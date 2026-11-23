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NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization that is the world's largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs, and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, is excited to announce the most popular names of 2026. "Welcoming a dog into your family is an exciting and meaningful decision, and choosing the perfect name is one of the most enjoyable parts of that journey,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO.“A dog's name often reflects their unique personality, appearance, or the special bond they share with their family. It's no surprise that owners put so much thought into finding a name that feels just right for their new four-legged companion.” According to AKC registration statistics and AKC Canine Partners enrollments, Luna and Max continue to hold on to the top spots for girls' and boys' names, respectively. This year, there was a shakeup in the top five boys' names. Teddy jumped up one spot to claim 2nd place, pushing Hank down to 4th. Charlie pawed its way up from 9th in 2025 to 3rd in 2026, while Gus held tightly to 5th place. Girls' names also saw some changes to the top five. Daisy claimed 2nd place this year, bumping Bella down to 3rd. Willow broke into the top five, landing at 4th, while Ruby held strong at 5th place. The bottom of the list is Zula for girls and Z ipper for boys. The top 10 names for 2026:

GIRL NAMES BOY NAMES 1. Luna 1. Max 2. Daisy 2. Teddy 3. Bella 3. Charlie 4. Willow 4. Hank 5. Ruby 5. Gus 6. Lucy 6. Cooper 7. Maggie 7. Bear 8. Penny 8. Duke 9. Nova 9. Finn 10. Millie 10. Milo

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

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Contact: Jessica D'Amato

Phone: 212-696-8346

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at