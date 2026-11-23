MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The“Wellness Is the Assignment” Initiative pairs 248 handwritten notes from Founder Shontay Lundy with sun care education for collegiate women, and awards $4,866 to eight undergraduate chapters.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Girl Sunscreen (BGS), the woman-owned sun care brand founded by entrepreneur Shontay Lundy, partnered with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. to bring skin health, sun protection, and wellness education to collegiate women through“Wellness Is the Assignment,” a national activation supporting the sorority's Women's Wellness Initiative.

The initiative reached 248 undergraduate chapters through curated welcome-back care packages containing Black Girl Sunscreen products, personalized notes, and an invitation to join a national social media challenge designed to encourage young women to build sun protection into their daily wellness routines.

Lundy, who was inducted as an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. in July 2026, personally wrote 248 handwritten notes to chapter presidents, recognizing their leadership and encouraging them to prioritize their well-being.

“When I founded Black Girl Sunscreen ten years ago, I wanted Black and Brown women to see themselves represented in sun care,” said Shontay Lundy, Creator & Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen.“As a Soror, my goal was to create something meaningful for our collegiate women that went beyond a box of products. Wellness is about taking care of ourselves, and sun protection deserves to be part of that conversation. I'm proud of what we've created together and excited to celebrate these chapters.

"The most meaningful partnerships are those that align shared values with purposeful action. Through our Women's Wellness Initiative and collaboration with Black Girl Sunscreen, we wanted to do more than encourage conversations about wellness. We wanted to create an experience that empowered our undergraduate Sorors to prioritize themselves while celebrating sisterhood and inspiring one another. Watching our chapters bring Mind. Body. Skin. Sisterhood. to life with such creativity and purpose has been incredibly rewarding, and I could not be prouder of how they embraced the assignment", says Miesha Butler, International Membership Vice Chair, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Wellness Is the Assignment: Mind. Body. Skin. Sisterhood.

Through the challenge, undergraduate chapters were invited to create 30- to 60-second Instagram Reels or TikTok videos demonstrating how they prioritize physical, mental, and emotional well-being, while meaningfully incorporating Black Girl Sunscreen, skin health, and sun protection.

A panel of BGS and SGRho leadership evaluated submissions on their connection to women's wellness, creativity and originality, BGS and sun-health integration, overall execution, and social engagement.

Recognizing Collegiate Excellence

After the challenge closed, three chapters received Black Girl Sunscreen Wellness Grants:

First Place - $1,922 Wellness Grant

Beta Chapter - University of the District of Columbia

Second Place - $1,112 Wellness Grant

Zeta Psi Chapter - Albany State University

Third Place - $722 Wellness Grant

Omicron Theta Chapter - Florida International University

Five additional chapters received $222 Honorable Mention Wellness Awards: Omicron Beta, University of Illinois at Chicago; Rho Omega, Johns Hopkins University; Sigma Chi, University of The Bahamas; Gamma, North Carolina A&T State University; and Lambda Iota, James Madison University.

Together, the awards represent a $4,866 investment in collegiate wellness. Every amount was chosen to honor Sigma Gamma Rho's history: $1,922 for the year the sorority was founded, $1,112 for its November 12 Founders' Day, $722 for its seven founders and 1922, and $222 for the '22 that runs through its legacy.

The winning chapters were announced on November 22, 2026.

A Shared Commitment to Women's Wellness

The initiative supports Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.'s Women's Wellness Initiative, which promotes informed health decisions and greater attention to the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of women, particularly women of color.

Sigma Gamma Rho has maintained a century-long commitment to education, leadership, and community service under its guiding principle,“Greater Service, Greater Progress.”

As Black Girl Sunscreen celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2026,“Wellness Is the Assignment” reflects the brand's continued commitment to education, representation, and making sun protection more accessible and relevant to everyday life.

About Black Girl Sunscreen

Founded in 2016 by Shontay Lundy, Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned sun-care brand created to address the need for sunscreen products formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind. The brand offers sun-protection products designed to protect and moisturize skin without leaving a white cast.

For more information, visit

About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Founded on November 12, 1922, by seven educators at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is an international service organization committed to improving the quality of life for women and families through community service, education, and leadership development.

For more information, visit

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