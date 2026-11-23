(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Reaches USD 101.84 Billion in 2026; Outpatient Counseling Holds 41.50% Share While Home-Based Treatment Services and Substance Abuse Disorder Lead Growth Ottawa, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behavioral health, the care system for mental health and substance use conditions, is among the largest and most fragmented service categories in U.S. healthcare. It spans outpatient counseling, inpatient psychiatry, addiction medicine, crisis response and, increasingly, telehealth and home-based treatment. The U.S. behavioral health market Demand rests on a measurable base. The 2025 national survey of drug use For decision-makers the questions are practical. Where will growth concentrate: facilities, homes or virtual networks? Can reimbursement keep pace with labor costs? What happens to remote prescribing when DEA telemedicine flexibilities end on December 31, 2026? This release answers them with segment, regional, company and buyer intelligence. Full report:

Request a sample: Market Size and Growth Table 1: U.S. Behavioral Health Market Snapshot

Market Indicator Value Market size, 2025 (base year) USD 96.9 billion Market size, 2026 (current) USD 101.84 billion Forecast market size, 2035 USD 159.35 billion CAGR, 2026–2035 5.1 % Absolute growth, 2026–2035 USD 57.51 billion Leading service type Outpatient counseling, 41.50% share Fastest-growing service type Home-based treatment services Leading disorder type Depression and anxiety disorders, 38% share Leading end-user Outpatient clinics, 37.50% share Fastest-growing end-user Homecare settings

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: U.S. behavioral health market size, geographic weight and segment leaders

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Growth is steady rather than explosive. The 5.1% CAGR reflects a large installed base of outpatient and inpatient capacity, rising public funding and a gradual shift of volume toward lower-cost settings. The 2025 base of USD 96.9 billion implies USD 4.94 billion of growth into 2026 alone (calculated).

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Table 2: Segment Leaders

Segment Group Leading Fastest-Growing Why It Matters Service type Outpatient counseling (41.50%) Home-based treatment services Flexible, lower-cost care is taking share from inpatient settings Disorder type Depression and anxiety (38%) Substance abuse disorder Largest patient pool meets the fastest-rising demand End-user Outpatient clinics (37.50%) Homecare settings Most patients present with mild to moderate symptoms

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Table 3: End-User Shares and Modeled Values

End-User 2025 Share Value, 2026 (modeled) Growth Signal Outpatient clinics 37.50 % USD 38.19 billion Largest site of care Hospitals 24.00 % USD 24.44 billion Acute psychiatric beds expanding Rehabilitation centers 20.50 % USD 20.88 billion Addiction treatment demand Virtual / telehealth clinic networks 9.50 % USD 9.67 billion Consolidation into larger operators Homecare settings 8.50 % USD 8.66 billion Highest projected CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 2: End-user shares and leading segment in each group

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Service type. Outpatient counseling holds 41.50% of the market, about USD 42.26 billion in 2026 (modeled). It is cost-effective, schedule-friendly and suited to depression, anxiety and eating disorders. Home-based treatment services are projected to grow fastest as telehealth coverage broadens.

Disorder type. Depression and anxiety disorders account for 38%, or USD 38.70 billion (modeled). Substance abuse disorder is projected to expand fastest. Among adults with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorder in 2025, only 12.7% received treatment for both.

End-user. Outpatient clinics lead at 37.50%, or USD 38.19 billion (modeled). Homecare settings hold 8.50% today but are projected to post the highest CAGR, helped by patient preference and home healthcare technology.

Regional and Country Analysis

Table 4: U.S. Behavioral Health in a Wider Geographic Context

Geography 2026 Size Forecast CAGR Note United States USD 101.84 billion USD 159.35 billion (2035) 5.1% (2026–2035) This report North America USD 122.43 billion USD 204.39 billion (2035) 5.86% (2026–2035) U.S. is 83.2% (derived) Rest of North America USD 20.59 billion Not published Not published Derived: North America less U.S. Global USD 197.51 billion USD 332.77 billion (2034) 6.74% (2026–2034) U.S. is 51.6% (derived)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

The report covers national demand, so the useful comparison is the U.S. against the wider North American and

Capacity and access. The report counts about 15,424 mental health and substance abuse clinics in the U.S. as of 2023, yet more than 112 million Americans live in areas short of mental health providers, with rural areas affected most. The gap between supply and need sustains demand for virtual and home-based delivery.

Policy geography. Federal programs now differ by state. The CMS Innovation in Behavioral Health Model (2025–2032) started with Michigan, New York and South Carolina, and CMS plans up to five more states, each eligible for up to USD 7.5 million. State Medicaid supplemental payments also move operator results: Acadia booked USD 13.4 million from Florida's program in Q3 2026 adjusted EBITDA.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry

UHS behavioral growth cools but stays positive (October 27, 2026). Universal Health Services reported behavioral health same-facility revenue up 4.0% in Q3 2026, with adjusted admissions up 2.5% and revenue per adjusted admission up 1.7%. Nine-month growth was 6.2%, after 7.4% in the second quarter. Volume and pricing are both rising, at a slower pace.

What it indicates: Operator growth is converging on the market's 5.1% CAGR, and volume now matters more than price.

Facility operators buy virtual access (mid-August 2026). UHS completed its USD 835 million acquisition of Talkspace, adding a telehealth platform to a hospital network that also added behavioral facilities in Ireland.

What it indicates: Virtual networks, 9.50% of end-user demand, are being absorbed by incumbents rather than competing with them.

Acadia raises guidance on acute psychiatric demand (November 4, 2026). Revenue reached USD 895.3 million, up 5.1%. Acute inpatient psychiatric revenue rose 11.3% to USD 524.8 million, while specialty treatment fell 8.2% to USD 136.0 million. Acadia added 220 licensed beds, including the 144-bed Coastal Pines facility near Jacksonville, Florida, and lifted full-year adjusted EPS guidance to USD 1.70–1.80.

What it indicates: Capital is flowing to acute psychiatric beds while addiction-focused specialty facilities face pressure.

The flexibility to prescribe controlled medications without an in-person visit ends on December 31, 2026. DEA's final special-registration rule has been under White House review since August 25, and no further extension had been confirmed at the time of writing. Buprenorphine for opioid use disorder already has a permanent

What it indicates: Telehealth operators have about five weeks to settle compliance models for controlled-substance prescribing.

The treatment gap persists (July 27, 2026). In 2025, 50.9% of adults with any mental illness received mental health treatment. Among adults with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorder, 42.6% received no treatment for either condition.

What it indicates: Unmet demand supports integrated-care models such as the CMS Innovation in Behavioral Health Model.







Figure 3: Latest company results and policy signals

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers



Rising prevalence: 54.6 million adults had a mental illness and 44.6 million people had a substance use disorder in 2025.

Public funding: more than 400 community health centers received USD 240 million to launch or expand services, and HHS reported USD 68.5 million in workforce and community grants.

Telehealth coverage: Medicare flexibilities now run through December 31, 2027, protecting virtual counseling volume.

Untreated demand: about half of adults with a mental illness received no treatment in 2025. Capacity investment: Acadia has opened 16 new acute facilities since the start of 2023, including four in 2026.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



Reimbursement for mental health physicians runs about 20% below primary care, limiting provider supply.

Parity law gaps: insurers must match benefits for behavioral and medical care, but enforcement has fallen short of the law's intent.

Workforce shortages leave more than 112 million Americans in underserved areas.

Regulatory cliff: DEA prescribing flexibilities expire on December 31, 2026 unless extended or replaced. Labor inflation: Acadia's salaries and benefits rose 6.1% in Q3 2026, faster than its 5.1% revenue growth.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities



Integrated-care contracts: the CMS model links Medicaid and Medicare payment for behavioral practices, with up to USD 7.5 million per state.

Home-based and virtual delivery: homecare is the fastest-growing end-user and virtual networks already hold 9.50%.

AI-enabled care: the global AI in behavioral healthcare market

Addiction medicine: 4.0 million people had opioid use disorder in 2025, but only 2.1 million received medications for it. Payer partnerships: value-based models that reward measurement and integration are replacing carve-out cost control.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company and Competitive Intelligence

The report names Behavioral Health Group, Acadia Healthcare, Epic Health Services (Aveanna Healthcare), Universal Health Services, Ardent Health Services and CRC Health Group, IBH Population Health Solutions, CuraLinc Healthcare, North Range Behavioral Health and Promises Behavioral Health (Elements Behavioral Health) among its key players. No company-share table is published, so the competitive picture rests on operating results. Q3 2026 growth clusters between 3% and 5%, with Acadia's acute psychiatric segment the outlier at 11.3%.

Table 5: Competitive Landscape

Company Role or Key Products Latest Reported Data Strategic Direction Universal Health Services Acute care and behavioral health hospitals Q3 2026: behavioral same-facility revenue +4.0%; total revenue USD 4.7 billion Talkspace (USD 835 million) and Irish behavioral facilities added Acadia Healthcare Acute inpatient psychiatric, specialty and comprehensive treatment centers Q3 2026 revenue USD 895.3 million (+5.1%); acute +11.3% New acute facilities; guidance raised for the third consecutive quarter Behavioral Health Group Outpatient opioid treatment in 20+ states Offers methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone Integrated care with primary care, including a Washington, D.C. collaboration Ardent Health Services Hospital operator in mid-sized urban markets Q3 2026 revenue USD 1.62 billion (+3.1%) Cost program and portfolio optimization; 2026 EBITDA guidance raised CuraLinc Healthcare Employee assistance and behavioral health services Profiled in the full report Employer channel North Range Behavioral Health Community behavioral health provider Profiled in the full report Community-based access Promises Behavioral Health (Elements) Addiction and mental health treatment Profiled in the full report Specialty treatment Epic Health Services (Aveanna Healthcare) Home-based care provider Profiled in the full report Home-based delivery

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 4: Q3 2026 revenue growth against the market CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Customer and Buyer Intelligence

Table 6: Buyer Groups

Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity State Medicaid agencies and managed care organizations Medicaid directors, behavioral health authorities Participation in the CMS model (MI, NY, SC; up to five more states) Value-based and integrated-care contracts Hospital operators and health systems CEOs, service-line leaders Bed additions, such as 220 licensed beds at one operator in Q3 2026 Capacity, staffing and technology partnerships Outpatient clinics and community centers Clinical directors, CFOs Outpatient counseling at 41.50% of the market Telehealth and workflow tools Employers and EAP buyers HR and benefits leaders 43% of adults reported feeling more anxious in 2024, versus 37% in 2023 Virtual counseling programs Addiction treatment operators Medical directors 4.0 million people with opioid use disorder; buprenorphine telemedicine rule Medications and digital adjuncts Commercial and Medicare Advantage plans Behavioral health VPs, network managers Parity compliance and access metrics Measurement-based, network-adequate care

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

How Towards Healthcare Supports Decision-Making

Master Dataset. Provides 2025–2035 market size, share and modeled values by service type, disorder type and end-user. It lets planners size outpatient, home-based and virtual opportunities and supports capacity, budget and investment decisions.

Towards Healthcare Quadrant. Positions acute psychiatric, addiction and virtual-care providers by capability and momentum. It supports partner screening, acquisition targeting and benchmarking against the Q3 2026 growth range.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard. Lets teams filter segments and company metrics and track each earnings update against the 5.1% CAGR. It supports quarterly planning and board reporting.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence. Covers quality and supply benchmarks for opioid use disorder medications, digital therapeutics

Customized Research. Delivers state-level Medicaid models, payer strategy and telehealth compliance analysis built around a specific question. It supports market entry and contracting decisions.

Table 7: Solution Overview

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Segment size, share and modeled values Sizes opportunities and budgets Towards Healthcare Quadrant Competitor positioning Screens partners and targets Interactive Intelligence Dashboard Filterable segment and company views Tracks results against forecast Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Supplier and quality benchmarks Supports vendor and compliance decisions Customized Research Question-specific analysis Informs entry and contracting

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

Monthly updates track rulemaking, such as the DEA telemedicine decision and new CMS model announcements. Quarterly updates follow operator earnings, such as UHS on October 27 and Acadia on November 4. Six-monthly reviews capture state Medicaid budget changes and cohort additions to the CMS model. Annual refreshes align with the national mental health and substance use survey released each July.

Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: plan for 5.1% growth with outsized gains in acute psychiatric beds (Acadia +11.3%) and virtual access (USD 9.67 billion, modeled).

Strategy and Business Development: facility-plus-virtual combinations, as UHS and Talkspace show, are the live acquisition template.

Clinical and R&D leaders: substance abuse disorder is the fastest-growing disorder segment, and 2.1 million of 4.0 million people with opioid use disorder received medications in 2025.

Procurement and Payers: integrated, value-based contracts and parity compliance will shape network design.

Investors: Q3 results show bed- and volume-led growth; watch labor costs, with Acadia's salaries up 6.1% against 5.1% revenue growth. Providers and Technology Suppliers: settle DEA special-registration plans before December 31, 2026.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company Ecosystem







Figure 5: U.S. behavioral health company ecosystem, supply and demand sides

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

Behavioral health is growing at a measured 5.1% a year while its delivery model shifts toward acute psychiatric capacity, virtual access and integrated payment. The full report provides segment forecasts, regional context and company analysis for planning that shift.



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