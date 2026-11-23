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The Business Research Company's Diabetic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The diabetic kidney disease market has experienced significant growth lately, driven by various healthcare challenges related to diabetes and kidney complications. With evolving medical advances and increasing awareness, this sector is expected to see continued expansion in the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and future outlook for diabetic kidney disease.

Market Size and Growth Forecast of the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market

The market for diabetic kidney disease is expanding steadily. It is projected to increase from $2.8 billion in 2025 to $2.96 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the past years is largely due to the high incidence of diabetes-related kidney damage, delayed diagnosis at advanced stages, limited use of early screening methods, dependency on dialysis in late-stage patients, and increasing hospitalization rates linked to the disease.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $3.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors fueling this forecasted growth include breakthroughs in renal protective medications, expansions in early detection programs, rising cases of chronic kidney disease, the development of specialist nephrology services, and a growing focus on personalized treatment approaches. Important trends anticipated are broader adoption of early kidney screening, increased use of renoprotective drug therapies, greater application of combination treatments, intensified efforts to slow disease progression, and the integration of multidisciplinary care models.

Understanding Diabetic Kidney Disease and Its Impact

Diabetic kidney disease is a form of renal impairment caused by complications from diabetes. High blood sugar levels damage the kidneys, specifically their blood vessels, which diminishes their ability to function properly. This condition poses significant health risks and requires careful management to prevent worsening kidney failure.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a long-term condition characterized by gradual loss of kidney function. CKD often leads to several complications such as hypertension, anemia, and bone disorders, all of which demand comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic interventions. This necessity for treatment options positively influences the diabetic kidney disease market's expansion.

For example, a June 2023 report from Kidney Research UK highlighted that approximately 7.2 million people in the United Kingdom suffer from CKD, equating to over 10% of the population. Within this group, around 3.25 million are in advanced stages of the disease, while approximately 3.9 million are in early stages that often remain untreated and asymptomatic. Projections suggest that by 2033, the number of individuals affected by chronic kidney disease in the UK could rise to 7.61 million. This growing patient base is a key factor driving market demand moving forward.

Regional Landscape and Market Share in Diabetic Kidney Disease

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the diabetic kidney disease market. The market report also covers other significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and growth potential.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Forecast Report Including Segment Analysis and Strategic Industry Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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