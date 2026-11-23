It's A 'Luna' Eclipse! American Kennel Club Reveals Most Popular Dog Names Of 2026
|GIRL NAMES
|BOY NAMES
|1. Luna
|1. Max
|2. Daisy
|2. Teddy
|3. Bella
|3. Charlie
|4. Willow
|4. Hank
|5. Ruby
|5. Gus
|6. Lucy
|6. Cooper
|7. Maggie
|7. Bear
|8. Penny
|8. Duke
|9. Nova
|9. Finn
|10. Millie
|10. Milo
About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.
Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit .
AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.
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Contact: Jessica D'Amato
Phone: 212-696-8346
Email: ...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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