive ink requirements

3.12.6 Challenges

3.12.7 Regulatory and reimbursement environment

3.12.8 SWOT analysis

3.12.9 Market forecast

3.13 Bio-based and sustainable conductive inks (greatly expanded)

3.13.1 Overview and commercial drivers

3.13.2 Technology routes

3.13.3 Performance benchmarking

3.13.4 Applications

3.13.5 Conductive ink requirements

3.13.6 Standards, certifications and claim management

3.13.7 Challenges

3.13.8 SWOT analysis

3.13.9 Market forecast

4 MARKET AND APPLICATIONS FOR CONDUCTIVE INKS

4.1 Overview of key applications for conductive inks

4.2 Benchmarking conductive ink requirements

4.2.1 Technological and commercial readiness of key conductive ink applications

4.3 Photovoltaics

4.3.1 Technology overview

4.3.1.1 Charge extraction

4.3.1.2 Conductive pastes and inks in photovoltaic cells

4.3.2 Costs

4.3.3 Transitioning from PERC to TOPCon and SHJ

4.3.4 Alternative solar cell connection technology

4.3.5 Conductive ink requirements

4.3.6 SWOT analysis

4.3.7 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.4 Printed Heaters

4.4.1 Technology overview

4.4.2 Applications

4.4.2.1 Automotive

4.4.2.2 Building-integrated solutions

4.4.2.3 Wearable heaters

4.4.3 Comparison for e-textile heating technologies

4.4.3.1 Heated clothing

4.4.4 Conductive ink requirements for printed heaters

4.4.5 SWOT analysis

4.4.6 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.5 Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE)

4.5.1 Technology overview

4.5.2 Advantages

4.5.3 FHE value chain

4.5.4 Applications

4.5.4.1 Wearable skin patches

4.5.4.2 Condition monitoring

4.5.4.3 Multi-sensor wireless asset tracking systems

4.5.5 Conductive ink requirements

4.5.6 SWOT analysis

4.5.7 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.6 In-mold electronics (IME)

4.6.1 Technology overview

4.6.1.1 Advantages

4.6.1.2 IME manufacturing

4.6.1.3 Materials

4.6.2 IME value chain

4.6.3 Silver flake-based ink

4.6.4 Conductive ink requirements

4.6.5 SWOT analysis

4.6.6 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.7 3D Electronics

4.7.1 Technology overview

4.7.2 Partially versus fully additive electronics

4.7.2.1 Partially Additive Electronics

4.7.2.2 Fully Additive Electronics

4.7.3 Nanoscale to macroscale

4.7.4 Fully 3D Printed Electronics

4.7.4.1 Fully 3D printed circuits and electronic components

4.7.4.2 Challenges

4.7.5 Conductive Ink Requirements

4.7.6 SWOT analysis

4.7.7 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.8 E-textiles

4.8.1 Technology overview

4.8.1.1 Integration of electronics into

4.8.1.2 Challenges for E-Textiles

4.8.2 Applications

4.8.2.1 Biometric Monitoring

4.8.2.2 Textile sensors

4.8.3 Conductive Ink Requirements

4.8.4 SWOT analysis

4.8.5 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.9 Circuit prototyping

4.9.1 Technology overview

4.9.1.1 PCB prototyping

4.9.1.2 Circuit prototyping and 3D electronics

4.9.2 Conductive ink requirements

4.9.3 SWOT analysis

4.9.4 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.10 Printed and flexible sensors

4.10.1 Key markets for printed/flexible sensors

4.10.2 Capacitive sensing

4.10.2.1 Working principle

4.10.2.2 Printed capacitive sensor technologies

4.10.2.3 3D Capacitive Sensing

4.10.2.4 Current mode sensor readout

4.10.2.5 Conductive ink requirements

4.10.2.6 SWOT analysis

4.10.3 Pressure sensors

4.10.3.1 Force sensitive inks

4.10.3.2 Manufacturing methods

4.10.3.2.1 Roll-to-roll manufacturing technology

4.10.3.3 Conductive ink requirements

4.10.3.4 SWOT analysis

4.10.4 Biosensors

4.10.4.1 Electrochemical biosensors

4.10.4.1.1 Fabrication of electrochemical biosensors

4.10.4.1.1.1 Screen Printing

4.10.4.1.1.2 Sputtering

4.10.4.1.2 Challenges

4.10.4.2 Printed pH sensors

4.10.4.3 Conductive ink requirements

4.10.4.4 SWOT analysis

4.10.5 Strain sensors

4.10.5.1 Overview

4.10.5.2 Capacitive strain sensors

4.10.5.3 Resistive strain sensors

4.10.5.4 AR/VR

4.10.5.5 Conductive ink requirements

4.10.5.6 SWOT analysis

4.10.6 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.11 Wearable electrodes

4.11.1 Technology overview

4.11.1.1 Wet vs dry electrodes

4.11.2 Requirements

4.11.3 Applications

4.11.3.1 Skin patches

4.11.3.2 E-textiles

4.11.4 Conductive ink requirements

4.11.5 SWOT analysis

4.11.6 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.12 EMI Shielding

4.12.1 Technology overview

4.12.2 Process flow

4.12.3 Sprayed EMI shielding

4.12.4 Conformal shielding technologies

4.12.5 Hybrid inks

4.12.6 Particle-free Ag ink

4.12.7 Heterogeneous integration

4.12.8 Suppliers

4.12.9 Conductive ink requirements

4.12.10 SWOT analysis

4.12.11 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.13 Printed Antennas

4.13.1 Technology overview

4.13.1.1 Extruded conductive paste

4.13.2 Applications

4.13.2.1 Automotive transparent antennas

4.13.2.2 Building integrated transparent antennas

4.13.2.3 Consumer electronic devices

4.13.2.4 Smart packaging

4.13.3 Conductive ink requirements

4.13.4 SWOT analysis

4.13.5 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.14 RFID & Smart Packaging

4.14.1 Technology overview

4.14.2 Applications

4.14.2.1 Printed RFID antennas

4.14.2.2 Smart packaging

4.14.2.3 Sensor-less sensing

4.14.3 Conductive ink requirements

4.14.4 SWOT analysis

4.14.5 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.15 Printed batteries

4.15.1 Technology overview

4.15.2 Applications

4.15.3 SWOT analysis

4.15.4 Global market revenues, by ink type

4.16 5G / 6G and mmWave printed antennas (greatly expanded)

4.16.1 Technology overview

4.16.2 Antenna architectures and where printed inks fit

4.16.3 Sub-applications and addressable market

4.16.4 Conductive ink requirements

4.16.5 Supplier landscape and value chain

4.16.6 Standards and regulatory environment

4.16.7 Market forecast

4.16.8 SWOT analysis

4.17 AR/VR and smart-glasses transparent conductors (greatly expanded)

4.17.1 Technology overview

4.17.2 Competing TCF platforms

4.17.3 Sub-applications and unit-volume profile

4.17.4 Conductive ink and film requirements

4.17.5 Challenges

4.17.6 Standards and regulatory environment

4.17.7 Market forecast

4.17.8 SWOT analysis

4.18 Brain-computer interfaces and neural electrodes (greatly expanded)

4.18.1 Technology overview

4.18.2 Device classes and where conductive inks fit

4.18.3 Clinical-stage indications

4.18.4 Conductive ink requirements

4.18.5 Regulatory and reimbursement

4.18.6 Challenges

4.18.7 Market forecast

4.18.8 SWOT analysis

4.19 Soft robotics and humanoid tactile skin (greatly expanded)

4.19.1 Technology overview

4.19.2 Sub-applications and sensor density

4.19.3 Conductive ink requirements

4.19.4 Standards and qualification

4.19.5 Challenges

4.19.6 Market forecast

4.19.7 SWOT analysis

4.20 Perovskite and tandem photovoltaic metallisation

4.20.1 Technology overview

4.20.2 Pilot and commercial deployments

4.20.3 Conductive ink requirements

4.20.4 Conductive ink platforms in tandem PV

4.20.5 Standards and regulatory environment

4.20.6 Challenges

4.20.7 Market forecast

4.20.8 SWOT analysis

4.21 Smart agriculture and environmental sensing (greatly expanded)

4.21.1 Technology overview

4.21.2 -applications

4.21.3 Conductive ink requirements

4.21.4 Regulatory and standards environment

4.21.5 Challenges

4.21.6 Market forecast

4.21.7 SWOT analysis

4.22 Implantable and bioelectronic devices

4.22.1 Technology overview

4.22.2 Conductive ink requirements

4.22.3 Standards and regulatory environment

4.22.4 Challenges

4.22.5 Market forecast

4.22.6 SWOT analysis

5 SUPPLY CHAIN, RAW MATERIALS AND GEOPOLITICS

5.1 Overview

5.2 Silver: supply, demand and price

5.2.1 Global silver supply

5.2.2 Silver mining geography

5.2.3 PV silver intensity trajectory

5.2.4 PV silver recycling

5.3 Copper: an alternative and a competitor

5.4 Critical minerals and specialty elements

5.4.1 Gallium and indium - the EGaIn supply-chain question

5.4.2 Rare-earth controls

5.5 Regional supply-chain strategies

5.5.1 United States

5.5.2 European Union

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6 Tariffs, export controls and reshoring

5.7 Critical raw-material exposure by conductive-ink chemistry

6 SUSTAINABILITY AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY

6.1 Overview and drivers

6.2 Regulatory landscape

6.3 Sustainable formulation routes

6.3.1 Water-based and solvent-free silver inks

6.3.2 PFAS-free formulations

6.3.3 Bio-derived PEDOT and OMIECs

6.3.4 Lignin-derived carbon and cellulose-PEDOT composites

6.3.5 Pulp-based, metal-free RFID

6.3.6 Bioresorbable and transient conductors

6.4 Substrate and end-of-life systems

6.5 End-of-life flows

6.6 Carbon footprint and embodied emissions

6.7 Certifications and claim management

7 AI-DRIVEN INK FORMULATION AND PROCESS OPTIMISATION

7.1 Overview

7.2 Applications of AI/ML in the conductive-ink industry

7.3 Self-driving laboratories

7.4 Commercial software platforms

7.5 In-line printing-process control

7.6 Challenges and risks

8 COMPANY PROFILES (80 COMPANY PROFILES)

9 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

10 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [141]

LIST OF FIGURES [73]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ACI Materials

Advanced Material Development (AMD)

Advanced Nano Products (ANP)

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Asahi Chemical

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Bando Chemical

BlackLeaf

Brewer Science

C-INK Corporation

C3 Nano

Cambridge Graphene Ltd.

Cambrios Film Solutions Corp.

Charm Graphene Co. Ltd.

Chem3 LLC (ChemCubed)

Copprint

Copprium

Creative Materials Inc.

Dae Joo Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Directa Plus plc

Dowa Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.

DuPont Advanced Materials

Dycotec

E2IP Technologies

Elantas

Electrolube

Electroninks

EPTATech S.R.L.

Fuji Pigment Co. Ltd.

Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd. GenesInk

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