MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Using Scripture, modern case studies and clear steps toward restoration, Williams explains what happens when families stray from that design and offers grace rather than judgment to anyone who wants to bring order, strength, and lasting change to their home.

Allen, TX, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of God's Blueprint for the Family by Michael A. Williams, available in paperback $20.49, 9798868536663; eBook $6.99, 9798868536670.







God's Blueprint for the Family

Strong families do not happen by accident-they are built by design. In God's Blueprint for the Family, Michael A. Williams reveals a powerful, biblically grounded framework for understanding how families are meant to function. Rooted in Genesis 1:26-28, this book walks through five essential principles-fruitful, multiply, replenish, subdue, and dominion-showing how each step establishes order, purpose, and generational impact. With over forty years of ministry experience, Williams combines Scripture, real-life examples, and practical insight to uncover why so many families struggle today and what can be done to restore them. He addresses issues, such as broken structure, unclear roles, cultural influence, and generational patterns, offering clear guidance without judgment. This is more than a book about marriage or parenting; it is a call to realign with God's original design. Whether your family is thriving or facing challenges, this book provides a pathway

“I was inspired by God to write this book through many years of teaching and providing marriage counseling to individuals and couples seeking healing in their relationships as well as those preparing for marriage,” Williams said.“This work is also shaped by my own personal experiences where I have had to seek God's guidance to remain aligned with His will. In addition, I have drawn insight from my understanding of corporate structure, observing how organizations function best when people thrive within clearly defined roles and a well-ordered environment.”

Michael A. Williams has been married to his wife, Unesha, for over thirty-five years. Together, they have three children and one grandchild. With more than forty years of ministry experience, he has served in children's, youth, marriage, and spiritual growth ministries. For over twenty years, he and his wife served in spiritual growth ministries at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church under the leadership of Dr. Tony Evans. In addition to ministry, Williams has worked in the healthcare, telecommunications, and space industries, gaining valuable insight into structured systems and leadership. These experiences have helped him communicate biblical principles in a practical and relatable way. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, he is the youngest of eight siblings. He enjoys spending time with his family, gardening, fishing, and studying topics related to space and science.

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Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God's Blueprint for the Family is available online through bookstore.xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Michael A. Williams

Email: maw3bs [at] gmail.com

972-802-0751